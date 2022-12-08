Holland’s term ends but not impact on community

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

The name Robert (Robbie) Holland has been synonymous with the word “sheriff” in Macon County for two decades. Although that association officially came to an end at his retirement recognition event when he made his final dispatch call, many people in the audience of hundreds who spoke conveyed that they will always think of him as Sheriff Holland.

At the Nov. 30 packed event, family members and friends, dozens of law enforcement representatives and first responders, local and state politicians, and more reflected on Holland’s character and achievements during his five terms of service as sheriff. Replacing him as an elected official, sworn in on Dec. 5 at a special meeting of the Macon County Commissioners, is Brent Holbrooks.

Common accolades shared by individuals who spoke at Holland’s retirement event focused on his commitment to law enforcement that did not stop at the job requirements. Holland dedicated himself to a wide variety of services, legislation, programs, and more – personally in his spare time and sometimes as a representative for the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

“It was very moving and I am incredibly honored to have been recognized in such a fashion,” expressed Holland after the event. “The outpouring of love and support shown to my family prior to the reception and since is very humbling.”

Holland, with long-time family roots in Macon County, began his career with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in 1991. He worked his way up through the ranks of the department, serving as a detention officer, deputy sheriff, juvenile investigator, K-9 handler, and detective sergeant. County Manager Derek Roland reminded attendees at the event that Holland made sure the Sheriff’s Office was “always about more than just arresting criminals; he made sure it was an integral part of our community.”

“Throughout my entire 30-year career in law enforcement I’ve always wanted more than anything to make a difference for the people I proudly served,” said Holland.

After Holland became sheriff, a case involving a murdered infant prompted him to focus on child-protection-related issues. As a result, he was the recipient of the N.C. Juvenile Officer of the Year in 1999, and he and his wife, Marci, received the Donna B. Stone Memorial Award by Prevent Child Abuse N.C. for their efforts in working with victims of child abuse and for being instrumental in getting the N.C. Infant Homicide Prevention Act signed into law in July 2000. Plus, he served as chairman of the Center for Safer Schools Task Force (appointed first by former governor, Pat McCrory, and then by current governor, Roy Cooper) and established School Resource Officers (SRO) in Macon County schools.

“We’re here today to thank you [Holland] for assuming this great responsibility,” said Roland. “We can never fully comprehend the courage you have had to have to make the decisions you’ve had to make these last 20 years.”

Roland and other individuals acknowledged Holland’s attention to and involvement in such programs as Shop with a Cop, N.C. Second Chance Alliance (inmate rehabilitation), Prom Promise, and much more.

“He relentlessly pursued higher pay for his officers,” said Roland, “so they would receive the compensation they deserve.”

Sheriff’s Office captains presented Holland with a shadow box that included items reflecting his long career.

Retiring Macon County Board of Commissioners Chair Jim Tate commented.

“He’s been to Macon County what Andy Griffith was to Mayberry [The Andy Griffith Show] in that he has loved this county and its people,” said Tate.

Chief Deputy Andy Shields said, “To list all of Robbie’s accomplishments is an impossibility. They are many. And Marci has been the anchor behind every storm. Hundreds of families and individuals in Macon County have benefitted from programs that he (and they) started and/or supported. But mostly, he has focused on keeping kids safe. And he has had compassion for the mentally ill and for those who suffer from substance abuse. I have been proud to call Robbie my sheriff and my friend.”

Holland’s younger brother, Tim Holland, spoke tearfully.

“You’ve not only been my brother, but my ally, role model, listening ear, place of comfort …,” and then he presented Holland with a Henry USA Law Enforcement Tribute Edition rifle. Tim Holland was employed with the Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Homer Holbrooks prior to Robbie Holland being elected sheriff. He has served as a detention captain and lieutenant of criminal investigations.

Holland told The Macon County News a few days after the retirement event, “Tim is an outstanding officer and he’s had a difficult career having his older brother as his boss. Any officer will tell you that if they have to go into a bad situation, they want Tim Holland to have their back. My brother always had my back and I’m very proud of him.”

Game Warden Edwin Grant reminded the crowd that due to Eric Rudolph, known as an American domestic terrorist, who hid out around Macon County and the Nantahala National Forest in the late 1990s, a canine unit was started in Macon County under the leadership of former sheriff Homer Holbrooks, with Holland becoming the county’s first bloodhound handler, a responsibility that was added to his other roles (at that time) as a juvenile officer and detective. Grant saved the dog harness of Holland’s beloved K-9-unit dog, Duchess, and presented the harness to him at the retirement event.

K-9-unit supervisor and patrol captain for the Sheriff’s Department, Clay Bryson, shared how Holland – as a volunteer for the annual Cadet Program – influenced a young (age 11) Bryson’s decision to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“He was a mentor to many of us, and while being fairly young himself, he was already focused on youth,” said Bryson. “I was fortunate to have the opportunity to spend time with him and other great officers of the Sheriff’s Office … the experience definitely impacted my life, and I’m thankful.”

Bryson and Corporal Scott Nelson, an SRO, presented Holland with an American flag, which was flown over the Sheriff’s Office in Holland’s honor.

An honorary scholarship has been named for Holland, and it will be awarded to future students who not only demonstrate outstanding community service but who also pursue a career in criminal justice and related fields.

“Marci has been the brainchild behind this scholarship,” noted Tate. “She is wise beyond her years and I have been overly impressed with her love for [her husband], this county, students … You [Robbie] are lucky to have her.”

So far, donations to the fund total $4,500.

“It’s been a ride,” said Marci Holland about her experience as a sheriff’s wife. “But law enforcement has been a calling on your [Robbie’s] heart and you have made an outstanding leader. I’m your number one fan and I’m proud of you.”

State Sen. Kevin Corbin and Rep. Karl Gillespie announced that Holland would receive The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award, which is the highest state honor presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

“Law enforcement is what I know best,” said Holland, after the ceremony. “I’ve spent 30 years looking forward to going to work every day. I consider myself blessed to be able to say I’ve never regretted a single moment I had to go to work. While I am retiring as sheriff and from my law enforcement career, my law enforcement family knows I’m only a phone call away and I’d be there for them anytime, day or night.”

About his plans for retirement, Holland added, “I have been a committed public servant in my community and it’s not just been about my career or making a living but rather it has been my passion. I will always believe God led me to where I am today, and He will lead me where I will be tomorrow. For now, my son and I will be making up some lost time hunting and fishing. I will also enjoy continuing to be a swim dad, cheering my daughter on. I’m looking forward to a renewed focus on my family and trying to keep up with my honey-do list by my biggest supporter and best friend, my wife.”

At the Monday night meeting, the School Board approved the contract for Robert Holland as the coordinator of School Safety for Macon County Schools system. Former Sheriff Holland will assume this role on Jan. 3, 2023.