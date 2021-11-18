Letters for November 18, 2021

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Letters are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of the publisher, editor or staff of The Macon County News. Email to maconcountynews@gmail.com

Grateful for community support during time of crisis

Six months ago our house burnt down. My wife, dog and I escaped with only the clothes we were wearing. As shocking as the event was, what softened our disaster was the support our neighbors gave us. Clothes, food and money, never have I experienced such generosity in my entire life. We wish to thank the amazing firefighters who saved our garage and one car from the conflagration. One of the couples living near us fed and housed us for two weeks while we waited for alternate accommodations. Laughing with them every evening was so comforting to us as we faced this profound loss. We especially want to thank the Red Cross and the people at the Farm Bureau Insurance Company for their immediate support and follow-through on all of our physical needs. Moving 10 years ago to this Macon County community has been one of the best decisions of our lives.

Sincerely, Ron Bishop – Otto, N.C.

GOP has sacrificed credibilty; lost its moral compass

In a most fitting letter alluding to former President Trump, Kathy Whitley correctly ponders the Republican Party’s conspicuous inability to “find a more stable person to run for president” (MCN 11/4/21).

The former president’s ever-expanding record of misdeeds will be debated ad infinitum as will the GOP’s refusal, not only to revolt against such dishonorable behavior, but to enthusiastically embrace it.

Whitley accurately identified several of Trump’s reprehensible behaviors, many well known prior to the 2016 election which (now fully actualized) have undermined our Constitution, becoming daily reminders of the deterioration of American democracy.

Oh for the revival of Paul Harvey’s “the rest of the story.” Is there anyone in the United States who truly believes that not one member of the Republican Party is qualified and capable of leading this country?

Actually there are at least two. One is Adam Kinzinger (R-16th/IL), a 43-year-old six-term Congressman, also a Colonel in the Army National Guard with 20 years service. He serves on the House Energy and Commerce and Foreign Affairs committees.

Another is Anthony Gonzalez (R-16th-OH), a 37-year-old two-term Congressman who serves on the Financial Services and the Science, Space and Technology committees.

Of major concern to the GOP, both these young men have a natural inclination to tell the truth, not a popular attribute in today’s Republican Party. In fact, truth telling is likely to get you cast out of the Party, banished in a hail of blistering condemnations from the Count of Mar-a-Lago himself and death threats from his devotees. These two young men were obviously well-raised so no one should be surprised when they yield to the temptation to tell the truth.

It occurs to me that the Republican Party isn’t looking for anyone “more stable” or “better” than Donald Trump to run for president. Republican leaders believe defending Trump’s lies is the path to power even though not one of them actually believes any of the lies they feverishly uphold. They’re simply dancing like marionettes to the tune of voters who do believe them.

As an adherent to the Republican Party for approximately 60 years I feel qualified to express the opinion that the GOP has sacrificed its credibility and lost its moral compass, taking revenge on any member courageous enough to speak the truth about January 6th, insisting those who stormed the Capitol are patriots, not insurrectionists. History will not be kind to those congressional Republicans who have played along in order to keep their jobs.

Donald Trump proved to the world he is willing to undermine the Constitution, defy any law, violate any oath to overturn an election he clearly lost. He will destroy American democracy and destabilize the global community to serve his own interests. State election committees across the nation are reshaping their laws in order to serve this spiteful man who is irrefutably untethered from reality and unfettered by morality.

We know exactly what Trump and the GOP are going to do. What are you going to do?

David Snell – Franklin, N.C.

Individual health decisions should not be mandated

I have been reading and researching whether or not to receive the vaccine and found the following obituary online. This is a message from Mike, who passed away after being vaccinated. No one, especially the government should be able to mandate health decisions for individuals.

Michael “Mike” Anthony Granata – (Feb. 21, 1965 – Nov. 01, 2021)

Michael, a longtime resident of Gilroy, passed away on Nov. 1, 2021. Never a kinder more gentle man did I know than my husband, Michael. For those who knew Mike, you know that he was a good and honest man. He was kind, considerate, and always polite.

Mike was adamant that people know what happened to him that caused his early and unexpected death. Message from Mike: “Many nurses and non-nursing staff begged me and my wife to get the truth out to the public about the Covid-19 vaccines because the truth of deaths from the vaccine was being hidden within the medical profession. I promised I would get the message out. So, here is my message: I was afraid of getting the vaccine for fear that I might die. At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated. On Aug. 17, I received the Moderna vaccine and starting feeling ill three days later. I never recovered but continued to get worse. I developed multisystem inflammation and multisystem failure that medical professionals could not stop. My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate. I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles up to 24 times a day for those several weeks, while also receiving six or seven IVs at the same time (continuously). It was constant torture that I cannot describe. I was no longer treated as a human with feelings and a life. I was nothing more than a covid vaccine human guinea pig and the doctors excited to participate in my fascinating progression unto death. If you want to know more, please ask my wife. I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer and die.”

Mike did not deserve the pain and suffering he endured. He was a good man and deserved better.

M. L Egan – Franklin, N.C.