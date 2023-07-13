Letters for July 13, 2023

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Principle over personalities within Macon Co. GOP

Ernest Benn said, “Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.” Recently, the Macon County GOP has been a topic of conversation for anyone who might have an interest in personalities, however, the substance of the Macon GOP has remained solidly conservative during any ups and downs. Of course, we can argue over the definition of social and fiscal conservatism in today’s climate, but all things considered, most Republicans in WNC can agree that excessive and intrusive government should be challenged at every opportunity. We love and defend essential liberty and States’ rights according to the 10th Amendment. That all individuals are sovereign according to the 9th Amendment and should not be forced to sacrifice our values or hard-earned money for the subjective agendas of government/corporate elites and woke bureaucrats. We honor the entire Constitution, fair and transparent democracy, and free markets in this current chaos America finds itself. In the course of human events where political parties will always have some level of conflict from within, there is far more that unites local Republicans than divides us.

In light of any so-called controversy within the Macon GOP, let it be known that this writer speaks solely for himself and not for the Macon County GOP or any publication. Besides, my opinions don’t count for much anyway. In the past few months, multiple individuals from all sides of the conservative spectrum have made accusations only to be labeled by other GOP members from multiple viewpoints. Each of us might have differing interpretations, but all of us share the blame for misunderstandings and alignments based on personalities instead of principles. Unfortunately, that is to be expected in the ugly business of politics as minor internal division is nothing new, especially in a national GOP that is far, far from perfect.

The large turnout and positive conversations at the Macon GOP sponsored July 4 cookout were very encouraging. A fun time was had by all and the many volunteers should be commended for making it happen. It appears that most everyone is ready to be done with the trivial in-fighting in order to now concentrate on defending American ideals from domestic enemies (including but not limited to the Democrat/Communist machine) that plague our society. I would encourage everyone who has been active in the GOP to redouble their efforts. Anyone who values conservatism but has not been involved, should become active now. Conservatives must prove to the political world that we successfully coalesce around principles regardless of personalities. With so much at stake in the upcoming 2024 elections, WNC Republicans can no longer be distracted by media hacks, disingenuous ex-mayors, or anyone else with an axe to grind. It’s time we pursue common goals of real conservatism.

Nevertheless, WNC Republicans can be proud of leaders who are carrying the banner of conservatism. Macon County is especially fortunate to have the likes of Senator Corbin, Representative Gillespie, a conservative majority commissioner’s board as well as Sheriff Holbrooks just to name a few who are dedicated to upholding genuine conservatism. These men are on the front lines in today’s battle against leftists destroying the fiscal and social fabric of our self-governing republic. Conservatives will continue to disagree on multiple issues as did America’s founders, but that is simply democracy in action. It is each of our responsibilities to guard against being unduly influenced by our emotions or egos. Today’s voters and magistrates should be solidly grounded in the rule of law seeking intellectual solutions rather than political charades based solely on personalities or associations. Furthermore, there is a very real danger in WNC since this area is a stronghold of conservative voters. This danger is minority liberals realizing they cannot win against Republicans, so they infiltrate the system as a Republican or Unaffiliated in order to weaken the impact of true conservatives and our values. This has been evident in attempts to raid the public treasury or alter social institutions for special interest groups and personal gain in the name of good intentions. There is nothing wrong with vetting any leader, magistrate, or candidate claiming to be conservative or questioning their intentions vs. the official Republican platform. After all, these people answer directly to the voters and should expect to be questioned, praised, or criticized any day of the week.

At the end of the day, conservatives must put our differences aside to defend our families, private property, and our beloved state of North Carolina against a tyrannical government and NGOs [non-government organization] hellbent on controlling America with a corrupted mentality and unconstitutional edicts. With so much orchestrated chaos created by a lying media and federal bureaucracy, conservatives must remain vigilant and properly informed of all fiscal, historical, and social issues rather than simply joining a popularity contest. This approach is key to preserving liberty for future generations. Even though politics will always find trouble everywhere and many times apply the wrong remedies, the local Republican party in Macon Co. must continue to be one vehicle of many to accomplish those goals of defending our WNC and American way of life. May God help us be true conservatives unafraid of speaking out while putting principle over personalities and even principle over party.

Jim Gaston – Franklin, N.C.

