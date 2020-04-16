Letters for April 16, 2020

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected on the basis of the opinions expressed. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Letters are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of the publisher, editor or staff of The Macon County News.

Conditions will not always be ideal

To the nurse who is blaming the present administration for the shortages of medical equipment. The blame lies with different previous administrations who didn’t replenish supplies after they were used. There are many patients who also require medical supplies on a daily basis. I don’t see them complaining about shortages. They know they have to live with it and go about their treatments as best they can. A nurse should know there will not always be ideal conditions and know how to adapt without causing a disturbance. My advise to her is “suck it up” and quit acting like a primadonna.

Linda Behr – Franklin, N.C.

An Easter to remember

This is the first Easter I can remember not being in church to celebrate the most important event in all of history: the day death was defeated when Jesus Christ, the great Creator of the universe, rose from the dead. The church we attended elected to have a “drive in” service on Saturday evening, because the weather forecast was much better.

With a guitar and a violin and five singers, we had a wonderful service. Thanks to a powerful sound system with four speakers spread out, we could hear every word of the songs, and the powerful sermon by Pastor Brandon. His message was from Luke 23:13-25. He helped us to see what a monumental sacrifice Jesus made to pay the penalty for our sins. The Jews had a custom that every Passover, they would release a prisoner. Pilate thought it quite reasonable to release Jesus to them, since he could find no reason whatsoever to put Him to death, because He had done nothing wrong. But the crowd was insistent. They were determined to have Barabbas, a man guilty of insurrection and murder, released instead of Jesus. Why? All Jesus had done was to heal their sick, raise their dead to life again, and feed their hungry!

And still today, we all tend toward releasing the guilty, and punishing the innocent. We choose Barabbas over Jesus every time.

Brandon told a story of a great man from the early 1900s. He had lost everything in the Great Depression, but he managed to get a wonderful job operating the controls for a railroad drawbridge across the Mississippi River. He had a young son who he loved very much. He told his son about his exciting job, so naturally the boy desperately wanted to go to work with his dad. One day, he took him along. Between trains, they went down to the river to fish. They lost track of time, until suddenly they heard the train whistle in the distance. There wasn’t much time, so the father told his son to stay there while he went up to the control house. But somehow the son didn’t get the message. In his excitement to see his father in action, he scrambled up the bank from the river. He slipped and fell down into the gears. His father didn’t see any of this until the train, carrying 400 passengers, was nearing the bridge. All of a sudden, he looked down and saw his son with his leg caught in the gears. Unable to escape, the son signaled to his father to pull the lever. The father was in extreme anguish, knowing that he must pull the lever to save the 400 unwitting passengers from certain death. In horrible grief, he pulled the lever, sacrificing his beloved son.

God the heavenly Father did just this when He sacrificed His one and only Son, Jesus. He allowed Him to be ridiculed, abused, and scorned so that He could pay the penalty for all the people, whether they be self righteous sinners, or outright criminals like Barabbas. God the Father loved us all so much, that even though we prefer Barabbas to Jesus, He provided the only remedy for our sin, by allowing Jesus to be put to death. But as we all know, God raised Jesus gloriously from the dead on the third day. The empty tomb is the most well attested event from that period of history. Because He raised Jesus, He can and will raise you and me, if we will accept the payment He made, on our behalf. Because He himself never sinned, He was able to pay the penalty for your sin and mine. Crucifixion was a torturous way to die. But Jesus was willing to do it, because of His love for us Barabbas lovers. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Receive Him now!

Ed Hill – Franklin, N.C.

Trump delayed taking action on the virus

Donald Trump has no idea his responsibility is as president. For him to stand there on TV, in the beging of virus outbreak, the virus is a hoax the democrats are trying to pull for elect. Then he says it’s no worse than the flu. He said 37,000 Americans die from the flu each year. Nothing shut down, life and economy go on. He doesn’t know the flu typically kills 0.1 percent of people it effects every year. World Heath Organization estimate the Covid-19 virus has a mortality rate 3.4 percent. Trump dismissed WHO’s numbers as false, meantime his stupitity is costing lives.

He delayed in makeing the virus a priority as long as possible, by not going to briefings, dlwo playing thte problem. Mean while China cancelled right away all gatherings, closed everything, even a lot of air flights, and they have had no new cases in a while as they nipp it in the bud as soon as possible. If there ever was a hoax, its Donald Trump.

Kathy Whitley – Franklin, N.C.

Action taken in less than 30 days from outbreak

Reply to John Barry:

So, you think it took a long time (7 weeks?) for President Trump to react to the COVID-19 virus?

The American Journal of Clinical Pathology reports that this coronavirus (COVID-19) was first seen in late December: On Dec. 30, 2019, scientists in China “a cluster of patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology was observed in Wuhan, China, and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) China bureau in Beijing. A week later, Jan. 7, 2020, a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was isolated from these patients. “As we suspect, the Chinese government tried to keep the virus outbreak secret – for what reason we don’t know. What we do know, however, is that by Jan. 31, 2020, President Trump had declared a public health emergency and began restricting U.S. access to non-citizens from China. Flights filled with U.S. citizens who were in Wuhan were brought to America and those people were quarantined on U.S. military bases for two weeks. Though he lamented being called a “racist” for doing so, Trump says if he hadn’t hardened the U.S. borders at that point, the virus would have had gained a bigger foothold in the country.

