Letters for September 24, 2020

Locals trashing roads throughout county

Re: Mr. Wright’s comments on Mr. Puckett’s Letter to the Editor:

I want to thank Mr. Wright for his comments regarding my recent Letter to the Editor on the deplorable condition of our highway rights of way. His derogatory letter prompted several persons to contact me and totally agree with my comments, disagreeing totally with Mr. Wright’s comments. It appears to many of the readers that Mr. Wright is probably one of the persons who contribute to the unsightly condition along our highways for he seems to feel that the present policy is quite satisfactory. Of course his past work with the county is understandable in standing up for his friends in the county. His comment that the garbage along our roads is due to our visitors from Florida and Georgia really struck an accord with me. Do you really think that these Florida visitors brown bag their lunches and dispose of them on our roads? Really Mr. Wright, these are the last persons who would carry out such a stupid comment. Several of the calls I received were from Florida people who own second homes in the county, spend money, support our economy and probably pay more taxes than you and I together. An example of those that deface our roadways, I have witnessed on several occasions people tossing garbage out the passenger window, their Burger King and McDonallds garbage. I even tried to report these occasions to the DOT and the Sheriff’s office but it went nowhere. The persons I witnessed were all local contractors and local vehicles. Some of these I had on my dash cam. My neighbors and I have actually policed along Rabbit Creek Road and Ferguson Road and picked up bags of garbage, all of which can be identified as coming from local residences and local contractors.

As for going to local community meetings, I have attended several where almost 100% of the attendees spoke against the issue of the meeting only to have the DOT totally disregard any suggestions or comments. A good example, the recent four round-a-bouts where for a few thousands of dollars and a dedicated right turn at Womack Road millions of dollars could have been saved, taxpayer dollars! Were you at any of those meetings Mr. Wright? My opinion of the NCDOT comes with the numerous, I mean numerous examples of the wasted money carried out in our county. Not only the four round- a-bouts, but how about the denuding of the center right of way at both ends of our highways those beautiful Burning Bush, Dog Wood and the Cleveland Flowering Pear trees that are now stacked rotting in the center of another DOT wonder job, the truck turnaround on Highlands Road. No one has yet to see a truck turn around on this access, only the odd RV dumping their holding tanks on the side of the roadway. Shall I go on Mr. Wright, how about the merging lane off Main Street onto Hwy 23. First they removed the merge lane, then after a few months they went back and spent another half a million to put the merge lane back in, but not as convenient as the original lane. Smart, hey?

Mr. Wright, I am proud of my comments, comments well taken and agreed with by numerous people who feel as I do. As to why I feel confident about my observations, I spent 43 years as a Commercial Construction Consultant, I have been involved in the design and the construction of multi-level shopping complexes, industrial park, and several residential complexes, dealing in all these cases with state and local highway departments. What have you accomplished Mr. Wright that gives you the right to contradict and expound your negativity, your serving summons, or your brief experience with the County? By the way Mr. Wright, have you travelled the roads in your old stomping grounds, Jackson County and Swain County. Their roads are clean of garbage and grass is mowed. The roads south to Clayton is also a pleasant drive. I have no problem with the actual county workers, the problem lies with their bosses. Let me make it very clear, the reason I wrote the letter is because I see what other counties are doing, why can’t Macon County do the same or even better?

Gary Puckett – Franklin, N.C.

Experience shows mailing ballots are safe

I have been verifying addresses and phone numbers for the Election, and several registered voters have asked me “if mailing ballots was safe.” Government employees, in my experience, are hard-working and honest. My response was, “I have been a Girl Scout leader for decades, and one of the local postal employees was in my troop. I do not think, after years of Scout ethics, she would work for an agency with unlawful practices.”

Dr. Swift and I have always voted in person, but last month we applied for mail-in ballots. They came last week with the right forms, a large mailer with strong glue, and clear instructions. Thinking of the questions that I had been asked on the phone, I decided to take my completed ballot in its out-sized, heavy envelope requiring a first class stamp up to the Post Office counter and ask, “Do I have enough postage on this envelope because large envelopes usually cost extra?”

