Letters for June 15, 2023

Be aware that gossip can become testimony

When did the Clerk of Court become a judge?

Recently in court in the Macon County Courthouse, I found out that my private business was discussed with the employees at the courthouse. A woman testified that she got her info about me from her friends at the courthouse. She works at the courthouse. So, people be aware that your business is not private in the Macon County Courthouse.

Glenda Shepherd – Franklin, N.C.

You have got to love the Democrats of Macon County. Not really, I’m being facetious. It’s truly amazing that a Democrat writer to these and other media outlets gets little to no “fact checking” from the Democrats, but boy; let it be a non-Democrat who responds – the fangs come out.

Yes, S. Williams, I speak of you. Out of my whole letter, you are appalled and only fact checked one small part. No, – it is truly appalling when you only fact check non-Democrats and let their lies and half-truths slide right on by. It’s called hypocrisy. The information you did post as of 2021 – where’s information for 2022 and 2023 – was correct on Ms. Cortez. If you Google Search it – it’s amazing to note that all of Page 1 of Google are quote unquote left leaning “Fact Checkers.” Wow, who actually vetted these media outlets like PolitiFact and others as the real Fact Checkers of American Politics. Was that Facebook, Google, or some other liberal institution? Maybe they just call themselves Fact Checkers simply because the can and who fact checks them? Can you also show us that Ms. Cortez did file on her financial statements the “free” $50k a ticket entry into the Met Gala this past year. You know that is required, right!

On to another local Democrat who writes pretty frequently. Mr. Snell, reading your letter was 100% right on until you mentioned our ex-president, Donald Trump. Had you not mentioned the “Donald” at all – I would have said bravo, you are 100% correct. But since, you didn’t and added the “Donald,” then will you please add ex-president Obama, who was a community organizer in Chicago before being elected senator and soon there-after as president. President Obama – who is none the less a follower of Saul Alinsky. Do you know who Saul Alinsky is? If so, please let us know about Saul and how President Obama and Hillary Rodham Clinton are followers of him.

Next was the very often letter writer not from Macon County – Mr. David Waldrop. In my previous letter I asked Mr. Waldrop to please provide some answers to my questions about firearms. In true Democrat / liberal form, he pulled a Jen Psaki / Karin Jean-Pierre (White House Press secretaries under Joe Biden) move and I guess was going to circle back after more of his rants or as he did completely pass right on by my questions. Why was that? Then as usual he spews more lies I’m sure he got from such places as Occupy Democrats, CNN, or some other media outlet about none other than MAGA and MAGA terrorists. Purely hilarious. Yet, I guess Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” is a better plan than Make America Great Again – because to me, America needs to be made great once again. From the mass division created under ex-President Obama to the ineptitude under current President Biden – America is the laughing stock of the world. We are no longer that superpower that everyone looks to as a model to follow. We have a dementia riddled 80-year-old president who can’t speak for himself, remember where he is, where and how his son Beau died, or which way he needs to exit a platform hurriedly by his staff so he doesn’t say things they don’t want him to say without tripping and falling. He’s more worried about another weekend getaway to one of his many beach homes – that has occurred well over 200 days total in 2 years of being in office. If memory serves me correct – the media and Democrats hollered to high heaven when Trump took a couple of days off to go play golf – yet not a word on over 200+ days for Biden.

So yes, “Making America Great Again” is a far higher priority to the not-so-great Democrat “Build Back Better” plan that wastes billions of dollars of taxes from hard working Americans. Are you one of those hard-working tax paying Americans Mr. Waldrop? Seems you aren’t as you rant about tax cuts to the rich and corporations under Trump – but those cuts also came to every single tax paying American. I do have a few more questions we’d like answered. How many employees does a person living on welfare hire? When and if you did work – was it for a corporation or business that paid excessive taxes imposed by Democrats and President Trump simply lessened them to bring billions of dollars back to America? Do you not think that a corporation or business when paying corporate taxes (it’s a real thing at 25%) – do they not then add those taxes to the price of their products? They have to Mr. Waldrop – just like they factor in employee wages, the FICA and FITW taxes they also pay for their employees, along with a host of other things so they can stay in business, make a profit, and keep those employees on the payroll. A businessman like Donald Trump understands and knows those things. A 50+ year career politician who helped make Social Security fully taxable does not. I think I and America prefer a businessperson running our country over a person who has probably not worked a day in the real world, but only in politics.

T. Swift – Franklin, N.C.