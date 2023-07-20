Girls 8U softball reach State semis; Boys host State tournament

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

This summer has seen some new heights achieved in North Carolina (N.C.) District 5 Little League baseball and softball. The 10-12-year-old N.C. Little League State Tournament is being hosted for the first time in Franklin, July 15-21, at the Parker Meadows Complex. Another first, the Franklin-based District 5, 8 and under (8U) softball girls team won their district championship and went on to play in the state tournament.

District 5 Little League 8U Girls Make History

This year’s Little League 8U softball team went further in play than any team before them. The team, consisting of 12 girls, won eight out of the nine games they played through early July. They won all of their district games to win the District 5 (D5) championship, and in the state tournament they mercy-ruled every team they faced in the pool play round. The so-called mercy rule dictates that if a team is down by at least 15 runs after three innings or 12 after four, the game is called. The D5 girls entered bracket play seeded third and drew Person County (Roxboro) in the first round, winning 14-2 to reach the semi-finals. Their next opponent was Pitt County (Greenville), who beat Franklin 14-4 and then ended up beating Rowan County for the championship. The D5 Franklin team draws from a much smaller selection than the larger counties and regions, which made its run all the more impressive. The girls left South Durham (26-4), Northwest Forsyth (18-7), and Person County (twice: 28-15 and 14-2) in their wake on the way to the state semi-final game. In five games, the girls scored 90 runs with 128 total hits, 33 doubles, 5 triples, and 11 homeruns.

The team was led by Head Coach Ethan Garrett and assistants Michael Lambert, Shawn Bowles, Justin Setser, and Derik Shuler. Garrett thanked the “wonderful community support” from start to finish. “I honestly feel like these girls need some recognition for all their hard work … they have only been [playing] together for over a month; for them to be one of the top four teams in the whole state of N.C. is mind blowing,” said Garrett.

Baseball Tournament History and Composition

The Little League baseball state tournament matched the six Little League districts throughout N.C. in a double elimination contest. This year’s tournament included South Durham (D6), Franklin (D5), (Greenville) Tar Heel (D4), Myers Park (D3), Winston-Salem National (D2), and McDowel (D1). Only one D5 team has ever won the state tournament, which has been held since 1950, and that was 50 years ago in 1974 when West Asheville accomplished the feat. D3 has won the most championships overall with 18. As for this year’s competition, three of the teams (Franklin, McDowell, and South Durham) are in their first championship tournament. Myers Park has won once, while Winston-Salem has six championships and Greenville, 11.

Franklin opened up the tournament Saturday, July 15, at 4 p.m. The team consisted of 11 players: Paxton Green, Nolan Estes, Graham Cantrell, Cooper Jones, Cam English, Sam Moore, Jude Morgan, Easton Holbrooks, Max Cable, Lawson Gibson, and Corbin Chastain. The team was managed by Josh Cantrell, who was assisted by coaches Nick Morgan and Chad Stockton.

The tournament’s first game pitted Franklin against the D3 Myers Park team, which lost to Bull City (Durham/D6) in last year’s championship. In what turned out to be a mismatch, Myers Park won 15-1 in four innings. The lone Franklin run came off the bat and legs of Moore. He hit a triple in the bottom of the fourth inning and then stole home. (Graham) Cantrell started on the mound but left in the second inning after throwing 51 pitches and down 0-4. Green started the third inning but could not finish it after numerous walks issued and a couple of wild pitches that plated additional runs. He was subsequently relieved by English, who was saddled with a 0-9 deficit. English did strike out the final batter of the inning and pitched the fourth, but the damage was done with the game ended via the mercy rule. Franklin seemed to suffer a case of the nerves, as it was a big moment for the team and the week-plus leading up to the start was undoubtedly stressful.

Interviewed after the first game, manager Cantrell admitted the importance and atmosphere of the tournament may have affected his team.

“You worry about that at this age group; they never adjusted and when it starts going downhill, it’s hard to stop it … I don’t think they were mentally prepared to play.” He even admitted, “I’ve been worried about that game since we got together as a team.”

As for this part of the summer baseball season, playing Little League games at this stage is really a compilation of various area teams’ “all-stars,” which means Cantrell and his fellow coaches only had the tournament team together for a short while.

Looking forward to the second game, Cantreel observed the relatively small difference between all the teams.

“I like our chances – I’ve seen everybody play now and there’s not a ton of difference between any of these teams. It’s who’s coming ready to play and who can handle six innings of pressure.”

Franklin played in the elimination bracket Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m., against Greenville, with the losing team done for the year. On Sunday evening, the South Durham team beat the Tar Heels in 10 innings setting up the win-or-go-home scenario with Franklin. Unfortunately, the game was almost a carbon copy of Saturday’s contest. While the local boys did not lose by quite as many runs, they still lasted only four innings, going down 13-3. Easton Holbrooks started the game and the team actually was down more in the first inning than on Saturday. Entering the bottom of the frame, Franklin already trailed 0-7. However, they fought back, getting a single and triple for two runs and then scoring another on a wild pitch. That would essentially be the last offense they could muster.

In addition to suffering through another tough game, Greenville’s manager, Todd Boyd, caused a 15-plus minute delay in the game while protesting Franklin manager Cantrell going to the mound during a timeout that he (Boyd) called. After plate umpire Rex Baker alerted game officials, they pored through the rulebook and made phone calls. Cantrell’s visit was deemed legal and the game continued.

Although Franklin is now eliminated, the championship game will be played as early as Thursday, July 20, or possibly Friday, at the latest. As of July 19, South Durham and Myers Park were still undefeated, and whichever of those two teams won Tuesday evening would determine who is in the best position. Regardless of the outcome, the champion will be playing in the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robins (Georgia) against the Florida State Champion beginning Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. The winner of that tournament will head to the Little League World Series, in Williamsport, Pa. This year’s series will take place Aug. 16–27 and pits teams from around the world. The championship will consist of the U.S. winner vs. another country’s champion.