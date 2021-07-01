Harbor Freight Tools open for business

Although Harbor Freight Tools has already opened its doors to customers, the store will officially open its new store in Franklin on Saturday, July 17, at 8 a.m.

The Franklin store, located at 395 Westgate Plaza, is the 47th Harbor Freight Tools store in North Carolina. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Franklin and all of Macon County,” said Kevin Cornett, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more. At 18,000-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail order company. That first year, Eric cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.

Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with over 23,000 employees. The company is still family owned and remains true to its humble beginnings while serving more than 40 million customers.

Harbor Freight Tools is also a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight’s founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools across America. The program’s flagship program is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 outstanding public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards. This year’s winners will be announced in October 2021. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.

Harbor Freight Tools also supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.

For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.