Franklin’s fall calendar filling up fast

Macon County Parks and Recreation Director Seth Adams said this year’s Halloween in the Park will be bigger and better than ever and will be held in a new location.

According to Adams, this year’s Halloween in the Park will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Parker Meadows Recreation Complex. The main entrance to the park will be closed and vendors will be set up around the walking trail of Parker Meadows. The main parking lot by the playground will be open to the public and to begin the trick or treating trail.

Around 20 vendors have signed on so far to participate, but with the new location, Adams said the space can hold double that. Adams also noted that Biltmore Church will be sponsoring the inflatables and fun zone, which will be set up between the picnic pavilion and the batting cages.

Any business or organization interested in participating may contact Cody Brooks at 828.349.2090.

Residents on Bidwell Street in Franklin are also gearing up for the annual trick or treating event, which is always held on Oct. 31. After a vote by the Franklin Town Council, Bidwell Street will be closed to traffic . Bidwell Street has become known as the “go-to” street for door-to-door trick or treating, with homes along the street decked from top to bottom for Halloween. Hundreds of trick or treaters and their families participate each year — so much so that candy donations can be made beginning now until Halloween to help homeowners provide treats to everyone who attends.

The Town of Franklin-sponsored Fall event PumpkinFest is scheduled for Oct. 23, and will feature vendors, crafters, and the world famous Pumpkin Roll, along with a special appearance from Batman and the Bat Mobile planned this year.

The Streets of Franklin Heritage Association will be hosting “Monster Mash on Main” on Saturday, Oct. 30, with trick or treating beginning at 3 p.m. The event starts at 3 p.m. with the annual Teal Pumpkin Trick or Treating, which is a special opportunity for families with food allergies or other reasons to not have candy have the opportunity to still enjoy the festivities. Full trick or treating begins at 4 p.m. and will take place at participating merchants.

All Hallows Eve— Halloween in Highlands is scheduled for Oct. 31 beginning at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. along Main Street in Highlands. The event, sponsored by the Highlands Chamber of Commerce, will feature trick or treating along Main Street and South 4th Street, music, and dancing.