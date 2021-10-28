Friends of the Library celebrates half century

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

Macon County Public Library in Franklin is currently featuring an extensive pictorial history of Friends of the Library (FOL), established 50 years ago this month. Dozens of newspaper clippings conveying events, awards, author readings, educational activities, and more are presented on 15 tall display boards in the library’s main public room in front of the fireplace.

According to Kristina Moe, the library’s adult services coordinator, a group of women gathered in the fall of 1970 to “stimulate the use of the library’s resources and services,” among other goals. Friends of the Library also assisted with underwriting the facility’s janitorial services, refurbishing “old courthouse furnishings” and installing “used county-donated air conditioners.”

Sally Dyar, a past FOL president, put together the anniversary display.

“I have been involved with FOL for over 10 years. I was invited to become a director on the FOL board, moved up to secretary for a few years, then on to VP, and I’ve served as president for two terms, from July 2017 to June 2021. I began volunteering at the bookstore soon after coming on the board, and just recently, gave up some of those bookstore duties.”

FOL boasts about 235 current members.

The Friends of the Library also has been involved in keeping track of the library’s history, including how the bookmobile was available rurally to provide books to residents from 1936 to the latter part of the 1970s. This and other information is provided on the pictorial history of Friends of the Library, available at least into part of 2022.

“FOL exists to bring attention to, to advocate for use and support of the local free offerings of the Macon County Public Library,” said Dyar. “Our main ways of physical support are with volunteering to physically assist library staff or volunteering to work at the Friends of the Library bookstore. FOL takes donations of books (CD’s, puzzles, games, etc.), cleans them, and provides a bookstore venue for selling the donated materials. No individuals are paid for these services. The monies earned pay the rent, utilities, and supplies for the bookstore, and the rest goes to the library, for special project expenses, for new equipment, or for enlarging the library’s collection.

“Regarding what FOL supports now that we didn’t from the beginning … the goals are the same, but certainly the advanced informational delivery systems of the technological age is a huge area of difference. We still want our community to have exposure to our world’s history, advances, and hopes for the future – to the things imagined and dreamed by the world’s authors.”