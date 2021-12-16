Franklin’s first engineer resigns the position

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

The Town of Franklin recognized Nathanael Moore during December’s regularly scheduled meeting because after four years working as the town’s first engineer, Moore will be leaving to pursue employment elsewhere.

Franklin leaders made it a priority in the 2017 budget to create the town’s first engineer position while looking toward multiple renovation projects such as the expansion of the town’s water and sewer treatment facility.

Shortly after including funding for the position in the town’s budget, former Town Manager Summer Woodard announced the position would be filled by Moore, a Macon County native.

Moore began working at the North Carolina Department of Transportation in 2008 for the Division 14 Traffic Engineering Office. In 2009, he took a job for Vaughn and Melton Consulting Engineering in Asheville as a Contract Engineer Inspector before returning to NC DOT Traffic Engineering in Sylva in 2010. Moore received his Highway Engineering Concepts Certification in January 2012 and his Engineer Intern Certificate in August 2014 before going on to become a registered professional engineer in the state of North Carolina.

While hired as the town’s first engineer, Moore was also appointed as the town’s Public Works Director after the retirement of Jay Gibson in 2018. Gibson had served as the Town’s Public Works Director since 2000.

The most significant project Moore was involved in during his tenure was the upgrade to the town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant which has been in the works for the better part of the last decade. The project has been designed to increase the facility’s capacity from two million gallons per day to three million gallons per day as part of a $15.1 million capital improvement plan for water and sewer infrastructure.

Moore stated that he is proud of the things accomplished during his tenure. In addition to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Moore stated he is excited to see the progress and development of the Whitmire Property.