The employee quickly pulled up an outline of my envelope and placed my ballot within its lines. “Your first class stamp is correct because the special envelope is heavy but the contents are light,” he said with a smile. Then he took a round official stamper and cancelled my ballot so it would stay here, and not be routed to Asheville or Charlotte, and put it in a pouch to go to the Court House. So, because the Franklin Post Office was prepared for election ballots, I did not have to ask my second question about safety.

Eleanor Swift – Franklin, N.C.

The elusive search for Truth

To me, this is both the most fascinating and most frustrating time to be alive, at least in the last 100 years. One of the most frustrating aspects is the difficulty of knowing what to believe in a time when conflicting information is being released by people who should know what they are talking about. It is especially troubling when contradictory advice is given by different scientists or doctors. In contrast, part of the fascination of living at this time is seeking and finding different sources in order to try to evaluate evidence to determine and understand which of opposing narratives is true.

It has been said that we live in a time of information overload but there is a scarcity of wisdom. How can we have the wisdom to discern what is true amid the conflicting voices of those who would seem to be experts? In the early 1990’s my older son had a friend who had a bumper sticker that said “I love my country. It’s my government I fear.” I liked that concept based on some of the ways that I had come to believe that the public was not told the truth by government sources concerning key events. For many in my generation, I think the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was eye-opening in raising questions about whether the official reports were true in claiming that Lee Harvey Oswald was a lone assassin. A few years later, questions were raised about the “Gulf of Tonkin” incident as the precipitating incident for the U.S. going into Viet Nam. In a different area, I became quite angry when I learned of the revolving door of people in government going from government to agencies or corporations or becoming lobbyists. An example was the approval of aspartame as an artificial sweetener by the FDA after the FDA’s own scientists had said it was not safe. The FDA is supposed to protect the public from harmful foods or drugs, not make decisions based on political pressure. Donald Rumsfeld was involved in that. I could give other examples.

Learning that the majority of media is owned by six huge corporations has helped to explain that it is now hard to be certain that main stream media is telling the whole story. Those corporations are Comcast, Disney, News Corporation, Time Warner, Viacom, and CBS Corporation. We also now have Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media which should be open sources of information. However, in recent times these companies have taken it upon themselves to decide what views can be expressed on their platforms. They have thus become publishers, especially banning or deleting conservative views. Who made them our “thought police”?

Early in the current administration, the President called the media “mockingbird media.” What did he mean? If you Google “Operation Mockingbird,” one source states “Operation Mockingbird was a CIA program that enlisted more than 400 American journalists, as well as journalists around the world, to manipulate public opinion by spreading propaganda or what we call it today, fake news….Among the most prominent reports [on Operation Mockingbird] was writer Carl Bernstein’s lengthy 25,000-word cover story detailing Operation Mockingbird, published in Rolling Stone on October 20, 1977…some theorists believe that the program has never officially discontinued, positing that the consolidation of the multinational for-profit corporate media has created the new Mockingbird. In today’s world of “fake news” and with social media websites selling user information to manipulate an increasingly wary public it’s hard to ignore the parallels with today’s allegations of media propaganda.”

(Full article: https://stratejikguvenlik.blog/2019/02/06/cia-files-operation-mockingbird-the-cias-history-of-media-manipulation/….)

In 1975, The “Church Committee” under Senator Frank Church investigated abuses by the CIA, NSA, FBI and IRS. Officially known as the Senate Select Committee to Study Government Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities, that committee questioned William Colby, CIA Director (Sept. 1973 – Nov. 1975). Film of the Senate hearing shows William Colby being asked “Do you have any people paid by the CIA who are contributing to a major circulation American journal?” Colby responded, “We do have people who submit pieces to American journals.” When asked the same question about television, Colby answered that those details should be left for an executive session.

Years later, William Casey, Former CIA Director (Jan. 1981-Jan. 1987), is quoted as saying “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” Investigative journalist Jack Anderson published an article “CIA’s Misleading Tactics” in the 9/22/81 Santa Cruz Sentinel which discussed the “…troubling CIA disinformation campaign being waged against Americans.”

