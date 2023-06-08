History revisited with Sand Town sign dedication

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Although the Indian Removal Act of 1830, and the resulting Trail of Tears, is considered a stain on America’s history, poignant and heroic occurrences and relationships resulted in at least some positives for the Macon County area. Nearly two centuries have passed, yet the North Carolina Trail of Tears Association (NCTOTA) – along with about 100 people attending – converged on the grounds of the tiny historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in the Cartoogechaye community of Franklin at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3, to place a sign indicating the Sand Town settlement.

According to Susan M. Abram, Ph.D., a history professor in Western Carolina University (WCU) and the NCTOTA president, this dedication is the first post-Indian Removal Act town site to be recognized and marked in Western North Carolina. She noted that when the forced removal began in the summer of 1838 by federal troops, at least 3,000 Cherokees from North Carolina were affected.

“The U.S. government had built forts and roads to accommodate the forced exodus of Cherokees. Troops funneled all North Carolina Cherokees through Fort Butler in present-day Murphy. From there, the Cherokees walked the Unicoi Turnpike through the gap to Fort Armistead at Tellico Plains, Tenn. Some Cherokee families, however, evaded the troops, hiding in the mountains or escaping to return to North Carolina. By then, their homesteads were no longer theirs, the state having sold the land. These Cherokees, from many different towns, found themselves homeless refugees. Throughout Western North Carolina, several white friends offered land where the Cherokees could reestablish themselves.”

One of those areas was in the valley that extends currently on either side of Hwy. 64 in the Cartoogechaye community, en route to the Winding Stair pass and trailhead of the Appalachian Trail. In the 1800s, the area became known as Sand Town.

One of the main speakers at the June 3 event was Rev. Carl Southerland of St. John’s. He is a direct descendant of the Siler family, who were pivotal in Cherokee relations in the early-to-mid 1800s. He explained the history and the significance of the educational Sand Town sign.

“Mr. and Mrs. William Siler settled in this area in 1818 when it was Cherokee Indian country. Some 20 years later, when the government started removing the Cherokee from this land, the Silers hid an Indian couple, Chief Chuttahsotee and his wife Cunstagih [referred to by their English names as Jim and Sally Woodpecker], and then deeded them land so they would never be removed. Albert Siler, the son of William, had a special relationship with the chief. Albert taught the chief English and the chief taught Albert Cherokee. The chief died in 1878 and requested a white man’s burial. Cunstagih died a natural death after saying to her son, “I am going with your father when the sun goes down.” They were buried on land owned by the Silers [which is currently the grounds of the St. John’s chapel].”

Albert and Joanna Siler were Rev. Southerland’s great-great grandparents.

“My mother, Mary Slagle Southerland, grew up here and I grew up visiting family members and built a retirement home in 2008 on family land and started as reverend at St. John’s in 2012. So, this event was very special for me. I’ve found it all very fascinating … the people who lived together in Sand Town. There were some very positive relationships that occurred between some families [white and Cherokee].”

Besides being an important event for the congregation at St. John’s, the signage dedication was especially significant for descendants of the Woodpecker family, who attended the event, as well as for the national Trail of Tears Association (TOTA) and the NCTOTA.

Also in attendance was Amy West, a former Miss Cherokee, who presented the Cherokee anthem, as well as Jack Baker, president of the TOTA; Dr. Brett Riggs, distinguished Sequoyah professor at WCU; Dr. Tom Belt, a Cherokee elder and former coordinator of WCU’s Cherokee Language Program; and, Will Chavez, a Remember the Removal (RTR) legacy rider and the assistant editor of the Cherokee Phoenix. RTR involves cyclists who train to journey the estimated 950 miles along the northern route of the Trail of Tears; the ride spans eight states and takes approximately three weeks.

The NCTOTA next plans to mark the Welch Farm and Snowbird post-Removal Cherokee communities in Cherokee and Graham counties, respectively.