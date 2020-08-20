Letters to the Editor

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected on the basis of the opinions expressed. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Letters are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of the publisher, editor or staff of The Macon County News.

Look at all sides of situation to make up your mind

It is reasonable to look at all sides of situations in order that each individual may make up his/her own mind. Here is one not published in the national media:

The New England Journal of Medicine, vol. 382, May 2020: “We know that wearing a mask outside of healthcare facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to COVID-19 as face-to-face contact within (six) feet with a patient with symptomatic COVID-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching COVID-19 from a passing interaction is a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”

And, “One may argue that fear and anxiety are better countered with data and education than with a marginally beneficial mask …”

So, millions of people wear masks outside and inside because they are anxious? Do you like re-breathing your own waste? The bureaucrats on all levels and the bought and paid for national media are not interested in your freedom; they are interested in your subservience. They are certainly not interested in helping older people; older people are too expensive. The plutocracy needs worker bees. Criminal elites need more money and power; and want less people. These are not your friends.

Do your own research, for everybody’s sake. There are thousands of articles and videos.

Stephen Crosby – Franklin, N.C.

BLM must not apply to black people

Black Lives Matter – remember the old saying practice what you preach – they seem to only be talking to white people because 50% of blacks that are killed are killed by other blacks. So, BLM must not apply to black people. Then they want to defund the police, so if they do that, the number of blacks killed will sky rocket. Blacks commit about 60% of all homicides and robberies in the largest counties. Black America is suffering from internal crisis, with 70% of black children born out of wedlock. Many black men don’t seem to want to marry. They have children but have no responsibilities toward the children. No child support, etc. Blacks make up only about 13% of the population. They account for over 50% of all the murders that occur; and 50% of the prison population is black. when they say Black Lives Matter, who are they talking about? Blacks themselves don’t seem to matter about other blacks. The Black Lives Matter movement has never turned its focus to black-on-black crime which is higher than any other grouping.

The killing of George Floyd only sparked the nationwide protests. The only thing to come out of it was looting, arson, vandalism and killings. What did that accomplish? Defunding the police – was that going to stop all of that? They want the whole country to be more like Chicago. In some of the big cities, police aren’t responding to 9-1-1 calls. They don’t have the man power. Can you believe this and 4,300 people were shot in Chicago – one every two hours and virtually all were black and many were innocent children. That’s just one city.

The movement claims to be nonviolent. They chant “pigs in a blanket – fry them like bacon” that’s what they call nonviolent? I pray that we never see them become violent.

They’re cutting back police protection and want to cut funds for police. Some people are saying that we need to completely dismantle the police department. What is that telling us – you must be able to defend yourself? You need to buy a gun, you need to know how to use that gun, you need to have that gun very accessible but locked up from children.

You need to vote for Trump. Biden, if elected, will run this country into the ground and will run it from his basement. If you vote for Biden, God help us! The markets will tank, people will be afraid to leave their house. Where are the parents of these rioters?

Pete Young – Franklin, N.C.

Thanks, paramedics for prompt response

Oh well, when you reach my age group, meaning 90 very soon, and you slip and fall and couldn’t get up, I called 9-1-1. God bless you for sending me two big strong guys. They were here at my house in minutes, picked me up, put me on my two feet and all is well.

As a senior here in Macon, it’s wonderful to know help is minutes away. To the two gentlemen who helped me, God bless you both and yours. Thank you both.

With respect,

Wm. Trapani – Franklin, N.C.

Antifa, BLM groups not affiliated with a political party

In the August 6 edition of the paper, two letters to the editor were so replete with such egregiously false allegations, I feel the need to respond.

The first letter listed out 10 reasons the writer thinks America is going to be destroyed. I will not answer these specious and patently false allegations point by point. These 10 items are totally unfounded in the truth, and as such, do not deserve the dignity of any rebuttal. I suggest the author of that letter provide some shred of proof for any one of these items, and the response, “prove these are not true” is a circular argument that simply means that the writer has no evidence to speak of.

The second letter is also replete with hysterics, but the writer’s points are simpler to address.

First, Antifa is not an organization with an agenda supported by any legitimate political organization. Antifa is cabal of anarchists that attempts to hijack legitimate protest movements, to create havoc and sow division. There is no connection between Antifa and ANY political organization, and claims that Antifa is somehow sponsored by any political party are intended to cast doubt and mistrust in our government. BTW, [by the way] anarchy is not about how they can “live comfortably without a government at all, no police to maintain order and no laws that we must obey.” Anarchists’ only intention is to destroy the existing social contact between our government and our citizens. Anarchists have no agenda beyond creating such mayhem so that government as we know it cannot function.

The Black Lives Matter movement is also not associated with any political party. It is a protest movement, not an organization. There is no BLM national or state headquarters, because there is no multilayer hierarchy in the movement. BLM protests are not orchestrated by any central organization or political party. BLM protests are organized by local followers of the BLM ideals, which simply put, are that black Americans should not be looked on or treated as sub-humans.

Next, the writer claims “a Republican politician has called for Left leaning Democrats to be banned from Congress.” Which politician is that? Such a claim is outrageous, yet there is no mention of it anywhere, in any legitimate news outlet.

Finally the writer’s claims about the graduation rate of black students in public schools are not substantiated by any legitimate educational organization. In fact, the National Organization for Educational Statistics published in May 29020 that “… in school year 2017–18, the national adjusted cohort graduation rate (ACGR) for public high school students was 85 percent, the highest it has been since the rate was first measured in 2010–11. Asian/Pacific Islander students had the highest ACGR (92 percent), followed by White (89 percent), Hispanic (81 percent), Black (79 percent), and American Indian/Alaska Native (74 percent) students.”

