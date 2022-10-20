Franklin High soccer and tennis teams continue successful seasons

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

The Franklin High School (FHS) Panthers Tennis team finished its 2022 conference season with a record of 14-0 overall, 12-0 in the Seven 3A Conference. On Oct. 11-12, Franklin hosted the Conference Tennis Tournament, which pitted singles and doubles players from East, West, and North Henderson, Tuscola, Pisgah, and FHS. At the conclusion, the Panthers were seeded first and third in doubles as well as third in singles for the upcoming regional tournament, which will be held in Hickory beginning Friday, Oct. 21.

For the tournament seeding competition, Alyssa Smith and Kate Phillips defeated a team from West Henderson, 6-4 and 6-1 to win doubles and secure the #1 seed in regionals. Sisters Lydia and Laura Holland won a match against Pisgah, 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) to take the #3 seeding. On the singles side, Abigail Angel garnered the #3 seed, while Tuscola’s Sierra Sellers and West Henderson’s Ava Heffner took the second and first seeds, respectively.

Head Coach Heather Bell provided some insight from the tournament.

“Work ethic is something I have never once questioned with this team [or] their willingness to put in the work and time. They show up, work hard, compete well … all while maintaining an inspirational notion of teammate above self, and then show up and do it all again the next day,” she said.

Bell went on to express her positive impressions with her team’s fortitude.

“Throughout the season the bottom half of our lineup was so dominant against other schools’ bottom players, it was hard to know what they were truly capable of and there was a big question mark on how they would stack up against the top players in our conference,” she continued. “I expected them to compete well, but I was impressed with the margin and magnitude of their wins. Having a #3 doubles team upset not one, but two, top-seeded #1 doubles teams, both containing their schools’ top singles players, is rare.”

FHS Soccer

FHS’ boys soccer teams are having similarly successful seasons, although there are still some regular season games to play. The varsity team currently sits at 7-2-1 in the conference (12-4-1 overall) and 2-1 in their last three matches. Varsity Head Coach Matt Kolodzik pointed out that, “more importantly, we currently sit alone on top of the Mountain 7 Conference … We have played well enough to hold our future in our own hands.”

FHS can lock-up first place with two wins against Smoky Mountain and West Henderson.

“Both are excellent teams and we’ll have our work cut out for us,” Coach Kolodzik said.

FHS hosts Smoky Mountain Oct. 19, with the next game scheduled for Oct. 24 at West Henderson.

“We host Smoky for our Senior Night and hope to avenge a tie at their home field.” Regarding the West Henderson game, Kolodzik also offered, “We beat them 3-0 at home and hope to finish strong with a win at their place. As we complete the season and head into the state playoffs, we’ll be battle tested. These young men have experienced comeback wins, extra time victories, and have learned from each loss or tie. They are ready to respond to adversity and hopefully make an amazing run into the postseason. I’m extremely proud of the team they have become and can’t wait to take that ride into state with them.”

The Panther Junior Varsity, coached by Adam Tallent, currently has a 6-4-3 (4-3-1) record and played to a 2-2 tie at North Henderson Oct. 17.

Panther football at home Friday

Lastly, the FHS football team suffered a 33-17 loss at Smoky Mountain Friday, Oct. 14. The Panthers currently stand at 5-3, (3-2 in conference) while the Mustangs are 5-3, 3-1. FHS’ next game is Friday, Oct. 21, when the Panthers will host the 8-1, 4-0 West Henderson Falcons before finishing out the regular season home vs. T.C. Roberson on Oct. 28.