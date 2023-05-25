Josh Lynch appointed new school superintendent

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

Associate Superintendent Josh Lynch has been named as Macon County’s next School Superintendent effective July 1. Current superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin had announced his retirement several months ago. He will be officially retiring in September.

Lynch shared why he sought the position of Macon County Schools Superintendent.

“I have a strong desire to serve the Macon County School system as Superintendent for many reasons. I am a direct product of Macon County Schools,” said Lynch. “I entered this great system as a kindergarten student at Iotla Elementary School in 1986, graduated Franklin High School in 1999, conducted my student teaching at South Macon Elementary School in 2003 and began my career as a third grade teacher at Cowee School in 2004.

“The Macon County School system has developed me into a career educator and productive Macon County citizen due to the rich experiences and opportunities provided by a community of dedicated people who invested so much in the lives of the students within the Macon County school system. I want to continue to lead and serve the district as superintendent, so I can continue to grow and expand upon the opportunities and experiences that will be provided to all Macon County students both in the present and in the future.”

As to specific areas in which he plans to focus, “my goal is to continue to build upon the foundation and momentum that has been established to support:

– Mental health initiatives

– Accessible school campuses for all learners

– Increased school safety and security

– Continued academic growth.”

Lynch has a long and strong history with Macon public schools serving as an educator and/or administrator since 2004. He taught third grade at Cowee School from 2004 -2011 and was the assistant principal at East Franklin Elementary from 2011-2013.

Lynch served as Principal at Cartoogechaye Elementary from 2013-2020.

In 2020, he took a position in the Macon County Schools Administrative Office as the curriculum director, and in 2021, he became the Macon County Schools Administrative Office Associate Superintendent.

Lynch is married to Kristen Lynch who is a life-long educator in the Macon County School System and current principal at Cartoogechaye Elementary. They are the proud parents of Kason and Eva Rose who attend Macon County Schools. The family enjoys hiking, camping, boating, traveling, and spending time together as a family.

Lynch will take the Oath of Office as Superintendent on June 13, at 9 a.m., at the central office. The meeting is open the public.