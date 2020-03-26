Letters to the editor

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected on the basis of the opinions expressed. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Letters are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of the publisher, editor or staff of The Macon County News.

The truth about the virus

Per the CDC, (Center of Disease Control) as of March 7, over 22,000 people in the United States have died from the virus. Let that sink in for a second. 22,000 people. Why then is the news not reporting this? That’s because this virus is the flu, not the Corona. As of March 19, the Corona has claimed 100 people, most of whom are over the age of 60. Don’t take my word for it, get on the internet and find out for yourself.

What are the Corona virus’s statistics?

1. 80% of all people that catch the virus don’t even know they have it or have almost no symptoms.

2. 15% have very mild to moderate symptoms.

3. 5% have severe symptoms.

What are the Corona symptoms? First it’s body aches followed by a high fever and then a dry cough. Some people have pain when breathing, which I believe is due to the aching muscles being moved when the lungs inhale and exhale. Health usually starts improving after 4 days.

Now let’s compare this to what most people have experienced. A bad cold: Fever, aches and pains, extreme difficulty breathing, constant coughing, headaches due to sinus blockage, constant blowing of the nose. Sick for one to two weeks. You’ve had it so you know firsthand what the symptoms are. The flu: Makes the cold look like diaper rash and you wish you were dead. You are 200 times more likely to die from the flu that the Corona virus.

Here are some of the news interviews from people that have had the Corona virus:

1. Man on the cruise ship that docked in California: I was tested positive for the virus but never had any symptoms. Felt fine.

2. Bio-engineer in Washington State: Woke up with body aches, high fever that night, started coughing the next day. Figured it was a cold or the flu. Went and got over the counter medications. Four days later I started feeling much better. Later I found out that people at a party I had attended, came down with the Corona. I got tested and that’s when I found out I had the virus.

3. Tom Hanks: Tweets out that he and his wife have the virus and hope everything will be okay. A week later, 19 March, he tweets that the high temperature is gone but he still has the blah’s.

4. The first man to catch the virus in Tennessee: I tested positive but never really felt that bad.

5. Most people: Didn’t know they had it. Symptoms so mild or else no symptoms.

Ask yourself, “Why are you so panicked over the Corona but not the common flu? This is my answer: Panic was perpetrated by the media. Everyone went crazy. What I have seen people do in our local Wal-Mart is frightening. One man, after a small shipment of water arrived, loaded his cart with 120 bottles of water. An elderly lady could hardly walk because she was pushing one shopping cart, loaded down with food, as she was pulling another. Another was using both hands to grab products off a top shelf, throwing them into her cart as fast as she could. I went back into the store on the 18th and it was devoid of so many items.

My biggest fear is what our governor has just done. Closed all the restaurants, outdoor venues, bars, movie theaters, etc. This has put thousands of people out of work, may ruin so many businesses and possible collapse our state’s economy. This was not done not for the flu but for a virus that has killed 33 people so far. In N.C., approximately 1,200 people die in car accidents each year. Why hasn’t the governor shut down all the roads?

The Corona virus’s legacy, may be the implosion of the world’s economy. This will affect everybody far beyond what anything else ever has. A day’s wages for a day’s food.

What can we, as residents of Macon County do? First, stop hoarding. If this had not happened, our shelves would still be full. The proof, it didn’t happen where my friend lives in Tennessee and the shelves are still full. Instead, buy a little extra, over time and put it away. That’s what I have done. All your favorite restaurants are closed. All of our waitresses and cooks are suddenly without work, without means to feed their families.

You can still take out, so call them, order your meal, bring a chair and eat outside, or take it home. Remember to leave a tip. For the driver, if they deliver and the waitress if all they do is hand your the food at the door. To the people that closed the Appalachian Animal Rescue Center, please open it back up. All involved, have a 1000% greater chance of catching the virus going into a grocery store than giving an animal a forever home.

We can panic or we can come together and show others how it needs to be done.

Jeff Pritz – Franklin, N.C.

