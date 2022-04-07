Hikers praising Franklin for its welcoming hospitality

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Annually, Franklin rolls out the red carpet – so to speak – for the thousands of Appalachian Trail (A.T.) hikers that stop off in town for respite and restock before continuing their journey as section or thru-hikers bound for Mt. Katahdin, Maine. Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which publishes trail registrants by day, determined that as of mid-March, 3,005 northbound hikers were already registered, while 91 hikers indicated they plan to hike southbound.

This past week kicked off a weeks-long concentrated effort by local churches, organizations, and businesses to welcome hikers, who are from all over the United States and numerous other countries.

“Franklin has been wonderful!” said Elizabeth Stafford, from Mt. Pleasant, S.C., who is thru-hiking with her 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. “We’ve been amazed on how friendly everyone is towards us stinky hikers. We absolutely enjoyed our stay in Franklin.”

During the last week of March, Stafford was able to access one of the many transportation opportunities into Franklin from Winding Stair Gap, the A.T.’s trailhead off Hwy. 64.

“We were so excited to find out that we could take the local hiker bus right into town,” she said. “That was a stress reliever for us, just knowing that we didn’t have to call for a shuttle. Our driver was awesome and made sure everyone was delivered to the right hotel. I thought we would just be dropped off at the center of town and would have to find our way.”

The next day, the mother and daughter hiking duo decided to enjoy the free daily breakfast offered to hikers by First Baptist Church.

“The church breakfast was amazing,” she said, “We were picked up right at our hotel by the pastor [Dr. Robert Brown] and driven straight to pancakes and bacon! It was just the boost we needed for the morning. The fact that the church members donate their time to cook for us every morning says a lot about your community.”

Traditionally, First Baptist Church provides breakfast 7 a.m. daily for A.T. hikers from mid-March to mid-April. The breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, coffee, and juice. Brown explained that about a half dozen volunteers make sure breakfast is made and served daily for hikers. At the same time, the volunteers offer hikers encouragement and prayers. They are also invited to pose for pictures that the church mails to their loved ones as an act of kindness for the hikers. They are also invited to send photos back to the church for its “Wall of Honor” that depicts hikers that have enjoyed FBC’s breakfast over the years.

Stafford said she and her daughter were inspired to hike the A.T. after hearing

a family member’s story. They were hikers and backpackers, but to prepare for the arduous 2,000-plus-mile hike of the entire A.T., Stafford and her daughter trained by walking with a full pack on an incline treadmill and stair stepper, taking walks on the beach, and walking their dog in the neighborhood. “I work out as well,” she said, “and Brooklyn is working her way up to a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.”

Regarding her daughter’s commitment to the hike, she added, “We have made it this far and hope to continue all the way to Maine. She is one determined little girl and I have no doubt we can do it. She is also a Girl Scout who sold over 6,000 boxes of cookies just to earn a cruise to Mexico and a week-long trip to New York City this year. Everyone we met [in Franklin] was friendly, polite, and intrigued by our story.”

Already this year, hundreds of A.T. hikers have visited Franklin. Last Saturday, April 2, the Nantahala Hiking Club’s Hiker Chowdown enlisted multiple volunteers to feed around 60 hikers a homemade meal of chili, as well as a large selection of baked goods that were made and donated by club members and individuals in the community. The hikers were offered fruit, chips, and other items as well. As they congregated to eat and visit with one another and the volunteers, they expressed their impressions of Franklin; “friendly,” “welcoming,” and “awesome” were just some of the adjectives hikers were overheard conveying to volunteers.