Today, almost 40 years later, who is behind the censorship of those who are trying to provide positive documented information related to COVID 19, such as the numerous doctors, including America’s Frontline Doctors, who have shared how they successfully treated patients with COVID 19 at early stages? Those 14 doctors spoke in front of the Supreme Court, but social media removed their videos. The heads of social media are not doctors! What has happened to freedom of speech, one of the key values of this country?

Although it has not been publicized widely, many people know that maintaining a healthy immune system is a key to staying healthy and resisting any illness and there are numerous ways to do that including a healthy diet, exercise, and keeping a positive attitude, especially staying out of fear, which lowers the immune system. Dr. Luis de Benito, a Spanish MD whose interview on Spanish TV went viral, said “The first thing we need to do is vaccinate against fear because of all the social panic we have created. We doctors are perplexed by this.”

His 7 minute interview can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yr9WusTYPWM (English captions).

Dr. Joseph Mercola has many well documented articles with references to studies in other countries regarding COVID-19, as well a articles on staying healthy. (www.mercola.com). It is fascinating to discover the many people around the world who are speaking out for what seems to be logical and true. On Aug. 29, 2020 at the Berlin Festival for Freedom and Peace, attended by an estimated over a million people, Dr. Heiko Schoning, who said he represented a thousand doctors, said “The virus of freedom is spreading all over Berlin and all over the world.”

Thomas Jefferson said, “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.” George Washington said “Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light.” As people such as Dr. Benito, Dr. Schoning, and Dr. Mercola continue to speak out, and people, including public officials, discern the truth, it is my hope that anxiety and fear will subside and that we will regain freedoms which we hold dear, such as freedom of speech in the media, the right to worship freely, and the right to assemble in gatherings of whatever size at restaurants, beaches, sporting events, concerts, and other events. Being informed gives us the knowledge needed to educate others, including our elected officials.

Panthea Crawford – Franklin, N.C.

Population control paramount in years to come

One of the unfortunate aspects of human lives is we rarely think or plan for the future. Some do but it’s usually about their existence when they get too old to work and plan for a comfortable retirement.

But I’m talking about a long term future, not simply for the short term. Let’s take the year 3020, 1,000 years hence.

By this time, the theoretical world population would have grown to about 100 billion. We are currently just under 8 billion.

Can we survive with this many humans? Well obviously not. There wouldn’t be enough space for all of us and there wouldn’t be enough food to feed so many people. The end result would be death for all of us save for a very few. Obviously, this ain’t the way to go and we need to find solutions well ahead of an impending human disaster.

In spite of religions in general telling us God will destroy earth but in the meantime we should just keep having babies and of course religions will have to find some middle ground. Fortunately God isn’t going to destroy the earth and there won’t be a “final judgment.”

Well if it does happen, don’t blame God because we would have brought it on ourselves. God ain’t going to hit Delete the earth on his computer.

So where the heck are we headed? Are we going to reduce the population through a world war? I dunno. I do realize there is some truth to the Green New Deal idea, however, implementing it suddenly would bring disaster to America. (As some would like to do.)

Honestly, China and Russia would leap for joy because we would be out of their way to take over, perhaps the entire world. The liberty and freedom we have in America would be a distant memory.

By the way, don’t forget most of the world depends on America to defend them. Without our military China and Russia would be free to dominate the entire world. So, giving up fossil fuel too soon would all but stop our industries and manufacturing which of course includes military equipment. China could simply go park themselves on the west coast.

Our electric demand is far too great to depend on windmills and solar panels so it becomes obvious we would have to depend on nuclear power. Clean Nuclear power is something we have ignored due to our fears, but would have to wake up and take over from fossil fuels.

Then, population control comes under consideration.

Unlike China, we can’t live with millions of babies killed each year. But, there is an alternative and this is to allow each family just one child and this would be allowed only if the family has an IQ of for example 120 or better. And sterilization may be required. And that won’t come easy.

Sounds pretty harsh, if not horrible, but it may be the only way to our survival and save our planet.

But how are we to get all the competing religions to agree to cutting back on childbirth?

Sure brings up a lot of difficult problems and of course no one has even begun to think what we will need in the year 3020 but if we don’t, we will destroy ourselves and we can’t blame God.

Bob Wilson – Franklin, N.C.