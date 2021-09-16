NewsCommunity Franklin High School Homecoming Court By Macon County News - September 16, 2021 0 The Franklin High School 2021 Homecoming Court has been selected. The court is chosen and voted on by the entire student body in their respective homeroom classes. Homecoming queen will be crowned on Sept. 24, during half-time of the Panthers vs. Tuscola Mountaineers football game. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. Chosen for the court are (front row, L-R) McKayla Sanders, Abby Carpenter, McCall Sanders, Corey Burrell and Claire Holland; (back row, L-R) Nadia Owle, Taylor Moss, Andrea Terrell, Anya Valentine, Sydney Williams, Gracie Cochran, Carmen Sgro, Avery Moffitt and Tori Ensley. Photo by Vickie Carpenter