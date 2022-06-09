Holbrooks prevails in ballot recount for sheriff

On Thursday, May 19, candidate for Sheriff, Dereck E. Jones, submitted an official Notice of Recount Request to the Board of Elections office of the 2022 Primary Election ballots from candidate Dereck E. Jones.

Unofficial election results on Tuesday, May 17, reported Dereck Jones trailed in the Sheriff election to Brent Holbrooks by 54 votes – 2,368 votes for Holbrooks to 2,314 votes for Jones. Because the margin of victory was less than 1 percent, a recount could legally be requested.

On June 2, the Macon County Board of Elections and 33 volunteer poll workers performed a recount of the Macon County Sheriff’s election at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building. The process was open to the public.

The count at all but two precincts were the same. The count in Burningtown precinct resulted in one fewer vote for Holbrooks, the count in the one-stop Franklin precinct resulted in one fewer vote for Jones. The result was no change in votes between the candidates. Holbrooks won the Republican nomination for sheriff and is subsequently elected sheriff as no Democrats filed to run. Holbrooks will assume his duties on Dec. 5.