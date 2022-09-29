NewsCommunity Franklin High School Homecoming Court By Macon County News - September 29, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Franklin High School Homecoming Court has been selected. The court is chosen and by the entire student body in their respective homeroom classes. The Homecoming Committee made up of select facility members choose the queen and runner up. Homecoming queen will be crowned on Friday, Oct. 7, during half-time of the Panthers vs. North Henderson football game. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m., in the Panther Pit. Chosen for the court are (front row L-R) McKayla Sanders, Abby Carpenter, and McCall Sanders; (middle row L-R) Sara Crupi, Cali Queen, Callie Roper, Hope Smith, and Taylor Moss; (back row L-R) Tori Ensley, Andrea Terrell, Avery Moffitt, Jacelyn Rios, Olivia Owle, and Meliah Mason. Photo by Vickie Carpenter