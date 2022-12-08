Franklin Panthers ball boy Andre McDonald ‘best in the business’

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

If you have been to Franklin High School (FHS) varsity football games during the last few years, you have probably seen a young man running on and off the field with such speed that spectators may ask, “Why isn’t he playing wide receiver?” It turns out that before Andre McDonald graduated from FHS in 2018, he did just that. While in high school, he spent time on varsity squads during his sophomore and junior years, filling running back, receiver, and cornerback positions.

McDonald was unable to play his senior year due to a torn shoulder injury, which led to his initial request to execute ball boy tasks, in part to remain involved in the football environment on game nights. After graduation, McDonald continued to support Head Coach Josh Brooks’ teams by performing ball boy duties.

A ball boy’s job is to speedily deliver a dry football to the line of scrimmage while retrieving a dirty or wet ball from the field – all within the 40 or so seconds allowed between offensive plays. Brooks was asked recently about McDonald’s dedication to his role.

“Andre has been assisting with all ball boy duties for a number of years,” said Brooks. “Numerous opposing coaches have mentioned him because of how fast he gets the ball to the umpire. He is by far the best in the business. It was a pleasure to coach Andre while he was in high school and I really appreciate his service to our football program as the ball boy over the past few years.”

This past season, McDonald actually pulled a hamstring while running on/off the football field during the Smoky Mountain game. How much time did he miss from football games or his job? None.

The 2023 FHS football season will be McDonald’s last one carrying out ball boy duties. These days McDonald provides similar outstanding support to the Town of Franklin within the Public Works department as a member of the maintenance team for sewer and water. He has now been with Public Works full-time for 10 months and says that he “enjoys working there because his team and co-workers are very encouraging.”

Public Works Director Bill Deal, who is McDonald’s supervisor, spoke favorably about his employee.

“Andre is a very dedicated individual and takes pride in his job as well as on the football field,” said Deal.

McDonald originally started out part-time as a member of the streets’ crew. Deal reported that McDonald “regularly helps people go out and repair water/sewer lines, answers repair calls, trouble shoots, works water meter swaps, and more.”

So, if you see McDonald at one of next year’s Panther football games, or out in town working – or if he shows up to make a repair at your residence or business, be sure to let him know that his hustle and dedication for FHS has been appreciated.