Letters for June 25, 2020

Reform America – value your life

Lately you can’t go far without hearing about riots, marches and groups that have risen due to recent events that have been overplayed on the media. Unfortunately we live in a a country where one man’s untimely death makes us forget about all the other deaths that are equally as important. Black lives do not matter more than any other race, and thinking that they do is part of the problem. Right now the atmosphere is charged with feelings of guilt, anger, confusion, and an air of socialism. But if we just listen to what is on the media, or the voices of upset and confused individuals where will that take us? What isn’t being talked about is how this rage is affecting the average citizen of America. There is a lot of depression, alcoholism, suicide attempts, not to mention all the damage being done on the streets. Society feels like it is on a sinking Titanic, and everyone aboard is panicking, pacing, and paranoid.

What no one is hearing is the true statistics of racism, the balance of events, or the truth about black and white communities across the country. Until people, no matter the skin color start taking responsibility for their own actions, their own immediate families, and their lack of effort nothing is going to change. Every human being has been created with equal rights to be whoever they want to be, and in a country that is accepting of all races and nationalities (despite what you hear on the media) you can literally become whatever you want to become if you want it badly enough. We hear so many lies that we can’t tell what is true anymore, because we are lead by falsely inflicted guilt…as if we have something to do with the another man’s decisions who lives across the country. No, we are not responsible for another man’s actions, not as a race and not as an individual. Every man was born with his own conscience, and we cannot be that conscience for him. What is happening is not racism, it is prejudice and often outbursts of anger and hatred that starts with our own feelings of self.

Example of the stereotyping we take part in, is a cop makes a mistake, then all cops become bad in our eyes, however, most cops are just enforcing the law.

Unfortunately the northern African American community has created a criminal name for themselves through their own actions over the last 50 years, this is what has most likely led to the stereotyping by cops and the precautions you see them take. Over the years the realities of drugs in the black ghetto communities have led to often absent, jailed or deadbeat dads which result in poor and bitter youth. This is what we call the underprivileged community. But to be fair, no one talks about how even to this day how the Caucasian child is made to feel responsible in school from a young age for black problems and lack of achievement.

What bothers me as an American is how truly unbalanced the news is.

I have watched from a child how much the media has played on the emotions of innocent Americans through TV programs, movies, magazine articles, reminding the African American community that they were once slaves and keeping them in a mental state of bondage, while insinuating that all Caucasians are responsible for the great mistakes of the past and now responsible for every black person who doesn’t believe in themselves. But when will we stop using the past to make an excuse for the riots, drugs, and sins of today? I blame the media, the half truth text books in schools, and the under educated teachers for initiating most of the problems in society. There isn’t any balance in the news. Situations of the present are treated the same way they were 40 years ago, and this is insulting to the incredible progress we have seen as a nation and one people united under God. The Black Lives Matter marches are becoming more and more insulting, not because of the black community, but because of the ignorance and instability of the people who promote the movement. The education level is that of someone who has been in a hole in the ground and fed nothing but brainwashed media. We are a free nation, when will we become free from people who want to make us think we live 100, 60, or even 40 years ago and that everything is the same as it was then? Wake up call, things are not the same. We have moved on for better or worse, people still have problems, but nothing is truly the same. We’ve touched the moon, had a black president, abort full term babies, gay couples marry, women are in congress, and black and whites are viewed as equals. Men have died, men have been born, society has changed. We don’t talk about how both white and black skinned people have had over a hundred years in America to become whatever they want to become, be through trials or not. We have people marching as if what one or two white people did is a reflection of all white Americans. It’s imbalanced and out of proportion.

However, I honestly think that the problem with culture is that we focus so much on the negatives that we do not celebrate the victories, the success stories, or even hear about these things on the media. There always will be and always has been equally positive happening, but we choose not to see it, or to recognize it. One cannot help but wonder if this is a ploy when bad news is covered and good news is not. Man’s sins are uncovered, but his values are not.

To flourish, must re-learn to value life, and start with valuing our own lives.

