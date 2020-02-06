Letters for February 6, 2020

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected on the basis of the opinions expressed. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Letters are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of the publisher, editor or staff of The Macon County News.

Progressivism has taken on many faces

In September of 1958 I turned 21 and registered to vote. I registered as a Democrat primarily because my family had always been Democrats. As the 1960 Presidential election approached I paid close attention to the candidates, John Kennedy and Richard Nixon, and as I listened I began to realize that my conservative principles were aligned more to the Republican candidate than to the Democrat.

This was somewhat confusing because, in my experience, southern Democrats had always been and still were, hard-working, God-fearing and conservative. The problem was that I was now hearing a more liberal ideology from the Democrat Party which was being identified as progressive.

At the time I didn’t know that this “progressive” ideology was nothing new. In fact the initial progressive movement in America, covering a period from 1890 to 1920, was primarily bi-partisan and concentrated on exposing the evils of corporate greed, combating fear of immigrants, and urging Americans to think hard about what democracy meant.

Americans were also encouraged to register to vote, fight political corruption, and let the voting public decide how issues should best be addressed.

It began as a social movement and grew into a political movement. Though Progressive reformers achieved many noteworthy goals during this period, they also promoted discriminatory policies and espoused intolerant ideas such as eugenics aimed at preventing “undesirables” from reproducing via sterilization.

Today progressivism is no longer bi-partisan but has become the dominant force within the Democratic Party. For example, Mark Levin in his new book “Unfreedom of the Press,” points out how today’s leftist progressive ideology has taken over the media to the point that it is now an arm of the Democrat party. He goes on to say that today’s newsrooms and journalists do not promote free speech and press freedom but serve as societal filters attempting to enforce uniformity of thought and social and political activism centered on the progressive ideology and agenda. Issues, events, groups, and individuals that do not fit the narrative are dismissed or diminished; those that do fit the narrative are elevated and celebrated.

Progressivism has taken on many faces over the past century and is now led by a new group calling for Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, overhaul the Supreme Court, replacement of the Electoral College, support of Socialism, anti-2nd Amendment and through their Green New Deal, eliminate the use of fossil fuels, the life blood of the world’s economy. With all of this they have no idea of the costs and repercussions associated with the enactment of these radical policies.

While here, let’s address the replacement of the Electoral College with the popular vote. This is obviously being considered because Hillary won the popular vote by 2.9 million over Trump. However when we look at the popular vote more closely we see that in the states of New York and California she beat Trump by six million. The obvious conclusion is that, if we eliminate the Electoral College, all future Presidents will be elected by the liberal states of New York and California and the remainder of the Nation will virtually have no vote. The Electoral College was implemented for just this reason.

Having said this, I seriously wonder if my Democrat friends and family realize what the Party has become; being led by the liberal elites in the northeast and California and in calling themselves “progressives,” do they truly understand what the progressive movement has now become.

I cannot end without mentioning the current situation with our President. Since his inauguration the Democrats have been calling for his impeachment. On what grounds? Oh, we’ll think of something. Well they did and unfortunately for them, they failed to follow the requirements of the Constitution by calling for a vote of the full House before appointing a committee to begin their investigation. Instead Speaker Pelosi appointed a committee which came up with two bogus articles. Abuse of Power by withholding aid to Ukraine, which he had the authority to do under his executive authority, and Contempt of Congress by refusing to honor subpoenas which were unlawful because of Speaker Pelosi’s failure to follow the Constitutional requirement of obtaining a full vote of the House before appointing the committee.

President Trump will obviously be acquitted because of the Democrats blind obsession with seeking impeachment at any cost and overturning the vote of the American people.

To end where I began. I have voted in every Presidential election since 1960 and in my experience I have never seen a President accomplish more for this country than President Trump in spite of constant harassment and vilification by the Democrats and media.

God bless President Trump and God bless America.

Marshall “Buck” Miller – Franklin, N.C.

The president can do no wrong

Congratulations, by now the president has been acquitted of high crimes and misdemeanors. The Republican Senate has determined without any witnesses or documents that Trump had a “perfect call.” There never was any question about the facts, to quote Republican Lamar Alexander, “It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation.”

The real question always was the power of this president. In voting to give the president a pass in this case, the Senate has rewritten the Constitution by demoting the Congress as a coequal branch of government. No longer can any Congress investigate any thing any president does because according to Donald Trump, “Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”

It is one thing for the president to say he can do whatever he wants, it is another thing for his attorneys to create a legal fiction to grant him that power as a matter of law. According to this newly created theory of presidential power, as long as the president does not commit a specific crime, and he believes he is acting in the public interest, he cannot be impeached. That is ridiculous.

According to his attorneys, if the president believes that he knows what is best for the country, or that his reelection is always in the public interest, then anything he does that is not a specific crime, is OK. Congress has no right to investigate or demand any documents and he is not bound by any law, or even the constitutional power to impeach.

There is no specific law against giving the nuclear launch codes to his friend Putin. If President Trump believes it is in the public interest to do that, then that would be OK. If the president dissolved the energy department and gave the power to manage all our energy production to his friend Rick Perry, that would be OK. That is exactly what Putin did in Russia to enrich his political allies. You could make up a thousand examples of possible corruption or dangerous action by the President that would all be OK according to this new legal fiction.

The founding fathers fought a revolution against King George. The one thing that they feared most was the creation of a powerful president that would in essence become a king-like figure. A head of state who could say “I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” President Trump’s attorneys have just created the legal framework to make that happen.

Louis Vitale – Franklin, N.C.