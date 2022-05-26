Gems mining a decades-long tradition in Macon County

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Gem mines are prevalent in Franklin, and indeed, throughout Macon County, and surrounding counties for good reason. Tourist attractions for generations, gem mines actually deliver on myriad gems because the geological forces that made the mountains involved the right amount of applied heat and pressure over millennia to forge beautiful, varied, and valued substances.

As a result, close to a dozen gem mines exist either immediately in the town of Franklin, or within a 30-40 mile driving range. Visitors can purchase bags or buckets of what looks like dirt, until the soil and silt is washed away to reveal stones of various shapes, sizes, and hues. Amateur miners young and old enjoy the discovery involved in gem mining, and gem mine specialists can identify the stones. Some businesses even offer cutting, polishing, and setting services.

Gems commonly found in Western North Carolina include aquamarine, beryl,

citrine, emerald, garnet, moonstone, ruby, sapphire, smoky quartz, staurolite, rose quartz, topaz, tourmaline, and many others. In fact, the N.C. General Assembly of 1973 designated the emerald as the official state precious stone. And rubies and sapphires aplenty have been found over the years throughout the area.

Franklin native Willard Dills has picked up so many gems on his multi-century family lands that he has become a gem expert of sorts and invested in a gem polisher. He has found valuable gems from pea- to almost soccer-ball size.

“One of the sapphires is 37 pounds and the largest gem I have is a 55-pound ruby,” said Dills. He also invested in a black light, which especially illuminates rubies to a brilliant fuchsia. “I’m always on the look out for them when I walk my properties.”

Not one but two gem museums are located in Franklin. Ruby City, located on Main Street, also offers jewelry and cut stones, gem cutting and mounting, mining information, and more. And located in Franklin’s Old Jail is the Gem and Mineral Museum with eight rooms filled with gems and minerals from not just the local area but from around the world. At this site is also a selection of hand-crafted gem jewelry made by the museum’s volunteers.

Residents and visitors can attempt to find their own gems at places like Rose Creek Mine, near the Tennessee River, Old Cardinal Gem Mine in Cowee, Gold City Mine, just outside of Franklin on Sylva Road, Sheffield Mine – which has a “honker” club, meaning large gems found – and more. Most gem mines have been in operation for decades and many are family-owned. And local mines are typically open from spring to fall.

There are even gem galleries, such as the stone castle-like edifice on Georgia Road called Artisan Jewelers Mineral and Gemstone Gallery, where all types of minerals and gems are on display and “expert lapidary work [the practice of shaping gems into decorative items, such as jewelry]” is offered.

“Last year exceeded all our expectations,” said Linda Sterrett, co-owner with her husband, Tom, of Rose Creek Mine. “With the gas prices this year, we are getting a lot of locals who have never been gem mining. It’s something families and couples can do on the cheap. And rainy days can sometimes be the best days because we have a covered flume [trough of running water] and you can sit underneath and just search through the dirt to pick out the pretty rocks and stay dry. You might get dirty, but most people are prepared for that. They can search through a dig-your-own bucket with just local gems or the enhanced bucket that includes some gems from around the world.”

She added, “Here, at least, people can come and they don’t worry about a thing. The creek is running right in front of them. It’s the adventure of the find … the thrill of the hunt, finding that nice stone. They can just enjoy being in a quiet spot, except for the sounds of birds and the water.”

“About 100 different varieties of gems are in the dirt around here,” said Tom Sterrett, who explained he and his wife are in their 17th season of running the mine. However, he began mining at Rose Creek Mine in the 1970s when he vacationed in the area. When the Sterretts retired, they purchased the mine, which Tom believes has been in operation since at least the 1950s.

“Milky quartz makes up about 80% of what you find … they’re pretty common. Minerals cause more variety metamorphically. I’m not a geologist, but I love rocks. I’ve been a member of the Gem and Mineral Society and a past president, and our volunteers run the educational museum in the old Franklin jail. I love all the aspects of gems and mining.”

In the past, customers have found large rubies and sapphires at Rose Creek, but a few pigeon-blood rubies have all been found as well.

“They are deep, deep red with a tinge of blue … really neat,” said Tom. “And someone found a 6-8-inch milky quartz with a quarter-inch gold vein running through it in 2008.”

Sheffield Mine’s manager for 14 years, Richard Peak, agreed with Linda Sterrett that last year was booming at gem mines, but he is concerned gas prices may slow business this summer. However, he said, “The good thing about the mines here is that people will always find something. It may be just a chip, but our native dirt has something in it. Already, there have been 10 rubies mined that have been over 30 carats so far this year, and the biggest was 68 carats.”

Peak said he has heard of and seen many large gems, with the largest reportedly at 746 carats – a gem he unfortunately did not view himself. “But the one I’ve seen myself, and held, was 488 carats,” he said. “And last year, the biggest one we had at this mine was a 152-carat ruby.”

Tom Sterrett pointed out that while some mines this year have not yet opened because of a lack of workers, anyone interested in gem mining has options. “All the mines have a little different variety of minerals and gems,” he said.