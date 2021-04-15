Franklin Town Manager submits resignation; last day scheduled for June 7

Brittney Lofthouse – contributing Writer

After more than a decade serving the residents of Franklin, Town Manager Summer Woodard submitted her letter of resignation Tuesday night during a continuation meeting of the Franklin Town Council.

“I have been offered an opportunity to serve as the City Manager for Reidsville, N.C.,” said Woodard. “I ask that Mayor Scott and the Town Council accept this letter as my official resignation as Town Manager for the Town of Franklin.”

Woodard said that her last day with the town of Franklin would be June 7 — to help the town get through the current budget process which is currently underway.

“The Town of Franklin afforded me several opportunities in my 11 years with the town,” said Woodard. “The Town of Franklin allowed me the opportunity of an internship in 2010 to complete my Masters of Public Administration degree from Western Carolina University.”

After completing her internship, Woodard was hired to work as a Customer Service Representative. During her tenure with Franklin, Woodard has served in multiple capacities including Assistant to the Town Manager, Human Resource Officer, Interim Town Manager and for the past six-plus years as Town Manager.

“I have thought for some time that Summer would be sought after by another town,” noted Franklin Mayor Bob Scott. “She has the reputation of being an outstanding town manager so it was only a matter of time. I cannot begin to tell you how much I will miss her. She is not only a wonderful person to work with, and, over the years, she has become a great friend. I know the town employees feel the same way. So, it is with sadness on my part and pride that she will be a great asset to Reidsville.”

A Franklin native, Woodard holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and History from Western Carolina University, where she also secured a Masters of Public Administration. She also has completed the Municipal Administration Certification offered by the UNC-School of Government. Woodard has served as the Franklin Town Manager since 2014, overseeing some 61 employees. Where she has overseen the hiring of key management-level personnel, used public-private partnership to secure property for a fire department sub-station and implemented a Comprehensive Improvements Plan.

“I am forever grateful and humbled by the opportunities the Town of Franklin has given me over the past decade,” said Woodard.

Woodard credited the accomplishments during her tenure to the leadership of Mayor Scott and the town council as well as the employees who work for the town.

“The Town of Franklin employees are the greatest asset to this organization,” said Woodard. “The Town of Franklin employees give their all every day to ensure residents and visitors are provided exemplary services. The Town of Franklin is a better place because of the employees that work here.”

The search for Woodard’s replacement will begin immediately with anticipation of having a replacement selected before Woodard’s June departure day.