Grocery chain Food Lion will not confirm takeover of Franklin BILO

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

With less than a month left before the Franklin BILO was slated to close in lieu of an interested buyer, the grocery store announced over the weekend that the store has been purchased by Food Lion. BILO had announced the closing in the Fall of 2020 casting the future of the Macon Plaza shopping center in uncertainty.

Much speculation had been leveled on what would replace BILO — Food Lion, Publix, an Aldi — but until this weekend, no official confirmation had been forthcoming.

After BILO corporation announced the company was going out of business last year, Food Lion released a statement that said they would be purchasing more than 50 BILO locations across the southeast and transitioning them to Food Lion stores. However, the Franklin location was not on the list.

In fact, the Franklin BILO posted on their social media account last fall saying that Food Lion would not be purchasing the BILO located in Franklin.

Representatives with Food Lion have not confirmed a Franklin location was in the works, most recently on Saturday.

“At Food Lion, we regularly assess our store footprint to ensure we deliver the products and services our neighbors need at the everyday low prices they expect,” said Matt Harakal with Food Lion’s Public Relations Team. “We have a strong presence in the region and are always looking for opportunities to deepen that connection. If we have anything to share about this specific location we will keep you notified.”

Although Food Lion will not confirm their acquisition of the Highlands Road BILO, the Franklin BILO’s social media account posted over the weekend that Food Lion did, in fact, purchase the grocery store. Employees of the store also commented to share what information they had been provided regarding their continued employment.

Food Lion is also advertising for open positions at a Franklin location on employee recruitment sites such as Indeed,com.

Although an official statement from Food Lion has not been made, one thing that is certain is that the BILO location in Franklin will be closing its doors on April 11.