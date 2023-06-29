Letters for June 29, 2023

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Leadership stolen from real grassroots of GOP

Re: Response to article in Smoky Mountain News on June 7, 2023, by Kyle Perrotti: “Overthrown: A developing feud within the Macon GOP.”

A change in leadership of the Macon County Republican party is not the real problem alluded to in this article. Changes of this nature occur from time to time and rightfully should reflect the will and votes of the “grassroots” of the organization. However, they should truly be just that and not just the “prize” for maneuvering, out flanking and effective subterfuge to attain control of the Macon GOP. That is what has occurred in this case.

The current leadership of the Macon GOP “stole” the leadership from the real grassroots of the party.

The article reported a statement by Mr. [Jimmy] Goodwin that: “She (Carla Miller) said the system was manipulated but I can’t tell how nor do I see any evidence of it. We ran a candidate, and we won by the rules. No election laws or GOP rules were broken.” While that statement is “technically” correct it is certainly devious at best and possibly immoral at worst. What I mean by this assessment is that I was totally unaware as were many at the convention that there was any opposition to the proposed leadership slate, nor was I aware of any “serious” effort within existing convention rules to offer alternatives to the “coup” that took place! In short, the “coup” was very successful in abruptly and without serious debate in taking control of what was arguably the most effective GOP group in Western North Carolina.

I guess I was mistaken to believe that I and my fellow volunteers were the “grassroots”of the chapter. The “process” however, was perverted by amassing “the numbers” to win and was accomplished largely without the knowledge and participation of the “grassroots” volunteers that have been doing the work of the party and “carrying the water.” The “opposition” simply surreptitiously recruited those outside to get the votes to win. A shallow victory at best! Let’s hope they step up and properly mend the fences they have damaged.

Howard R. Carley – Franklin, N.C.

Finding rest for our souls on the ‘old paths’

We in America would do well to consider Jeremiah 6:16 even though it was directed towards the ancient Israelites: “Ask for the old paths, wherein is the good way, and walk therein, and you will find rest for your souls.” Today more than ever in American history, people are trying to find rest for their souls. It seems the further from Biblical truth that society strays, the worse things get. Yet, we don’t want to be told the realities of humanity. Society proudly proclaims “My truth is my truth,” and demands we accept the destruction of the culture that previously united us.

As a country and a community, I believe most people want to better their surroundings. It is the methods of how we pursue that goal which make us different and causes controversy. Consider that if each person now has their own truth, there is no God. If there is no God, why not practice murder, theft, and rape if we ignore other foundational virtues? If there is no God or absolutes, there is no purpose in humanistic efforts. Society is not progressing if we reject truth from God’s Word. When lies are pushed onto society under the cover a redefining absolutes, there will be controversy, and no one wants controversy.

Long before woke ever became a term or an agenda, society was much more peaceful. Long before social crusaders felt the need to prohibit prayer in schools, erase God from the public square, censor free speech, and tear down monuments, America was more stable. Traditional families were fostered; not marginalized. Historical, proven science was lived. Morality was not perfect, but was a higher standard than today. Common sense and God’s absolutes solved our problems. No minority group was attempting to hijack culture and force lies onto everyone through regulation, cancel culture, and intimidation. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and “live and let live” were prevailing mindsets. Our country remembered the old paths that echoed through history proving that God’s truth is best. America thrived.

Jesus still tells us, “come to me all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” All of us are born into sin and deserve God’s wrath, but Jesus took that punishment for us. Jesus told the truth that every person must repent of their sins and trust in Him. Sin has consequences. He told the harsh truth about our sin to the point that people hated Him for it. The people of Jesus’s time hated Him speaking truth so much that they killed Him for it, yet He rose from the grave to conquer death for those who believe His truth. Jesus offers us peace and rest not because of “His truth,” but because He is the only truth unto salvation. (John 14:6)

Nobody is going to force someone to believe or accept God’s ways, but Jesus desires that all would repent and follow Him. Today, God’s truth is being attacked and twisted into man’s fallible ideas. Previous civilizations have shown us that without God’s truth, society will crumble. Christians still struggle with sin and are in constant need of God’s grace, but Christians are commanded by God to defend His truth. Biblical truth can be defended without forcing it onto others as the world forces its false ideology onto us. John Calvin said, “A dog barks when his master is attacked. I would be a coward if I saw God’s truth attacked and remained silent.” As a society, it would behoove us to return to the old paths where we find God’s good ways and find rest for our souls. The current path of lies, deteriorating morality, and pride is creating instability and turmoil. We all seem to know something is wrong, even if we refuse to admit it or question ourselves.

