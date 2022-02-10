Honeysuckle Bakery moves to Main Street

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Brandie Thompson always dreamed of owning a bakery. Even though she worked for at least 20 years as a mammographer and X-ray technician, she baked for her family and others using cherished recipes passed down to her by her grandmother, Barbara Hummel.

Thompson, a Franklin native, experienced her dream come true just before the pandemic put a halt to indoor gatherings. She opened Honeysuckle Bakeshop in the Palmer Street Mall area in December 2019. By April 2020, the new bakery’s doors had to close for the Covid quarantine, but Thompson said she was selling her baked goods again by mid-May and has been busy since then. However, the off-the-beaten-track location of the shop meant traffic was often dictated by word-of-mouth. When owners of Life’s Bounty Café on Main Street decided to close after more than a decade in business, Thompson jumped on the chance to move Honeysuckle Bakehouse into the spot.

“The opportunity for more visibility made sense,” she said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of foot traffic in the other location.”

Thompson and her “huge support,” husband Jamie, purchased Life’s Bounty’s equipment and began the work of updating and refreshing the space’s interior. Friends and family volunteered their time to paint, clean, move equipment, and whatever need to be done. Even the couple’s church pastor, Cartoogechaye Church of God’s Eddie Brewer, helped paint. Jamie works full-time in another field but assists at Honeysuckle Bakehouse on his days off.

Honeysuckle Bakehouse opened this week and sold out most everything before noon and headed back to the kitchen to bake more. Thompson said she is already taking pre-orders on Valentine baked goods.

The bakery/café offers lunch and baked goods. Lunch might consist of chicken salad or pimento cheese on croissants or fresh-baked bread. Specialty quiches will also be available daily.

Sweets will include “the most popular,” red velvet cake cupcakes, made using her grandmother’s recipe, as well as the equally appealing carrot cake cupcakes. In fact, several different flavors of cupcakes will fill glass displays. And, brownies, cookies, pies, eclairs, and more are also planned as daily offerings.

“Everything we have here is made from scratch,” she said. “Even the croissants, which are labor intensive, and at least two kinds of bread, white and cinnamon, to start with. But we will be expanding bread options.”

For the new location, Thompson hired additional employees for the kitchen and front-of-house. Additional employees may be necessary for busy summer months, she noted.

Thompson said she is excited to open on Main Street and does not miss working in the health field.

“I’ve worked harder than I’ve ever worked having a bakery, but I love it and wouldn’t change it. I’m able to be more flexible for my 12-year-old daughter’s schedule, handle custom orders, and try new things. Everything has just fallen into place. I can’t wait to open and see people happy and enjoying what we make here.”