If we want to have a legitimate discussion about our political differences, we need to stick to substantiated facts, not hearsay.

John Barry – Franklin, N.C.

Trump or Biden in ’20? You decide

Think back three years ago and where America was under Obama and Biden:

• Economic stagnation

• Millions of Americans forced on food stamps and other welfare programs

• Weak border security and massive illegal immigration, ushering in hardened criminals and drug cartels

• The advent of “sanctuary cities” that harbor illegal alien criminals including murderers, allowing them to strike again on an unsuspecting public

• ISIS savage terrorism

• A weakened military and national defense

• Skyrocketing health insurance premiums

• The war on America’s police and law enforcement and riots in the streets

• Attacks on religious liberty and traditional values

• Scandals at the IRS and the VA leaving our vets to die on “waiting lists” for treatment

• Our country becoming sharply divided on racial, ethnic and gender lines. The list goes on …

And then look where President Trump has taken us in just three short years – despite the mess he inherited:

• Completed middle-class tax cuts, while making filling out our tax returns easier and faster

• Cut staggering government over-regulation and red tape, resulting in economic growth, employment growth, and wage growth – including record Black, Hispanic and women’s employment.

• Historical judicial reform, appointing nearly 200 pro-Constitution federal judges, including two Supreme Court Justices, to uphold our Constitution as written by our founders

• Started dismantling the worst parts of Obamacare and provided affordable alternatives to reduce premiums by as much as 60% for millions of Americans

• Began and continues construction of a secure border wall to stem the tide of illegal immigration that is costing billions every year in taxpayer-funded benefits

• Stopped taxpayer funding of sanctuary cities that harbor illegal aliens

• Defeated ISIS and eliminated the top radical Islamist terrorist masterminds

• Rebuilt our US military and restored America’s defenses to the strongest they’ve been in years

• Brought back to America manufacturing jobs that had gone overseas

• Energy independence: We are not the No. 1 producer of oil in the world and no longer dependent on Middle East oil

• Massive overhaul in the Veteran’s Administration and enacting the Veterans Choice Act to ensure our vets can get medical treatment swiftly instead of dying on waiting lists … and so much more.

Do we continue moving our nation forward with the steady, proven leadership of President Trump and Republicans so we can once again make our economy the strongest in the world, keep our borders secure and our military strong, persist in standing up to China and ensure we always put America first … or do we follow Joe Biden and the radical Democrats to ruin America with the Big Government Socialist schemes that would raise your taxes, take away your right to private health insurance, open our borders, strip away your freedoms and lead to government control of every aspect of your life?

The choice is clear. We must restore America’s greatness by re-electing a Republican president and electing a

GOP-controlled Congress.

Robert Yates, USMC – Franklin, N.C.

Thieves in the act caught on camera

You were captured on camera taking an irrigation pump and nut cracker that was attached to a two-foot piece of log.

Later, pictures were taken of tree stands being taken.

You will be given two weeks to return all items and nothing else will be said or done. Deadline is Aug. 31.

Pam Battles – Franklin, N.C.

Many places to ‘take a knee’ all over the world

This is a very good reason to not watch any sporting event that promotes “taking a knee.” I don’t think I’ve ever read anything more powerful than this piece.

It was [posted] by Ted Nugent.

“Take a little trip to Valley Forge in January. Hold a musket ball in your fingers and imagine it piercing your flesh and breaking a bone or two. There won’t be a doctor or trainer to assist you until after the battle, so just wait your turn. Take your cleats and socks off to get a real experience.

“Then, take a knee on the beach in Normandy where man after American man stormed the beach, even as the one in front of him was shot to pieces, the very sea stained with American blood. The only blockers most had were the dead bodies in front of them, riddled with bullets from enemy fire.

“Take a knee in the sweat soaked jungles of Vietnam. From Khe Sanh to Saigon, anywhere will do. Americans died in all those jungles. There was no playbook that told them what was next, but they knew what flag they represented. When they came home, they were protested as well, and spit on for reasons only cowards know.

“Take another knee in the blood drenched sands of Fallujah in 110 degree heat. Wear your Kevlar helmet and battle dress. Your number won’t be printed on it unless your number is up! You’ll need to stay hydrated but there won’t be anyone to squirt Gatorade into your mouth. You’re on your own.

“There are a lot of places to take a knee where Americans have given their lives all over the world. When you use the banner under which they fought as a source for your displeasure, you dishonor the memories of those who bled for the very freedoms you have. That’s what the red stripes mean. It represents the blood of those who spilled a sea of it defending your liberty.

“While you’re on your knee, pray for those that came before you, not on a manicured lawn striped and printed with numbers to announce every inch of ground taken, but on nameless hills and bloodied beaches and sweltering forests and bitter cold mountains, every inch marked by an American life lost serving that flag you protest.

“No cheerleaders, no announcers, no coaches, no fans, just American men and women, delivering the real fight against those who chose to harm us, blazing a path so you would have the right to “take a knee.” You haven’t any inkling of what it took to get you where you are, but your “protest” is duly noted. Not only is it disgraceful to a nation of real heroes, it serves the purpose of pointing to your ingratitude for those who chose to defend you under that banner that will still wave long after your jersey is retired.

“If you really feel the need to take a knee, come with me to your synagogue on Saturday or your church on Sunday and we’ll both kneel before Almighty God. We’ll thank Him for preserving this country for as long as He has, We’ll beg forgiveness for our ingratitude for all He has provided us. We’ll appeal to Him for understanding and wisdom. We’ll pray for liberty and justice for all, because He is the one who provides those things. But there will be no protest. There will only be gratitude for His provision and a plea for His continued grace and mercy on the land of the free and the home of the brave. It goes like this, God bless America.”

Donald C. Lanson – Franklin, N.C.