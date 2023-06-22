Letters for June 22, 2023

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Enjoys reading fiction; would rather have facts

Thank you for printing T Swift’s “Fact-checking the fact checkers.”

I often read MCN and grow “sick and tired” of reading the misleading rants of Democrats (I guess they are as I cannot imagine what other party they would be.)

I get frustrated by reading their misinformed statements. I’m convinced of nothing else but their belief that if they strongly state a “fact” often enough, I and others will, indeed, believe it.

I do enjoy reading their fiction, but I would rather read facts that are backed up by reality.

Thank you again for printing this editorial. Maybe a few will realize they were just ignorant of facts not cognitively incapable of understanding than.

Sharon Sand – Franklin, N.C.

We need to get back to raising our children

Commissioner John Shearl captured both attention and criticism for his comment that Pre-K was comparable to “free daycare.” The fact that the RAPC’s paid ad does mention “Free Childcare” aside, Mr. Shearl is not wrong. In truth, and over a span of the last several decades, kindergarten and Pre-K have essentially supplanted the family in whose arms the raising of our children was once entrusted. Child-rearing has been turned into a plethora of “for profit” industries as mental health and social services (in addition to education) have managed to commandeer huge portions of funds and functions once solely the responsibility of parents.

I know what you’re thinking – “he’s hopelessly mired in the 1950s.” In truth, the 1940s would be more accurate. However, I am well aware that the global economy, along with technological advances and other societal developments have stressed family life to the max.

That aside, I think present generations have a right to know there was once a time in America when women (upon discovering they were with child) did not immediately and with great haste seek out professional care-givers to raise their children. My generation did not have Pre-K or kindergarten, we were raised at home by our parents, families and villages and during WWII when everyone who could, worked to support the war effort.

You may recall the book Hillary Clinton penned in 1996 (“It Takes a Village – And Other Lessons Children Teach Us”). The First Lady was castigated by the “Party of Family Values” screaming “only parents raise children, not villages.” Her detractors were wrong then just as they’re wrong now in advocating womb-to-the-tomb care and denying children the natural parent-family supervision they need to develop and mature.

My parents both worked and my father served in the Army during WWII. My generation had grandparents, aunts, uncles, older cousins and our villages. By the time we reached the age of six and entered first grade we could read, print, write in cursive, were well versed in the art of fair play, knew the colors, how to draw and make things (including change for a dollar). My piggy bank was a toy cash register, a coin bank that accepted pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters which (if I counted it correctly) my grandmother and I would deposit in the account we shared at our local savings bank. I was four years old.

It was parents, families, churches and schools (the village) which raised my generation (together) and schools were a major contributor. The stated objective of The National Congress of Parents and Teachers prior to 1950 was: “To promote the welfare of children and youth in home, school, church, and community and to develop between educators and the general public such united efforts as will secure for every child the highest advantages in physical, mental, social, and spiritual education.”

I’m quoting my mother’s membership card in the NCP&T – 1949, the card she carried on her person until she died in 1983. That’s how important it was to my parents’ generation and why they tried so very hard to pass their devotion on to my generation.

My generation failed to honor the sacred traditions that allowed this country to recover and to help the world heal after WWII. German philosopher Georg Hegel (1770-1831) offers an observation that “life has a value only when it has something valuable as its object.” Our children were once deemed valuable, not in the sense of a profit or loss line item on a spreadsheet but as the intrinsic summation of past accomplishments and our last best hope for America’s future.

I implore parents, teachers, and villages; return to raising and nurturing our nation’s children as you once did – so very, very well.

David Snell – Franklin, N.C.

We need to change our gun laws now

In last week’s Macon County News Mr. Swift wrote about some technical misunderstandings I may have about firearms. If he is right I certainly stand corrected. I will defer to his extensive background of handling weapons. He is a retired serviceman. I appreciate his sacrifice for our country. I served four years in the Navy. Yet, my experience with firearms pales in comparison to his.

Still, the current gun issue is about much more than the “right to keep and bear arms” as provided for in the second part of the Second Amendment. It is also about the first part of the Amendment- “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State…”. Does the right to the security of a free State belong to only certain people? Or should it be provided to all? Does it mean protection from outside forces? Does it mean protection from internal threats? Could it be that some will need to yield a little on their right in order to broaden security?

As Abraham Maslow showed years ago safety/security is a basic human need. In our technologically advanced world it has become quite challenging to act on/respond to all the internal and external threats.

“Oh, Lord, please don’t let me be misunderstood.” are the words sung by The Animals. I support the entire Second Amendment. I am an American. However, I wonder how long we can go on endangering all because a few refuse to see the difference between “arms” in 1789 and those we have in 2023. Is there nothing we can do to protect the “right to bear arms” while at the same assuring security for all Americans?

Bear in mind-I own a 45 caliber handgun, a 17-shot semi-automatic 22 rifle and a double-barrel 20 gauge shotgun. Yet, I would give up the most dangerous of these if our society asked me to do so through modern gun legislation.

I choose not to own a military-style weapon. That choice reflects my belief that America is misguided to allow private ownership of that category of arms.

There are few rights provided by the Constitution that are not without accompanying responsibilities. Speech. Helmets. Driver’s licenses. Seat belts. Raising children. And others.

We have ignored the Second Amendment far too long. Too much focus has been on only a part of this important Amendment. We must examine it in its entirety. Consider it in relation to our modern firearms. We need to change our gun laws now. We must provide protection for all Americans.

Dave Waldrop – Webster, N.C.