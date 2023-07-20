Letters for July 20, 2023

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Damage done to the library bothersome

Jim Gaston was writing about me in his long, rambling, letter to the editor. “WNC Republicans can no longer be distracted by media hacks, disingenuous ex-mayors, or anyone else with an axe to grind.” That would be me. I am a news hack. I am the ex-mayor. I have ground many axes in my life.

Since Mr. Gaston led the attempt to overthrow and denigrate our local library, I would remind him… “Don’t join the book burners. Don’t think you’re going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don’t be afraid to go in your library and read every book…” Dwight D. Eisenhower, a great soldier and president, said that. I hope Gaston will pay attention to Ike. (A Republican)

And while we are at it, I remind Gaston that in more than 65 years of careers in many fields, some suspect, I have been called far worse. That does not bother me. What does bother me is the damage Gaston and his followers have done to our library, which he had no part in helping bring to reality.

Gaston is largely responsible for tearing down moderate and conservative Republicans who have worked for this county decades more than he has. Many of them are close friends although we may and usually do disagree. Neither party can take credit for all the good that makes Macon County the place it is. Our goodness came about by people who love this county and have loved it for generations. From all parties and political persuasions. Working together.

Gaston described me accurately. Now, we wait in the coming weeks, to marvel at the next crusade he establishes to squabble about.

Bob Scott – Franklin, N.C.

Questions asked have gone unanswered

Mr. Snell, you attack me on letter length and no facts. Really, Mr. Snell. You have written several long-winded scathing diatribes/rants yourself – so look in the mirror before going off the deep end.

I do not flaunt my 20 years of service as you do in every single rant you write. I personally don’t care what service you served in, what group, or when. It has nothing to do with any of the letters like you and others write that is purely drivel and never supported by facts. So, as you state, it’s all opinion.

I asked Mr. Waldrop several questions he has refused to answer and moves on to J6, a typical deflection tactic by liberals when they have nothing to defend their misstatements. Same here, Mr. Snell.

Another person who thinks the [Second Amendment] is outdated. No, it isn’t Mr. Snell and by the way, states do have many laws and requirements for legal gun purchases / ownership. If you’ve not purchased a firearm lately, you have no clue, which is very obvious in your rants (opinions). There are age requirements and more for purchasing both handguns and rifles – even in N.C. (and yes D. Kowal – even at gun shows). The left like you and others can’t seem to understand the Second Amendment and what it meant then and now. Like you state – it’s your opinion on the subject.

Basic facts – guns do not kill anyone on their own. If they did, Mr. Waldrop who owns several along with D. Kowal would not be writing letters (rants) to the editor. Like a car, knife, baseball bat, 2×4, and other instruments used to kill / harm people – they are all inanimate objects. They only do something when in the hands of a human being.

As I asked with no answer – is when are Democrats going to confiscate guns from criminals? Most gun related homicides in cities like Chicago (weekly), Detroit, Baltimore, NYC, and Philadelphia are committed by criminals, gangs, and felons. What political party do these cities operate under?

You’re reaching beyond extremes on the “slaughter of our children.” Want facts Mr. Snell? Columbine started the “mass shootings” in the U.S. (which by the way was changed under Obama from 4 to 3 people dying). Neither Harris or Klebold were old enough to purchase weapons legally. So, where did they get those weapons? Why did it get to the point of creating Columbine that also contributed to Sandy Hook and Parkland? These two young men were severely bullied at Columbine and seems nothing happened to fix the bullying issue. That led these two to hatch a plan of revenge, which they carried out. Heinous is not even good word to express what they did. Cowards more aptly applies. Yet, their mental health comes in to question, as do the rest of the mass shootings that have happened since. Most of the other school shootings happened because of bullying and other issues which the schools did little to nothing about. As well as fellow students, family, and friends. After Columbine – most of the school shootings were more or less copycat shootings and these young people seeking their 15 minutes of fame in the media – like Harris and Klebold got. But to you on the left – the gun is the issue. Balderdash. It’s the person operating the gun – just like when they use knives, cars, and other household items to kill with. Till the left gets a grip on mental health issues that cause these shootings – we’ll keep having them – along with weeks worth of media attention which also drives these unstable people to commit these crimes. Also, another fact is that most of these mass shooters are liberals – like the gunman shooting up a Congressional ball game or the transgender person at a Christian School recently in Nashville.

Maybe Mr. Snell needs a history lesson since he seems to have forgotten. What happened when guns (any weapon really all thru history) were banned in Germany under Hitler. Seems a few million people (mostly Jews) were slaughtered. Yes, men, women, and children. Do we want history to repeat itself? Seems the leftist agenda is in fact attempting to do just that. When the people have no way to protect themselves from criminals and a rogue government (POTUS, FBI, ATF, IRS) – then those people no longer have freedom, which you so easily dismiss. They become slaves to dictators and a totalitarian set of elites. Check out Cuba and Venezuela.

I own guns that have not killed or hurt anyone. I got them per all the legal (laws) hoops I had to jump thru to purchase them. Again, how many criminals buy firearms legally? When is the left going to confiscate all those “illegal” weapons to stop 75-plus percent of current murders/shootings in America? Please answer, if you can.

Terry Swift – Franklin, N.C.

Two miraculous births in Bethlehem

Sometime around 1200 BC, there was a famine in the land of Moab. Three widows decided to return to Naomi’s hometown of Bethlehem, because Naomi had heard that God was providing food for His people in the land of Judah. Naomi, whose name means “pleasant one,” had lost her husband 10 years earlier, and Orpha and Ruth recently lost theirs. Naomi tried to persuade her daughters-in-law to go back home. Orpha did. But Ruth would have none of it. She loved her mother-in-law, and was determined that she would go with her wherever she went. She said, “Don’t urge me to leave you, or to return from following you. Where you go I will go, and where you lodge I will lodge. Your people will be my people, and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there will I be buried. May the Lord do so to me and more also if anything but death parts me from you.”

So the two women continued on to Bethlehem and got there as the barley harvest was beginning. Ruth asked Naomi if she could go out and glean behind the harvesters. She ended up in the field belonging to Boaz, who was a close relative of Naomi’s. Boaz noticed Ruth right away, and asked his work supervisor about her. He had heard all about how she looked after her mother-in-law after her husband’s death. And how she left her parents and her native land and came to a people she did not know before. Boaz blesses her, saying,”The Lord repay you for what you have done, and a full reward be given you by the Lord, the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come to take refuge!”

Naomi advises Ruth to dress in her best clothes and slip quietly onto the threshing floor after Boaz has eaten and gone to sleep. She does so, and in the middle of night, Boaz is startled, and discovers a woman lying at his feet. When he learns that it is Ruth, he blesses her again saying, “May you be blessed by the Lord. You have made this last kindness greater than the first in that you have not gone after young men, whether rich or poor.” He promises to redeem her, but tells her there is a nearer relative who must be given first opportunity. To redeem meant the man would buy the land of the deceased relative, and marry the widow. The other man refuses because it might interfere with his own estate. So Boaz marries Ruth and they have a son, who becomes the grandfather of David– the greatest king of Israel. Then about a thousand years later, Jesus is born in Bethlehem, heir to the eternal throne of his forefather David. It is significant that Ruth and Rahab are the only women mentioned in Jesus’ lineage. They are both gentiles. Jesus came to save all people, Jews and Gentiles, from sin. It is the most beautiful story ever told!

Ed Hill – Franklin, N.C.