Jim Gaston – Franklin, N.C.

Legally acquired firearms are not the problem

Once again, here I am trying to break thru to Mr. Waldrop and so many like him. It’s self-defeating I know. Yet, I have hope that others learn what they should have learned in schools. Our schools today do not seem to teach the real principles I learned in school. I’m not talking the 3 R’s. I’m talking about American History, World History, and Civics. Facts do not change – even over thousands of years. Societies change like the wind – blowing in every direction.

Mr. Waldrop keeps harping on banning and making tougher laws on firearms. I don’t get what he even means – because he never fully states what issues need to be changed by more laws. You know, the same drumbeat by talking heads (not journalists) in the media today. He is simply regurgitating what he hears from these pundits with severe bias. I cannot change him or others like him (Mr. Snell, Williams, Scott-ex-mayor of Franklin, etc.) nor stop them from watching and believing the garbage thrown out there daily. I and others can only challenge these people to fully research and decide for themselves the issues, the lies and half-truths, and opinions of these pundits with an agenda. Because it is an agenda – plain as day.

Back to Mr. Waldrop and his points. Mr. Waldrop – as you, I, Mr. Snell, and Mr. Scott upon joining the military – we took an oath. Remember that oath, sir. Same oath Congress and the POTUS [President of the United States] supposedly take as well – “To support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America!” That’s plain and simple – or you would think. My oath nor yours should have ended with my retirement or your DD214. It does seem apparent that you did stop believing in the oath you took – much like our Congress and sitting POTUS.

Mr. Waldrop says, “I support the entire Second Amendment,” then uses “however!” There is no however, Mr. Waldrop. Either you do or don’t – there is no gray in between. This is the 2nd Amendment – “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Yet you don’t seem to have any understanding of what militia means or the rest. It does not mean an Army, Navy, Air Force or Marines. Militia is defined as “a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency.” The US in 1776 and onward till the US Army was officially established in 1784 were militia. Please read what militia means and focus on the key phrase – “a military force that is raised from the civil population!” This means farmers, teachers, blacksmiths, and every other “civilian” – like you and I today. So, in its truest context – we the people not serving in the military services will be that militia. We can be called upon if need be, to “supplement” the military forces should it be deemed necessary. How do we as the common people support the military in a war effort without weapons? In today’s world, that means firearms. Few if any own tanks, air-to- air missiles, and other real weapons of war – yet we can own a firearm. Thus, many Americans legally own firearms. A good many illegally own firearms, so how do we take away those illegal weapons that cause much of the bloodshed in America today? It’s not the legal firearms that do it – but Mr. Waldrop and the agenda-bending media he regurgitates constantly have no answer for that. It’s simply to ban legal firearms as they are weapons of war. Nothing about getting those same weapons from the criminals and those illegally. That is where to start – not taking away freedoms and rights from those who jump thru the many massive hoops and laws on the books today. What new laws can we put on the books today? You have not specified what needs to happen – nor can/will you without those talking agenda-seeking heads filling your brain. They can’t tell you or me either. We have hundreds of laws/rules currently today on purchasing and owning a firearm legally. Do the criminals jump thru those hoops? A resounding no, they do not. So, you and others who regurgitate what you are told to – have no plan to get illegal firearms from the main threat to America and its citizens today. Great!

You own firearms Mr. Waldrop – but clearly state “you are willing to give up the most dangerous ones.” Which ones are they? All can kill, seemingly on their own as you think Mr. Waldrop. Why haven’t they killed you if they are so dangerous on their own?

Then you, as always devolve into some crazy stuff. Here’s your exact words Mr. Waldrop on the rights and responsibilities as outlined in the Constitution: “Speech, helmets, drivers’ licenses, seat belts, raising children, and others!” Speech is the only item that you mention that is in the Constitution. The others like drivers’ licenses is a “privilege,” not a right. As a privilege – those can be given and taken away any time. A right cannot under my Constitution. You and others spit on the graves of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country and Constitution wanting to take away or outright ban firearms or any amendment in that document you vowed to uphold and defend – even to your death.

