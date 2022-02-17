NewsCommunityEducation Franklin High School Mr. & Ms. 2022 court chosen By Macon County News - February 17, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Franklin High School students have chosen the court for Mr. & Ms. FHS 2022. Members of the court were nominated by teachers and were voted on by their respective classes. Mr. & Ms. FHS will be crowned in a ceremony at the Mr. & Ms. FHS dance set for March 5. Pictured (front row, L-R) are Gracie Elliott, McKayla Sanders, Tori Ensley, Taylor Moss, Corey Burrell, Savannah Mira-Knippel, Anya Valentine, Megan Davis, Claire Holland, Cynthia Rios, Olivia Owle, McCall Sanders, Boston Stringer and Cali Queen; (back row, L-R) Patrick Faetz, Max McClure, Ty Handley, Israel Jackson, Devyn Blackburn, Luis Torres-Zamudio, Alex Kennedy, Isaac Jennings, Luke Vanhook, Dominic Faetz, Beau Paulson, Reed Raby, Daniel Riddle. Not pictured: Gabe Pangle. Photo by Vickie Carpenter