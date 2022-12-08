Goats, quilts, crafts, and more define Cowee Christmas

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Whimsically costumed goats representing Macon Mountain Goats, vintage automobiles, and local law enforcement and first responders welcomed the hundreds of people attending this year’s Cowee Christmas and Balsam Bee, Dec. 3, at Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center. Once inside, attendees were treated to multiple craft-making and purchasing opportunities, Fraser fir swags for sale, live music, Appalachian heritage demonstrations, and home-made foods.

The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the historic Cowee School, which year-round offers lectures, performance events, gallery exhibitions, nature opportunities, a toy museum, a pottery studio, and more.

Quilts crafted by Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild (SMQG) were sold and auctioned off, and hand-sewn pillows were stuffed with fragrant Fraser fir needles. In addition, Quilts of Valor were presented to selected veterans. Committee Chairman Carlie Nichols, representing the SMQG initiative that has given away at least 1,000 quilts to veterans, conducted a short ceremony with each recipient.

She expressed appreciation “for your service to our country” while wrapping the quilt around veterans receiving a quilt. Each handmade quilt includes the name of the recipient, date of when it was received, and the quilt’s designated title. A letter addressed, “Dear American Hero,” was also given to each veteran. The letter conveys, “May it provide you comfort in time of need and pleasure for years to come.”

Nichols told veterans as she picked out a quilt for each one, “Not all of the quilts feature red, white, and blue or American flags, but all are patriotic in theme.”

Present at Cowee Christmas was the new Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center executive director, Laura Brooks.

“This event started so small nine years ago, but the attendance grows every year,” said Brooks. “The fundraiser raises at least a few thousand dollars for the school annually. I’d like to continue to grow it … add to the vendors and kids’ crafts. It’s my favorite event and it is for many people in the community as well.”