Highlands’ The Bascom Center lines up early 2021 public exhibitions

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Even though the pandemic has drastically affected artists in all avenues, the show must go on – according to Zach Rogers, exhibitions manager for The Bascom Center for the Visual Arts in Highlands. “So, starting at the beginning of the year we have three new exhibitions lined up,” he said.

After the New Year, the public will have access to:

– “100 Miles II” in the Bunzi Gallery; it will run Jan. 26 – April 24. Rogers explained, “After a successful inaugural exhibition last year, ‘100 Miles II’ will continue the tradition of showcasing new artwork by faculty and their students from surrounding colleges and universities. This diverse exhibition provides many emerging artists and established teachers the chance to come together for professional development in a gallery setting. Over 30 institutions are eligible to participate.”

W.R.A.P (Winter Resident Artist Program) in the Thompson Gallery; it will run Jan. 12 – March 20. Similar to “100 Miles,” W.R.A.P., also calls on students or faculty from surrounding colleges and universities. “Students and faculty from across the Southeast apply for this unique and challenging opportunity to live and work on The Bascom campus to design, build, and install their project proposal in only four weeks,” said Rogers. This year’s selected applicant is Kyle Kelsey, a second year Master of Fine Arts candidate from Western Carolina University.

– Selections from the permanent collection in the Joel Gallery; it runs Jan. 9 – March 27. Added Rogers, “With over 100 works in our permanent collection, each installment promises to be a unique experience in the Joel Gallery.”

In 2009 The Bascom was opened as a state-of-the-art, 27,500-square-foot main building that includes multiple studios devoted to a range of art media. Plus, on the campus in Highlands is a covered bridge entrance, creek-side nature trail, outdoor terrace, separate pottery center and studio, and more. The Bascom offers a wide range of exhibitions, art workshops, a permanent art collection, and community events.

The Basom’s pandemic safety policy includes a limited number of guests in the exhibits, regular cleaning of the facility by staff, face coverings, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and contactless payment on purchases.