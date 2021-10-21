Leaf Lookers Gemboree coming to Franklin

This October will find the mountains alive with color in more ways than one as the 29th Annual Leaf Lookers Gemboree opens at the Macon County Community Building just south of Franklin, NC off U.S. Highway 441. Gem and mineral dealers from across the Southeast will be on hand displaying and selling their products against the backdrop of spectacular fall color Oct. 22-24, 2021.

The Leaf Lookers Gemboree will feature a wide variety of items including fine finished jewelry, rough and cut gems, lapidary equipment, minerals, fossils and collectibles. Dealers will also be available to custom make that special piece of jewelry you’ve always dreamed of.

“We have a lot of new dealers setting up at our show this year because the Franklin shows are among the best in the country.” said Linda Harbuck. “A variety of dealers and a special demonstration booth set up by the Gem & Mineral Society of Franklin add great value to this show in contrast to similar shows in the southeast.” concluded Harbuck.

Admission price is only $2 and those under 12 will be admitted free. The Gemboree will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, contact the Franklin Chamber of Commerce at 828.524-3161 or toll free at 800-336-7829.