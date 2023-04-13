Franklin High School sports loses long time, dedicated supporter

Dan Finnerty Contributing Writer

On March 18, steadfast Franklin High School (FHS) sports fan Tommy Roten was watching a basketball game in the Panther Den – as he had been doing faithfully for more than 50 years. After the game, Roten talked about how he was present for the first game ever played in the building in 1952. He also said he had not missed a game held there since 1955. The Alumni Game was the last event the FHS’ “super fan” attended, however. Thomas “Tommy” Edgar Roten passed away March 31, just seven days after his 83rd birthday.

A moment of silence was held before the varsity baseball game April 4 in honor of Roten and his many years as a supporter of FHS athletics. The public address announcer referred to a scaffolding structure constructed some years back. Roten built it so he could watch both baseball and softball games on the fields at Macon Middle School where FHS plays its games. Before the moment of silence, the announcer concluded, “We have no doubt that Tommy now has the best seat in the house to watch all future Panther games.”

Eric Roten, one of Tommy’s two sons, spoke of his father’s unmatched dedication to Panther sports in Franklin.

“He set up a scaffolding area between the baseball and softball fields so he could watch games on both. Most people probably would not have been allowed, but my father was. Football was his favorite sport and then probably basketball.”

Tommy also built the former wooden concessions stand at the football field in the late 1970s – with free labor – which has since been replaced by a cement block version.

Tommy Roten played both football and basketball while attending FHS in the mid-1950s. Eric also played sports when at FHS, and he attended some games with his father over the years, but not anywhere near the number that his dad did on his own.

Eric pointed out how his father would pay attention even to the students coming up from middle school playing sports.

“He knew what kids were coming up to the high school. He knew most of the players [at both the middle and high school] in most cases,” said Eric.

County Commissioner Gary Shields, who also knew Roten for many years, quoted Douglas MacArthur in saying, “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” He also added, “My memory of Mr. Roten is my vision of him sitting in the corner of the balcony of the FHS gym for 21 years while I was principal of Franklin High School.”

FHS Basketball Coach Doug Plemmons, who has been with the school off and on for nearly 30 years, lauded the steadfast loyalty to FHS sports demonstrated by Roten and also commented on all that Tommy did to assist the high school athletic programs.

“He was a master craftsman – he could build furniture – he built the wooden lockers in our dressing room,” said Plemmons.

Plemmons also believes that Roten built the trophy case located in the lobby of the high school gymnasium. He reminisced how Roten made some wooden benches for the school that also served as toolboxes and stepladders – another testament to his craftsmanship and ingenuity. When he came to the school to work on something, he brought one of the bench/tool kits. Plemmons said he was impressed and, when telling Tommy how ingenious he found the idea, Roten responded, “You want me to make you one?”

In fact, the last time Plemmons saw Roten was at the alumni game on March 18. At the end of the game, Roten mentioned that he had built an outdoor bench for the coach to use at his house for fire-pit seating.

“I’ll never get rid of that bench, and I won’t use it outside. I’ll find some use for it so that when I look at it, I’ll think of him,” said Plemmons.

According to Plemmons, Roten was also an avid bear hunter who had his own [hunting] dogs. “And, he was really big on telling jokes, he loved to make people laugh,” noted Plemmons. “When he laughed, you could hear him for a mile. He’d laugh at his own jokes and if he was in a crowd of people, they would be turning around to see what he was laughing at.”

In regard to the volume of games and practices Roten attended, Plemmons offered that it was almost like he was scouting, “so he could have more to talk about than your average fan. There were many times he would sit and watch practices … he’d be there early on and stay through the girls’ practice, the JV practice, and the varsity practice.”

For a long time, Roten was known to even travel to away games, either driving himself or catching a ride.

He was also considered a “resident historian” regarding FHS sports.

“There’s nobody, in my opinion, in this county who has seen more ball – whether it be practice or whether it be games,” stated Plemmons. “Many times, after practice, I’d come out of the locker room and look up in the balcony at the far end of the gym (where Roten often sat at a small wooden school desk to view the action) and there he’d be, asleep. I’d have to wake him up so we could lock up.”

Josh Brooks, FHS varsity football coach and multi-sport assistant, spoke to Roten’s zeal as well. “Tommy became committed to attend and support [FHS] athletics no matter if the teams were good or bad, and he spent hours of his own time and money building and fixing athletic facilities. He personally built the 50 oak football lockers currently in our field house from the ground up and I assure you that no one has anything nicer anywhere.

“I will definitely miss Tommy; he was a very smart man that paid very close attention to all of our student athletes,” Brooks concluded.

At his memorial service, April 7, at Macon Funeral Home, family received friends while pictures rolled on a screen amidst Panther memorabilia placed on various tables around the room.

In lieu of flowers, the Roten family requests donations be made to the Franklin High School Athletics Department in memory of Tommy Roten.