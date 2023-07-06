Hornsby meeting needs for more than a decade in Honduran community

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

In the best-selling book “Kisses From Katie,” young Katie Davis goes from high school into the mission field in Uganda, Africa, and since 2008, has adopted more than a dozen children and oversees many facets of her Amazima ministry there. Molly Hornsby is Franklin’s own “Katie Davis.” The 2009 Franklin High School (FHS) graduate has been in Honduras for the past decade.

Hornsby was introduced to short-term mission trips during her senior year at FHS, and then she participated during college in additional mission opportunities, including trips to Honduras to volunteer at a small ministry. While attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she decided upon graduation from college that she would devote at least one year to full-time missions work. That was 10 years ago. Her parents still reside in Franklin, and her three siblings are scattered throughout the United States, but Hornsby calls the Los Piños neighborhood on the outskirts of the Honduran capital city, Tegucigalpa, her home. It is there that she founded Future of Hope Family Ministry, and it is there that she and other Honduran volunteers meet the needs of people in the neighborhood. In fact, Future of Hope’s main goal is “to break the generational cycle of poverty and violence by strengthening and empowering families through Christ-centered education, counseling and healthy recreation programs.” It is also near the Honduran capital that she rents a home and lives with her two adopted children.

Yet, Hornsby’s successful ministry did not happen overnight. She explains.

“While I began as a volunteer at a boys’ home, God transitioned me out of that situation into beginning a new ministry after about a year and a half, but not before introducing me to the kids I’ve now been blessed to adopt and getting me familiar with the neighborhood where my ministry is now based. The step from one ministry to founding a new one was one of the scariest decisions I had to make, especially as a 21-year-old in a foreign country that I was still getting to know; and, I was doing my best to pick up the language and culture along the way. But God was faithful, and what began as a small ministry ministering to a handful of families and helping 10 students stay in school, has now grown into something much bigger, all thanks to God’s grace!”

Currently, Future of Hope Family Ministry assists at least 200 young people with their education.

A main challenge for Hornsby and people assisting her with Future of Hope is the danger they face. Los Piños is a large and famously volatile neighborhood due to the gang borders that surround and cut straight through the area, on the outskirts of the capital city. Yet, there are other hurdles as well.

“We also minister in some neighboring communities and a small mountain town located farther out of town, as those students come down the mountain to attend the same high schools near Los Piños because they don’t have any in their community,” said Hornsby. “As a ministry, we recognize that children in this country, particularly those who live in neighborhoods like Los Piños, come up against huge challenges just to make it into a classroom. The first obstacle is financial, as most of the parents and single mom households simply don’t have the funds to provide the mandatory uniforms, long lists of school supplies, and bus fare to send their kids to school. As we’ve worked for years in this community, however, we’ve recognized that financial isn’t the only or even the largest obstacle for many kids, meaning that our ministry has to go deeper than just handing out free supplies at the beginning of each school year.”

She added, “A large percentage of parents can’t read or write, making it difficult for them to support their kids’ learning. Many never attended school themselves, so they don’t understand the benefit or importance of getting an education. Also, many parents/grandparents live with deeply ingrained beliefs that a young girl 13/14/15 years old doesn’t need to go to school, but should instead start a family. And if damaging advice doesn’t come from inside their homes, it certainly comes to them on the streets where gang-recruiting for both young men and women starts when they’re around 10 or 12 years old, and only intensifies as they get older. Unfortunately, when so many children grow up in extremely poor and volatile households where kind words are rare, the simple promise of money and a place to belong makes gang-recruiting way too easy. Other obstacles include an underfunded and overcrowded school system, where kids tend to get passed along without actually improving their academic level, and a general feeling of hopelessness that it’s impossible to really change your circumstances no matter how hard you try.”

But Hornsby has remained undeterred. She is supported by individuals and churches in Macon County and returns to her roots at least annually to update contributors with information on the ministry’s successes and goals.

“As a Christian ministry, we do our best to address all of issues to give the kids the best chance at achieving the plans God has for them and reaching their full potential, all while sharing God’s love and truth with them,” pointed out Hornsby. “We regularly visit each and every one of our sponsored kids’ homes to encourage, check in, pray, and minister to both the students and their family, allowing us to walk with families as they celebrate accomplishments and also struggle through some of life’s hardest moments. We also have tutoring classes throughout the week, currently serving about 80 kids … We also integrate into this class students from some of the hardest home situations, giving them a safe place to be each day after school, a small meal, and a community of classmates and a teacher who love, care, and are watching out for them.

Last year, we got to watch 12 of our students, many with honors – from all different backgrounds and struggles – beat the odds and graduate from high school. Many of them now are working in professional jobs and helping to break the cycle of poverty in their families, and it was our largest graduating class ever and a definite highlight.”

Every year, Hornsby raises the bar. An immediate future goal is to purchase land to build a community center.

“This center will be our home base, housing everything we do, and very importantly allowing us to expand our tutoring program,” she noted. “We currently rent one small classroom, but in this new building we plan to have three classrooms, plus space to expand our library, giving us more flexibility and space to open spots for the long list of kids wanting to join our classes. We also plan to have a recreational area to have as a safe place for the kids to play, a large meeting room to do periodic meetings with our sponsored students throughout the year, as well as host job trainings, seminars, and more, with other organizations we partner with. After serving in this community for 10 years, we are excited for this expansion and have a place of our own, and the community is as well. When we decided on the land and needed to have all the overgrowth cleared out, around 50 members of the community (students, mothers, grandmothers, uncles, neighbors) all came out bright and early on a Sunday morning, machetes in hand, to volunteer and clear the land. It was incredible!”

Hornsby’s longer-term goal is to establish such a strong foundation for Future Hope Family Ministry in the community that she will no longer be needed to oversee it. She shared, “I know that God has placed calling and abilities and gifts within the community already, and as more and more of the young people get their education, become teachers, become psychologists, become professionals, we recognize that their ability to minister to their community, share their testimonies, and encourage their neighbors is even greater than mine is. We’ve seen this to be true with the two local teachers we currently have working for the ministry who have both seen God move dramatically to bring them to where they are today.”

Even though she plans to eventually pass the reins of her ministry to capable Hondurans, she cannot imagine herself not involved in Honduran ministry.

“I absolutely love what I do, so I would love to step into something similar, possibly using all the … first-hand experience I’ve gained over the last decade to serve in a different area,” she said.

While Hornsby has had to travel to the United States alone, without her adopted children, she is working towards securing their passports and navigating the confusing immigration process so that she can travel to the United States with her family.

Visiting her home town is important. She shared:

“Whenever I’m able to travel back to North Carolina, the first thing I usually want is some good barbecue! Also, lots of time hiking, being outdoors, enjoying everything our beautiful mountains have to offer, and plenty of time with family and catching up with friends that I only get to see about once a year. Currently, I think the biggest thing I miss is a bit of a slower rhythm of life. I grew up in a small town, but now live in a city with over a million people. The two places couldn’t be more different!”

Anyone interested in assisting Hornsby’s ongoing ministry efforts in Honduras can visit www.futureofhopefamilyministry.com.