As for your meandering on “we have ignored the 2nd Amendment for far too long. Too much focus has been on only a part of this important amendment. We must examine it in its entirety. Consider it in relation to our modern firearms. We need to change our gun laws now. We must provide protection for all Americans.” I could write 2-3 letters to the editor on this alone. For brevity – I will say you’re mostly correct in what you say, but nowhere near what you think. What part of the 2nd amendment have we focused on? Don’t you mean the far-left anti-gun agenda focusing far more time on a subject that is not an issue? I don’t focus on the 2nd Amendment till you want to take away my Constitutional Rights to own a firearm/weapon. I examine the 2nd Amendment like all the rest. The 2nd was written when only certain firearms were in existence. It does not change simply because technology has given us new and improved anything. Did air conditioning, stoves, microwave ovens, TVs, and such exist in 1776. Yet, many of the items we have in our homes today – came thru military need and development. Are they military grade as well? The AR-15 is not a military grade weapon. Now, your 45 caliber and others are/were military weapons, so why do you own them? The Colt 1911 was a mainstay of the U.S. military for a long time. It’s a 45-caliber weapon – but you own one. Hmm – by your own rants – nobody should own military grade weapons. Just more hypocrisy. Our modern firearms are no different than the ones the “militia” had in 1776. Those were what was available at that time – just like what we have today.

So, Mr. Waldrop – time to pull your head out of the sand and start thinking for yourself and not being brainwashed by the losers on your TV or most media. I and many others are sick and tired of the baloney rhetoric that you cannot support with logical reasoning, evidence, or points. Till you can Mr. Waldrop – stay off the letters to the editor with your rants and groundless opinions. As evidenced by my responses so far – it is all that – rants and groundless opinions. When you have facts and even a clear idea on removing firearms from the criminals who commit more that 90% of gun violence in America (look at Chicago – a gun free zone, LA, Detroit, and other Democrat run crime capitals of America) – then please come and discuss it. I as a law-abiding citizen that jumped thru too many hoops in Macon County / North Carolina to properly own my firearms will never give them up for “your” so-called safety and security. They belong to me and to countless others who own them legally – our safety and security against criminals, people like you, and our current tyrannical government. Safety and security is another myth created by leftists to control Americans. Mankind has never been safe and secure since its beginning. Do you really think we have found that magic potion to have it? More delusion.

Terry Swift – Franklin, N.C.

July 4th a day for reflection

July 4th and our country’s 247th birthday, is a day for reflecting on a time in which young men knowingly gave their lives for a cause and a hope which they would never realize; and then, the awareness of the meaning, or symbolizing of the 13 folds of our flag on “Flag Day,” which is given to the families of our fallen military, in a hope their loss will never be forgotten, and that our heartfelt indebtedness will never weaken, as we enjoy our freedoms paid by the shed blood of those before us. Our country’s 4th of July “Day of Independence,” is a day celebrating our separation from Great Britain and the writing of our “Declaration of Independence” in 1776, giving meaning and birth to our newfound country in direction and purpose, not of power, but of a mindset of “We the People,” set in a hope of self direction within a unity of a people with a common heartfelt Divine guidance.

All those who have given their lives for a hope that is not realized, but a hope nonetheless for that something that wishes to be: Whose purpose is to see the good and best come from a people and society in giving a hope not only for us but for our innocent children to come. This has always come with the ultimate sacrifice. But sadly, hope seems elusive, since the beginning of time we’ve been ever in search of a hope, but can’t explain what hope is. In every fairy tale, story, and movie, our lives are in a continued need for hope and if we find a fulfillment in hope, then it no longer becomes hope, it becomes something else – but not hope. It’s stated, “… trusting means looking forward to getting something we don’t yet have – for a man who already has something doesn’t need to hope and trust…(Rom. 8: 24, TLB). Those who have given us the freedoms we all share in, have given us the ability of riches and a hopefulness that is envied the world over. For many this freedom is the bittersweet of fulfilling our desire of want, power, fame, wealth, possessions of most any and everything our hearts desire, but we still seek that elusive hope. A hope that wishes a satisfaction and fulfills happiness and longing. Many people, just before death’s door approaches wish that they had had the courage to live a life true to themselves and not what others expected. Or wishing they hadn’t worked so hard, or to express their feelings better, stay in touch with family and friends, allowing themselves to be happier.

Hope, I believe, is carried throughout life to a realization of a transcendent life. A final or permanent hope cannot be realize within our world of hurt, heartache, pain and suffering, for mankind has grasped for a final hope that gives something satisfying only to have hope slip through its fingers. Hope is realized when we breathe our last, then we get what we have wished for, the presence of a creator God, or something other, but our hope and wish is then found. Our thanks should be to the One who is and gives us true hope, “Christ.” His divine presence is the truest hope for life and beyond: A True Day of Independence.

Deni Shepard – deni.shepard828@gmail.com