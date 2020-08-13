NewsCommunityEducation Franklin High School Marching Panther Regiment rehearsing By Macon County News - August 13, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Franklin High School Marching Panther Regiment has been rehearsing first in small groups around campus then all together for six or seven hours a day until school starts. Director Buddy Huckabee said he has implemented procedures above and beyond what is required by the CDC and the National Music Educators Association. Competitions have been cancelled for September but a few are still on the schedule. As the Sugar Bowl National Champion Marching Band, the group will continue to practice to maintain its excellence and perhaps perform for parents, family living homes or the community even if they are unable to perform half-time shows or competitions. Contact Huckabee if anyone is interested in a “parking lot” marching band. Photo by Vickie Carpenter