Deficit to hit $1 trillion because of Trump’s tax cuts

Has anyone read Trump’s Big Cuts. Big spending in his White House budget. About time you do. He has set out his policy priorities, should he win the re-election in November. His plan is to eliminate the federal deficit which is on track to top $1 trillion this year for the first time since 2012. It really went up, thanks to his 2017 tax cuts for corporations and the rich. Instead of the rich paying their fair share of taxes, Trump is going to cut Medicare and Medicaid $2 trillion and other entitlements. Broad cuts in state department losing 7.7 percent of its funding in 2021. The EPA – 26.5 percent, education department – 7.8 percent. He wants $2 Billion, a capital B, for his border wall. NASA would get $3 Billion, a capital B, to build a luner and the Pentagon would get an additional funding $18 Billion, a capital B, for the new Space Force. As he wants American dominance in space, only to glorify himself, as he tells you himself, he’s the greatest thing that has ever happen to this country. It’s OK not to take care of the poor and the sick. There are so many Americans that cannot afford health care and depend on Medicare and Medicaid. Americans that have worked all their life. Why is it so much more important to have dominance in outer space that it’s more important than the American people. Cutting spending on the Center of Disease Control in the middle of a Coronavirus epidemic is unreal. The cost of living has overcome wages. Households are spending half or more of their income on housing. Young people simply can’t afford to move to areas where the best jobs are. Health care is higher, higher premiums, deductibles and out of pocket cost, are putting millions in debt. Childcare cost have went up 2,000 percent. In other wealthy countries child care and education are out of government funds for public use. Better start doing some arithmetic folks.

Kathy Whitley – Franklin, N.C.

Conform or be transformed?

I have a friend who tells me that Christianity must change in order to save itself from its own demise. But I contend that it is essential that we who profess to be Christians resist the pressure to conform to the world’s moral/ethical standards, and anything else that is derived from this world. “For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life—is not from the Father but is from the world. And the world is passing away along with its desires, but whoever does the will of God abides forever.” (1 John 2:16-17) The obvious question then is: “What is the will of God?” To answer that question, there is only one place to turn, because there is only one source that is not derived from this world: the Bible. How do we know that? To start with, the Bible makes that case. The apostle Paul tells us: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness,that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17) Peter, another apostle, says: “For we did not follow cleverly devised myths when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we were eyewitnesses of his majesty. For when he received honor and glory from God the Father, and the voice was borne to him by the Majestic Glory, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased,” (quoted by Peter, who was witnessing the baptism of Jesus in Matthew 3:17) “we ourselves heard this very voice borne from heaven, for we were with him on the holy mountain. And we have the prophetic word more fully confirmed (the Old Testament), to which you will do well to pay attention as to a lamp shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts, knowing this first of all, that no prophecy of Scripture comes from someone’s own interpretation. For no prophecy was ever produced by the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.” (2 Peter 2:16-21) In these 2 passages we learn that Scripture is not derived from this world. If God Himself is reliable, then all of Scripture must also be reliable. We know from experience that men are not consistently trustworthy. So to have a rock solid foundation for our faith, it must not be based on human sources or ideas.

Now back to our original question. The apostle Paul tells us how to know God’s will: “With eyes wide open to the mercies of God, I beg you, my brothers, as an act of intelligent worship, to give him your bodies, as a living sacrifice, consecrated to him and acceptable by him. Don’t let the world around you squeeze you into its own mold, but let God re-mold your minds from within, so that you may prove in practice that the plan of God for you is good, meets all his demands and moves towards the goal of true maturity.” (Romans 12:1-2, Phillips translation) Notice here that we must not allow the world around us to impose its own moral/ethical mold on us. Instead, we will find by studying God’s Word, His good plan for us: and it must meet all of His demands (as revealed in the Old and New Testaments) and it will move us toward the most important goal: true maturity.

All too often, things get turned around. Instead of building our foundation on God’s Word, we try to build it on our human reason or experience. Christianity doesn’t need to conform to this world. People need to be transformed so that we conform to the will of our Creator. Nothing less will ever satisfy.

The list of sins that will exclude a person from participation in the Kingdom of God is daunting, and frankly, terrifying, because if we are honest, we will all find ourselves included somewhere on this list: “Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.” (1 Corinthians 6: 9-10) But as devastating as this verse is, the next verse is wonderful news: “And such were some of you. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.” There is hope for all of us. We can be washed, made holy, and deemed to be free of sin! Paul, the former murderer, said:

“The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost. But I received mercy for this reason, that in me, as the foremost, Jesus Christ might display his perfect patience as an example to those who were to believe in Him for eternal life.” (1 Timothy 2:15-16)

We can’t drag our sin with us into the Kingdom, even if it is considered normal or acceptable by the world. But if we are willing to repent (turn away from it), God is merciful (willing to forgive), and wash us clean in the precious blood of Jesus Christ!

Ed Hill – Franklin, N.C.