Now, let’s go to the back in time to 2009. While American health officials declared a public health emergency on April 26, 2009, then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano downplayed the announcement, calling it “standard operating procedure,” adding that she would rather refer to it as a “declaration of emergency preparedness.” It wasn’t until four months later in October, that then-President Obama himself declared an H1N1 national emergency. CNN reported in October 2009: Since the H1N1 flu pandemic began in April, millions of people in the United States have been infected, at least 20,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Barack Obama declared the H1N1 (swine) flu outbreak a national emergency, the Wall Street Journal reports. “The declaration, which Mr. Obama signed Friday, authorizes the administration to waive or modify certain federal requirements involving Medicare, Medicaid and health-privacy rules to speed treatment,” the newspaper writes (McKay/Simpson/Whalen, 10/26).

So even though you seem to think it took President Trump seven weeks to take the virus seriously, he actually began his travel restrictions in less than 30 days which any prudent person would believe the president was taking the matter seriously. Yes, some of the things President Trump may say seem off-base and even a little ridiculous, his actions by far substantiate his motives in the situations he faces. Even if by any wild sense of imagination it took him seven weeks to act, that’s still a lot sooner than it took the former president to act on the last pandemic to strike this nation.

Bill Lawson – Franklin, N.C.

Health care workers treat without discrimination

This past week Saint John the Divine Cathedral in New York City informed the Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, that they would be withdrawing their offer of using the church as a makeshift hospital to serve the sick and dying victims of the coronavirus. Yes, you read that right. Why on earth would anyone refuse help in these dire times, much less a church? Well, it seems that Saint John’s is a progressive Episcopal church and welcomes the LGBTQ community part and parcel. Samaritan’s Purse is a conservative Christian organization and does not embrace the LGBTQ agenda. As a matter of fact, its employees and volunteers sign a statement of faith that acknowledges their beliefs are in line with those of Samaritan’s Purse. Mind you, no is ever refused treatment for any reason. That includes, race, gender, sexual orientation, faith, or lack of.

I have been a Registered Nurse for 24 years. I am also a conservative Christian. Most of that time was spent at the bedside in an urban, public hospital providing care for drug dealers, wife beaters, pedophiles, transgender, gays, straight, lesbians, alcoholics in withdrawal, politicians, socialites, sports figures, and any and all combinations of the above. And I can look you in the eye and say that every one of them was treated and cared for with the same respect I would want my family cared for. Furthermore, it’s been my experience, that most health care workers try very hard to do the same.

So, when a church tells a relief agency the caliber of Samaritan’s Purse to take a hike, we’d rather let a few more die than risk the ire of the LGBTQ community by using your conservative Christian caregivers … I’m beside myself. I’m appalled. I’m personally insulted. I’m angry.

What happened to tolerance? What about inclusivity? What about a person’s right to believe what they want without fear? Not if you are a Christian. Then you are labeled a hater, a “phobic.” You’re not even worthy of setting up a hospital in your own country to care for the sick and dying citizens. Shame on you Saint John’s Divine … shame.

Dan Morgan – Franklin, N.C.

P.S. Since penning this editorial, articles of this side of the story have been dropping from the internet. One remains. NY Times April 9 by Liam Stack

‘Test’ run of martial law looks to be successful

If I were a conspiracy theorist, and I’m not, of course, I may think that this coronavirus fiasco could be a test, expecially for Americans, to see how they respond to martial law. How would we enjoy losing more of our freedoms for a little bit (?) of safety, and will some of our neighbors ensure that we are “policed?” And how many autocrat wannabees will come out of the cracks? If this be the case, success! So far.

God bless everyone, hope you had a happy Easter and Passover.

Stephen Crosby – Franklin, N.C.

Donald Trump not worthy of the title

One of my favorite books is the King James Bible (1611). Excellent advice. In the ’50s my mother took us to the nearest Baptist church regularly-Sunday School and Bible study. She had great respect for Billy Graham. Too bad he didn’t have a son who would continue his Christian ministry. He has clearly chosen politics. In the ’60s while in the U.S. Navy I began to wonder: Is the creation story true? Still, I turned to the Bible for guidance and philosophy.

Church attendance has plummeted, though, during my lifetime. Religion seems to be less relevant to many Americans. Is that true for Christianity as a belief? In the ’70s legendary singer Johnny Cash sang, “What is truth?” In the ’90s Counting Crows sang of “…the crumbling difference between wrong and right.” Are these songs reflective of the drop in church attendance? Are they signs of a broader societal concern for morality in general?’

Now, in 2020, Donald Trump, president of the United States, is widely regarded as the world’s biggest liar. Lying is a violation of the ninth commandment (Exodus 20:16). Mark Twain’s fictional character Huckleberry Finn is a distant second. Sadly, Trump is real rather than merely a fictional character. Trump may also be world champion in another vice. Proverbs 3:27 states, “Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of thine hand to do it.” Marvelous human relations wisdom. Has Trump never read Proverbs? Does he merely refuse to follow sage advice?

Trump was one of the “fortunate sons” that Credence Clearwater Revival sang about in the ’70s. He avoided military service during the Vietnam War. Billionaire father. “Bone spurs” in his feet. Still, he belittled American war hero John McCain who spent nearly six years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Between now and Nov. 3, veterans as well as active service members need to ask themselves this question: Since Donald Trump chooses to lie to us and belittle us, is he worthy of the title Commander-in-Chief? In my book he is not.

Dave Waldrop – Webster, N.C.