Canines with service potential is veteran’s passion

Richard Litchford, 72, often drives from his home in Macon County to Southeastern Pennsylvania – a 600-mile trip. But his excursions are not business or pleasure-related. Instead, the retired veteran has a distinct niche nonprofit that involves rescuing puppies and young dogs up to three years of age and placing them with a service dog training operation up north. In fact, through the nonprofit Canine Partners for Life, Litchford has seen many dogs readied for important purposes. Canine Partners for Life is focused on training service dogs, home companion dogs, and residential companion dogs to assist individuals who have a wide range of physical and cognitive disabilities.

“I’m retired, but I don’t want to sit in a rocking chair,” said Litchford, “so this gives me something to do for the greater community.”

Recently, Litchford took two Labrador puppies from Georgia to Pennsylvania that were accepted into the Canine Partners for Life two-year training program. He will be attending Canine Partners for Life’s next “graduation” in June.

In 1996, Litchford learned about Canine Partners for Life while living in Pennsylvania. His two labs at the time, Chelsea and Wilbert, were bred and a litter of 10 puppies was born. Litchford’s veterinarian suggested he take the puppies to be evaluated by Canine Partners for Life as possible service dogs.

“Out of a litter of 10, they took two to be trained to detect an epileptic seizure before it happened,” he said. “I went to the graduation and all these dogs were lined up on the stage sitting at attention next to their human companion. It was so impressive; the tears were just rolling down my face.”

After that experience, Litchford took more of his puppies to Canine Partners for Life. Then, after traveling the world via military service and through a 47-year career investigating white collar crime, arson, insurance fraud, and more, he settled in Macon County in 2006. And, just last year, he started a nonprofit – Smoky Mountain Service Animal Rescue – because, instead of breeding labs and supplying puppies to Canine Partners for Life, he decided to rescue and evaluate unwanted young dogs for possible training with Canine Partners for Life or for other organizations providing service dogs to include such areas as search and rescue. He regularly communicates with Macon County Animal Services and Appalachian Animal Rescue Services to learn about dogs that may have the aptitude to become a service dog. Litchford also gets calls from people in other states which is how he learned about two lab puppies in Georgia that he recently delivered to Canine Partners for Life.

“They have a rigid criterion,” explained Litchford, about Canine Partners for Life. “They want large, non-aggressive breeds, like labs. Puppies undergo a two-page list of ‘tests.’ They are looking for a good temperament, not reacting to loud noises, staying focused when other dogs are around, and much more. Things like barking and not responding well are issues that might keep them from graduating.”

One of Litchford’s puppies, named Violet, is with “Seizure Triggers” author Judi Bruns, from Western North Carolina. The lab has become Bruns’ service dog, serving as a companion and to assist in case of a seizure.

Dogs who do not make it through the firm training process are evaluated for other service-related tasks – or they simply become pets adopted by pre-screened individuals.

Out of Litchford’s last puppy litter in 2021, he kept one male lab he named Mr. Bojangles, and then another dog that did not make it through the Canine Partners for Life training due to a barking issue, Kevin, was returned to Litchford and is an almost constant companion.

“I am learning more about how to train dogs, so if a dog has issues, like barking, I will work with it to remedy situations. Kevin is so focused. I can tell him, ‘Look at me,’ and he will look directly at me and not avert his gaze until I tell him he can.”

Currently, Litchford is working with a rescued German Shepherd mix named Rooster, that may eventually become a service dog.

“It feels wonderful when you can work to find dogs who need a home and a life-long purpose,” he said. “It’s especially rewarding to take them to Canine Partners for Life to be evaluated and then they are accepted into their program.”