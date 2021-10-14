Jim Tate not seeking re-election

Brittney Lofthouse Contributing Writer

Prior to the October meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, Chairman Jim Tate announced that he will not be seeking re-election this December.

“On Dec. 11, 2011, I had the privilege of being sworn into office as a Macon County Commissioner. Since that day, I have worked extremely hard and I have dedicated countless hours to ensure that our community would be proud of my service with which they had entrusted me,” said Tate. “Macon County has made many, great, calculated strides forward during my time in office; however, as with most things in life, change is inevitable. Thus, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection for a fourth term as a Macon County Commissioner.”

Tate has represented the Highlands District over the last 10 years, many of which have been spent as chairman of the board.

“My years of service as a commissioner have been some of the greatest of my life,” said Tate. “I can’t explain how extremely humbled and blessed that I have been for the leadership opportunity that my fellow citizens have bestowed upon me. More importantly, I have had the honor to meet and work alongside many great people who devote their daily lives for the betterment of our county. And, because of their dedication, we are all truly blessed to be able to call Macon County home. Public service is a calling and one which I have taken very seriously. It has been my honor to represent Macon County as your commissioner.”

Three seats on the Macon County Board of Commissioner will be open for filing in December. The seats, currently held by Gary Shields, Ronnie Beale and Jim Tate, will be up for grabs and have garnered interest from several candidates. Incumbent Gary Shields has announced he plans to seek re-election. At this time, Beale has not made a statement regarding his campaign.

Filing for the Macon County Board of Commissioners opens Dec. 6 and has a filing fee of $106.26.