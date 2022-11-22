Holiday Angels bringing community together for decades

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

For the last month or so, Macon Program for Progress (MPP) has been connecting “sponsors” with “clients” for its annual Holiday Angels project. Community residents, business owners, and organization leaders have “adopted” a family, adult or veteran to make their Christmas a bit brighter.

MPP’s Holiday Angels organizer, Felicia Roberts, explained that the annual, 30-plus-year-old effort “helps facilitate the giving and support of community partners to provide for families during the Christmas holidays. Last year Holiday Angels provided services to more than 350 eligible clients.”

In order to meet all needs, MPP accepts donations and sponsorships. Said Roberts,

“Sponsors then shop, wrap, and deliver gifts, and then they arrange to take their sponsored children shopping or bring their wrapped gifts to MPP administrative offices no later than Monday, Dec.12,” said Roberts.

Clients pick up their gifts at MPP before Christmas.

Prior to the holidays, MPP accepts financial donations to purchase food gift cards, gifts, and toys for children and families that do not receive a sponsor. In order to qualify as a “client,” applicants must be low-income adults 65 and older, special needs adults on disability, veterans, or low-income families of children, birth through age 18 years old. Eligibility is based on the Federal Poverty guidelines and applicants must provide valid proof of all household income.

“This program is so important to our community,” commented Roberts. “It gives families and individuals going through tough times and hardships a chance to receive a Christmas blessing. It also brings our community together through sponsorships. We are so lucky to live in a town where we all come together to support one another and bring holiday hope and cheer to those in need.”

For questions about Holiday Angels, contact Felicia Roberts at froberts@mppnhc.org.