Second Amendment doesn’t guarantee right to bear arms

Terry Swift… I believe you are taking liberties that are not yours to take, sir. In your scathing diatribe (Macon Co. News – June 29) you declared (if I read you correctly) that I, Dave Waldrop, and former mayor Bob Scott no longer believe in the oath we took when we joined the military. Speaking only for myself, I served the United States Navy and the Naval Security Group with honor and distinction under six U.S. presidents (Eisenhower to Carter) with a strong belief in my oath well intact, both then, and now.

If there was any element of veracity to be found in your letter, Mr. Swift, you made a very strong case for the adoption of a word-limit for letters to the editor.

And may I suggest that before criticizing other writers, Mr. Swift, you employ your own advice and research an issue before proclaiming your opinion as carved-in-stone universal truth.

The late U.S. Senator from New York (Daniel Patrick Moynahan) was fond of saying – “We are all entitled to our own opinions but not to our own facts.”

And the facts regarding the Second Amendment are these: The Second Amendment was originally adopted so that Congress could not disarm a state militia, thus the Second Amendment prohibits only the national government from limiting the right to carry weapons. At its heart was the preservation of the “citizen-soldier”; however, it does not guarantee a citizens’ right to keep and bear arms free from government restriction. Because the Supreme Court has never found the Second Amendment to be within the meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process clause, each state has the authority to limit its citizens’ rights to keep and bear arms.

The right to bear arms can be restricted, each state imposing its own limits or controls: waiting periods, age requirements, gun-locking devices, storage policies, registration or licensing, even banning certain weapons like “Saturday night specials” that can be easily concealed.

Those are the basic facts ladies and gentlemen. Now, over and above the hyperbole, common sense must be added. We are the only industrialized nation on the planet that accepts the slaughter of its children as somehow “normal,” a cost of freedom. Granted, I wasn’t there (I’m old but I knew not the founders). However, I’m hard-pressed to believe our present condition is what they had in mind when the Second Amendment was written.

When applied to life in the 21st century the wording of the Second Amendment becomes a little more vague and more and more subject to interpretation. Add profit and greed to the mix and, well, it is unlikely the gun control debate will be settled anytime soon.

David L. Snell – Franklin, N.C.

Complacency will be our downfall

A memory has always haunted me. It was a Holocaust photo of a Jewish father holding tightly in his arms, his beautiful three-year-old daughter. Their embrace would be their last, because a Nazi solider was about to execute them both. The innocent of innocence… finding death for only being Jewish… and nothing else. How is it we as human beings can be so cruel against those who are most innocent? I, myself, have been guilty of faulty judgments and not knowing everything, but should have taken the time in understanding a different point of view, or clearing up what prejudice I might have had.

But as life moves forward, we see things clearer with the sincerity of drawing ever closer to the Divine God, which asks of us to seek goodness, justice, kindness, and mostly forgiveness, but not just for us, but towards others as well. Which all comes from the Divine, for where else do we find these things? We all say we want this, yet we seem to stumble and find again our many failures and that of humanity’s past. The protection and guarding of truth, equality, freedoms and the innocent are instilled within all of us, but yet seem hard to find – because of us. Many in Germany’s past grew complacent with the force of Nazism having full control of every part of life, education was of main focus, with indoctrination of innocent children and the state was never to be in question. Even the church and the religious became weak and complacent in their religious thinking, and went along, to get along.

Today, this holds true to many aspects of life. We seek what we want whether by force, manipulation, or false accusations, and for most, if you can just get by, then voices are quieted and complacency finds its home. This has become more clear now than ever before. If Germany hadn’t invaded other countries it would be doubtful if anyone would have come to the rescue of the Holocaust victims. My heart is in concern of us allowing leadership and some social groups wanting to take over our children and country.

To me I see somewhat the same patterns of what took place in Germany and elsewhere, that governments become so big and answer to no one, and only works for power and dominance. Why is it that nations cannot be governed by the truest of people, instead the people governed for power? America hasn’t always gotten it right, but has been the most free nation our world has ever known, where “We the People” and Divine directions could once be spoken freely. All this is due to the source and direction of where human value finds itself. Our human spirit wants the same values as our Divine creator. Justice, truth, kindness, forgiveness and everything Good. This is the essence of the Divine. This is what we seek, if only we would be willing to accept the essence or bedrock of where all goodness comes?

Re-thinking life,

Deni Shepard – deni.shepard828@gmail.com.