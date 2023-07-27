Letters for July 27, 2023

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Women should be allowed to register to serve

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) has simmered on the back burner of American politics for decades. One concern that has perpetually forestalled enactment of the ERA is that women have been wrongly denied the right to register for Selective Service. Now, with so many women serving successfully in the Armed Forces and as members of the U.S. Congress, the ERA (which requires a three-fourths majority of the 50 states – or 38 states – for passage) is back on the front burner for deliberation.

It’s been 50 years since the last military draft and still, the requirement for only male citizens (and male immigrants) remains. The U.S. used drafts during the Civil War, WWI, WWII, and from 1947 until the final draft call on Dec. 7, 1972. There were 1.8 million draftees (all male) who served during the Vietnam War, 17,671 of them were killed, comprising over 30% of the 58-59,000 men killed in that conflict.

There were eight women killed in Vietnam, the exact number of men varies along with the precise number of American soldiers left alive in the hands of our enemy or unaccounted for. The final report submitted by The Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs, chaired by Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) and vice-chaired by Sen. Robert Smith (R-NH) is a 1,223-page, 1.5-inch thick, 2 lb., 6 oz. book, printed Jan. 13, 1993, and leaves many questions unanswered.

Although there is not presently an active draft, registration with the Selective Service System (an independent federal agency) remains federal law. In 2022, approximately 15.5 million men, ages 18-25, registered, according to an agency spokesman.

The all-volunteer military fulfills the country’s present needs and the Selective Service registrations make the agency ready to hold a draft if the president and Congress deem one necessary. For a multitude of reasons, all branches of the military often struggle to meet their desired quotas.

Regardless of whether someone volunteers or is drafted, it is an honor to answer the call to duty and I believe women should no longer be refused the equal recognition, respect and dignity due them and at the same time appreciate the opportunity to fulfill a proportionate and measurable obligation to the defense of our nation.

If, parallelling the earliest passage of the ERA, registering for the Selective Service (a small yet essential part of that process) enhances the final adoption of the ERA, the path the U.S. Congress must take is crystal clear. Authorize women the honor of registering for Selective Service.

David L. Snell – Franklin, N.C.

‘Personalities’ continue to cause division

In response to Bob Scott’s (…) latest attempt to stay relevant, I’m wondering what does the library have to do with Mr. Gaston’s recent article about uniting on principle instead of personalities? First, [Scott] is known for controversy. Twisting the narrative has become typical for leftists. [Scott] claims that the many, many parents who resist activists sexualizing children have somehow done damage to the library. If there is any damage done to the library, the former Fontana director and current director have themselves to blame for suddenly targeting children with wokeness that does not represent this community. The library has one single job of being stewards of resources and not advancing a sexual agenda that harms our children.

Second, I and many others will stand with anyone who fights for children, women, limited government, and less regulation. It is correct that we should support principle over personalities because it is personalities like [Scott] that continue to tear down society with lies and deception. Because [Scott] chose to attack another person who disagrees with him, [Scott] has continued to cause division in Macon County. To him, I ask, is it the government or parents who should raise our children?

Warren Bergstresser – Franklin, N.C.

Post-pandemic Pickin’ schedule not working out

This post pandemic era of Pickin’ on the Square is not working out. What used to be a weekly Saturday night event, held from May through October from 7 to 9 p.m., has now become a bi-weekly event scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Post Pandemic Era.

First of all, I do not know who actually sets the event time, but 6 to 8 p.m. is much sunnier and warmer than 7 to 9 p.m.

Secondly, I do not understand why this can’t be a weekly event again. Very, very seldom have I seen the gazebo area used on the alternating Saturday nights that it is free to use. Pickin’ on the Square has been going on for 30 years. Why mess with a good thing? It brings residents and tourists downtown. They frequent restaurants before the shows and vendors and coffee shops during the show. If it’s a matter of [money] Mr. Mayor, I assure you that if you passed the hat amongst the crowd and told that it is to keep Pickin’ on the Square funded, you wouldn’t need to budget it in your annual budget each year. Bring back the 7 to 9 p.m., timeframe please and next year bring back the weekly event. Thank You.

Ken Bowden – Franklin, N.C.

Republicans must de-Trump

Kevin McCarthy and other far-right Republicans are remaining loyal to Donald Trump. But, their loyalty is founded on flawed thinking. Did they not watch as one elected or appointed Republican after another testified to the January 6 bipartisan committee? No one forced them to testify. Since then, though, the Special Counsel has required others who were reluctant or refused to testify to come forth.

Some Republicans have cried out that the Department of Justice has been “weaponized” by Joe Biden against his Republican rival. Biden would be labeled the all-time political genius if he could do that.

How can Republicans survive the damage Donald Trump has inflicted on them as well as all Americans? The recovery will be painfully slow if they refuse to check into a De-Trump Clinic.

Someone once told us that the lie is the road on which all sins travel. Trump promoted the “Big Lie.” It will not stand. Republicans must de-Trump as soon as possible.

Dave Waldrop – Webster, N.C.

America is our last hope for a great society

El Salvador has imprisoned 40,000 gang bangers. Honduras is building a “Devil’s Island” prison for theirs. Ecuador and Peru are beginning the process. Vigilantes in Port-au Prince are hacking gangers with machetes in the streets.

Human rights activists are appalled at the loss of “democracy” even though crime rates are plummeting.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., shoplifting is no longer a real crime. Self defense is under attack, and cashless bail pushes criminals back to the streets to continue their mayhem and plunder.

The poor are the most victimized, while most of us get to view this unhappy scenario from a comfortable distance.

We continue to tout our democratic and capitalistic ideals as just the “bestest” and “wonderfullest” way to run a country or even the world. I hope the proposed “Real History” movement will finally disabuse us of that misguided notion.

I have travelled a lot of the world, and I believe in America as our last great hope for a good and great society, but until we clean up our act so that everyone gets to live in peace and safety, we will continue to betray those who desperately need our protection, care and fellowship.

No neighborhood or school should be less safe than yours.

“Try that in a small town?”

Don’t try it anywhere.

Jim Graber – Franklin, N.C.