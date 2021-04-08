Franklin Panthers Football falls to Pisgah Bears 34-11

By Macon County News -
0
Franklin High School Panthers fell to the Pisgah Bears, 34-11, in a hard fought battle Friday night in the Panther Pit. Fresh off the 41-0 routing of East Henderson last week, the Panthers couldn’t record a second home win. The first quarter ended scoreless for both teams and the half ended with a touchdown for the Bears and a field goal for the Panthers for a score of 7-3. Junior Quarterback Chris McGuire scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter. Friday is Senior Night as the Panthers play Smoky Mountain at home. Photos by Vickie Carpenter

