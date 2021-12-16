Hiking club presents awards at annual party

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

The 350-plus-member Nantahala Hiking Club (NHC) serves the community primarily by keeping a 56.6 mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail (AT) accessible for locals, visitors, and serious section and thru hikers. Each year NHC awards various club members during its annual holiday party for their many hours of volunteer service. In addition, NHC and its cooperative partners, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Nantahala Forest District, provide a wide variety of gifts to club members who reach a designated number of volunteer hours.

This year’s event took place at The Lodge at Cat Creek in Franklin. Due to unseasonably mild weather, the 75 participants were able to gather outdoors.

More than 20 NHC members received recognition for their service of 50 to in excess of 4,000 volunteer hours. This year, Gail Lehman received the Lifetime Membership Award. Lehman was also recognized for having reached more than 3,000 hours of accumulated volunteer time. David Sapin received the President’s Award for more than 4,000 hours of accumulated service time, and both David and his wife, Nancy Sapin, also received recognition for reaching their 25th year as members of NHC. A letter and plaque from President Joe Biden was read aloud to the club members in attendance.

Other than maintaining a section of the AT from Bly Gap at the Georgia/North Carolina border to the Nantahala Outdoor Center on the Nantahala River at Wesser, N.C., the NHC also supports the local school system through the Trail to Every Classroom program, which is a professional development program for K-12 teachers that provides educators with the tools and training for place-based education and service-learning on the AT; supports the town of Franklin by assisting with community outreach; and, offers opportunities for regular hiking trips.

Maintainers meet at the NHC Clubhouse at 173 Carl Slagle Road in Franklin Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., and anyone is invited to help maintain the AT. NHC monthly meetings March through December are on the second Friday of the month.