There are no black, no white, no women or child in God’s eyes. We’re all people, we all have a destiny, and we’re all meant to see ourselves through the eyes of Christ. If we think that we will ever be healthy, happy or whole as a nation by living outside of Him, we are very wrong. Unless we know the value of our own life, and find our value (not in what other people say) but in God alone, we will never grow and flourish. There is joy available to you in Christ Jesus, if you will call out to Him, you can find grace, forgiveness, and peace. We should not be identified by our skin color, by our parents sins, or anything else for that matter. What God says, and we believe about ourselves, is all that matters. We are made righteous, spotless, clean, through the blood of the Lamb. Now go, and show love, be love, receive love.

Leona Joy – Franklin, N.C.

We are all members of the human race

How do we heal racism in America? First of all we must accept the fact that there is only one race, the human race.

Throughout history mankind has divided people into different “races” based upon skin color and this became more accepted with the development of the Theory of Evolution. Charles Darwin, champion of the evolutionary theory, held radically racist beliefs. In chapter six of his book, “The Descent of Man,” Darwin wrote, “At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilized races of man will most certainly exterminate, and replace, the savage races throughout the world. The break between man and his nearest allies will then be wider, for it will intervene between man in a more civilized state, as we may hope, even than the Caucasian, and some ape as low as a baboon, instead of as now between the Negro of Australian and the gorilla.” – “The Descent of Man,” 1871

I believe the teaching of this theory as fact in our public schools, in spite of an abundance of scientific evidence proving the contrary, has contributed greatly to the development of racism in America.

Since we are all one race, from whom did we descend? All we need to do is look to the Word of the one who created us. Before I go into this, I know there are those who do not believe the Word of God or may believe it is only a collection of myths and legends, but I can tell you based upon my 30-plus years of study of the Book of Genesis, that every word is true and is supported by scientific and visible evidence.

Genesis 9:18,19 identifies the three sons of Noah, Shem, Ham and Japheth, and says that following the flood, “of them was the whole earth overspread.” We are all descendants of Shem, Ham or Japheth; we are all related. The descendants of Japheth settled Europe and Asia and Shem’s descendants settled primarily in Arabia and the middle east. Ham’s descendants also settled in parts of Arabia as well as Africa.

Now let’s talk about skin color. Skin color is dictated by the amount of melanin our skin produces. Melanin is the coloring pigment in our skin. If our skin produces little melanin we will be of light complexion, if high amounts are produced a dark complexion results. This brings up a very simple question regarding the movement Black Lives Matter. Should an ethnic group matter more that other groups because their skin produces more melanin? I don’t think so. The fact is God created all of us and as far as He is concerned, we all matter equally.

Before I get a raft of hate mail, I understand that BLM may be based more on being descendants of slaves than skin color. But I have this question for those who continuously lament that fact. If your descendants had not been brought to this country as slaves, where would you be today? Think about that and honor them for the circumstances they endured and be thankful that, because of them, you live in the freedom of America.

With that in mind let’s fight against those factions that attempt to divide us and put aside this contentious discussion about “race” and who matters more and learn to live together as Americans.

Marshall “Buck” Miller – Franklin, N.C.

Stores should require that customers wear masks

Jesus Christ said every life matters.

I would like to suggest the following: Since Home Depot/Lowes/Walmart never closed nationwide they all should require customers to wear masks while in their stores just like their workers. This will help keep the Chinese virus from spreading.

Bob Poindexter – Franklin, N.C.

Tribalism could cost tens of thousands of lives

Health officials the world over are recommending covering our faces in public places and while the stronger consensus is now in favor of masks, most experts continue to warn that they are not magical shields, just a part of an arsenal that includes hand-washing, sanitizing and social distancing.

One meta-study funded by the World Health Organization (WHO) that analyzed 64 scientific papers found that masks (though they do not perfectly protect the wearer) dropped wearers’ risk of infection by between 50 and 80 percent.

Though different studies reach varying statistical conclusions, the overwhelming consensus is that they do help stem transmission. Jeremy Howard (an Australian data scientist who created the website Masks4All.co), and as reported in The Week Magazine June 5th, has identified 34 papers showing their effectiveness, and none showed otherwise.

