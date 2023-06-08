Grand Ole Opry ‘huge bucket list’ experience for local musicians

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

In early March, country music singer/songwriter and Sylva native John Morgan received a surprise video call from Grammy and American Country Music award winner Carrie Underwood. The stunned Morgan learned that he had been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., May 19. And, although Morgan is lead singer as well as songwriter, he made sure that two band members, drummer Rob Ricotta and bassist Caleb Bates, who are also childhood friends, performed with him.

During the early March video call, Underwood encouraged Morgan, expressing, “I’m so excited for you. It is truly a magical place and I hope you have the best night.”

According to Ricotta, it was certainly a “best night” for the three musicians, who have been friends since boyhood. Ricotta and Caleb grew up in Franklin, and they met Morgan through sports, church, and private Christian school-related activities. They gravitated to Nashville over the last few years and have been performing and touring together.

“For John to ask Caleb and me to perform with him at the Opry was a great honor,” said Ricotta. “For all of us, it was a pretty amazing experience.”

He shared that Morgan became somewhat emotional when first on stage as he looked out and realized the first few rows were occupied by family members, including all three musicians’ parents, as well as friends and supporters from Macon and Jackson counties.

“It was pretty special. John had to take a minute to explain to the audience,” said Ricotta. “There were so many people there supporting us that we pretty much took up the back stage afterwards.”

“It was all kind of surreal,” echoed Morgan. “Even the day leading up to it. I did a lot of interviews, and all of a sudden, it’s showtime and we’re on stage. It hit me all at once. I didn’t know so many people would be there. I think half of Sylva showed up. I actually got to see some people I haven’t seen in a few years. It was awesome to have friends and family back home to come and support us … made it even sweeter. And to have my Hailey and Willie there was just great.”

He added, “Also, it was just great to have my guys, Rob and Caleb, up there on stage with me … a full circle experience. You have dreams and set goals high, but you don’t necessarily expect to achieve all of them. It’s a huge bucket list opportunity. Any country music fan has such a respect of the Opry. I’ve watched Keith Whitley’s last Opry performance on YouTube several times, and standing up there I just realized that several of my musical heroes had stood in the same spot. All the way around it was a cool night.”

Marilyn Betts, a relative of John Morgan’s who has driven the band’s bus, commented about the Opry event, “John came across as the humble person he is. The guys got a great reaction from the crowd. They were one of the highlights of the night.”

A highpoint was seeing Marty Stuart, a bluegrass and country music icon, who is prominent in Ken Burns’ Country Music documentary series; Stuart has been one of Morgan’s favorites for many years.

“It was pretty phenomenal,” said Ricotta. “He was just walking through the backstage hall. When John first came to Nashville, he wore a t-shirt with Marty’s picture on it and we would poke fun at him,” quipped Ricotta. “And here we were seeing Marty Stuart at the Opry!”

Morgan also met musician Bobby Osborne, who he said, “I have always had a great respect for.”

Ricotta said the audience at the sold-out venue sang along to many of the performances that day, including John Morgan’s two recent releases performed: “Sorry Not Sorry,” and “Friends Like That.”

Starstruck to be included in the Grand Ole Opry, the three musicians took photographs of the official sign made for them to park. And they took photographs with friends and family back stage.

Where They Go from Here

John Morgan and his band members are continuing to build their country music careers and presence in Nashville and beyond. Videos of their songs can be seen on social media, and music can be downloaded through various platforms.

“We have a lot of festivals booked this summer and will be on part of the tour with Ernest [Ernest Keith Smith, known by country stage name simply as Ernest], who is an up and coming guy. He asked us to come on tour with him. He leans towards old school country, which I love. I also just finished three new singles for the John Morgan Band, and we will put those out this year.”

“This is one of those building years for us as a band,” said Ricotta. “Performing at the Opry is one of the building blocks of our journey as musicians. If you would have told any of us we would be on stage at the Opry, or that all that has happened to us – including me getting married and John getting married and having children – we might not have believed you. We have a very special place in our hearts for where we came from, and the mountain music will always be special to us.”

Ricotta noted that no matter with whom they have had the privilege to tour, such as country musicians Travis Tritt or Jason Aldean, they often “relax” afterwards by getting together and “picking bluegrass.” He said, “It’s been a very special language to us as musicians.”