Researchers from the National Institute of Health performed a video experiment that offered a stark visual rendering of how masks work. They used a laser light to illuminate the shower of droplets emitted when someone speaks and demonstrated how nearly all of them were blocked by a mask.

A team of scientists and academics from Europe and California recently built a computer simulation demonstrating that if 80 percent of the population wore masks, infection rates would plunge by more than 90 percent. That finding lines up with the remarkably low infection rates in Asian countries where mask wearing is near-universal. This includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, each of which has had fewer than 10 deaths despite high population density. “The countries that flattened the curve used masks in public,” says Dutch disease expert, Chris Kenyon.

Our biggest problem in the United States is Donald Trump (who has tried to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus from the beginning), and his subservient political party, and his minions of groveling naysayers who hang on to every preposterous theory he sets forth, every nonsensical tweet he expresses and every false assertion and accusation he utters.

No one has stated it more succinctly than Andrew Sullivan in NYMag.com. “Tribalism is now not just one force in American politics, it’s the overwhelming one. When you turn wearing a simple face mask into a political and cultural symbol of leftism, when you view social distancing as a concession to your enemies, you deeply undermine the power of millions of small impediments to viral outbreak. What we are seeing is whether this tribalism can be sustained even when it costs tens of thousands of lives, even when it means exposing yourself to a deadly virus, even when it is literally more important than your own life. We are entering the Jonestown phase of the Trump cult this summer and it is not going to be pretty.”

David L. Snell – Franklin, N.C.

President Trump doesn’t care what you think

What we see in Seattle reminds me of a bunch of children locking themselves in their rooms and refusing to come out until their parents give in to their demands for more candy. Sorry, kids, but the reality of life is that you will, like it or not, have to work to earn a living.

That’s the way nature forces us to evolve but it seems we are in reverse right now. Hope not for long, however.

When the Democrats accepted their defeat in the Civil War the battle between the Democrats and Republicans quieted down and for the most part had orderly and polite debates between them.

That has changed now. Almost out of nowhere, we have a country trying to rip itself apart with Democrat Communists and Socialists fanning the flames.

Democrats, by the way, are trying to get all statues associated with the Confederacy taken down so they can pretend it wasn’t the Democrats who were responsible for slavery.

One of the things we learned from the Obama years is that people are looking for some sort of hero and someone who is lovable. Obama furnished the same sort of image as our Hollywood stars.

We fail to realize that they are merely playing a part and that in real life some are complete jerks and a—–. Obama wanted nothing more than to be loved but his deadly mistake was that he wanted to be loved by the entire world and would sell us all to get the love.

In contrast, President Trump doesn’t give a damn if you like him, he is simply a great leader who knows where this nation, if it is to survive, must go.

He avoids screwy liberal thinking and sticks entirely to realistic questions such as jobs for people of all colors, boosting our economy to allow our older people to survive comfortably and refusing to allow China to soak up our riches.

Most important Trump cannot be bought by anyone.

Obama retired some $40 million richer when he left office. Makes one wonder, doesn’t it?

In part, anyway, some of Obama’s henchmen are behind the current problems we are having and this makes us wonder just who are those people?

The movement to eliminate police departments can only come from gangsters such as the Mafia, Mexican drug cartels, MS 13 and backed by Antifa and other childish anarchist groups.

What an ideal time for the Socialist Dems to step in if our democracy fails and use the U.S. Marines to take control. Who needs cops when you can run things with a totalitarian regime? Fight back against tyranny and they can just line you up in front of a firing squad. By golly, then everyone will be equal. Right?

Black Lives Matter takes credit for the rioting and looting going on across the country, supposedly in behalf of George Floyd one must wonder about their leadership because with all this going on, not one of them has made an issue out of the 165 black Americans killed or shot in Chicago since the first of this year.

George Floyd is turning over in this grave to know his name is being disgraced.

Almost all of the racists I’ve met over the years suffered from an inferiority complex, rich or poor and need someone to look down on to make themselves feel better. Putting it another way, racism is a psychological illness.”

Bob Wilson – Franklin, N.C.

Open letter to Mr. David Parker of Franklin NC

Mr Parker,

Please consider switching to decaf.

Thank you.

Brian Cantamessa – Franklin, N.C.