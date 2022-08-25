Classifieds for August 25, 2022

Real Estate

3-25 ACRES 15 minutes south of Highlands bordering protected Chattooga River headwaters. Amazing views, springs, good road. $20k/acre and up. Owned by one family for 180 years. First time available as small tracts. (910)689-6177.

Rentals

LAKE FRONT COZY Cottage 1BD/1BA Easy Access, Close To Town, Fully Furnished. Ideal Corporate, Long Term or Vacation Rental. $1,500/monthly, plus Utilities. No Pets. Franklin (770)757-7500 Sarah Miller.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421- 8847.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net. (404)641-1801. Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)332-4415.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524- 6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

Misc. For Sale

ANVIL, WELDING TABLE, Kiln, Table Saw, Toolbox, Desk, Chair, Shelves, TV, Stand, Blueray Surround, Couch, Recliner, Tiller and More! (828)200-3961.

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 1pm-9pm, Starting September 1. Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524- 7748.

IMAC RETINA 5K 27”, Late 2015, 4GHz i7 Quad Core, 16GB DDR3 RAM, 500GB SSD, 2TB HDD, $750. (828)349-2970

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S , Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

Motor Vehicles

91 E350 FORD 7.5L Engine, AT, AC, 178K miles, AMSOIL throughout drivetrain, runs good, newer battery/tires. $3,000 OBO. (828)332- 0435.

Garage & Yard Sales

HANDYMAN YARD SALE Doors, Lights, Appliances, Supplies, Kayak, Canoe etc. at Cinnamon Hill Gelato Shop, 180 Wayah St. Near High School. Saturday, 9-12.

PALLET CONTENTS SALE August 26-28, Fri 8-4, Sat 8- 4, Sun 8-2, Macon County Fair Grounds building D right across from Ingles.

Boats & Campers

15’ RINKERBUILT TRI HULL Boat, New Battery, Nice Condition, 85hp Mercury.Runs Good $3,500. (828)349-0061.

Wanted

NEED RIDE TO Blue Ridge Courthouse and back to DMV Franklin, 8am to 6pm, 61 year old male. Pays Well. Text (828)200-6109.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

“FEED THE NEED” Destiny Church Outreach Event, Saturday, August 27, 11am- 2pm, BBQ Pork Sandwich Plates, 2 Sides, Dessert. $10. Add $5 Donation to pur- chase and send plate to home- less/shelterless individual of Macon County. Delivery available for home bound seniors, & handicap within 15 mile radius. Drive-thru pick up available, limited sit down seating. Proceeds Benefit Community Outreach Projects: homeless, wid- ows/widowers, and at risk children/families in need.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369- 2040.

Help Wanted

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work sched- ule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain indepen- dent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

VOLUNTEER TO PAID Position, Nonprofit of Appalachian. Flexible Hours, Work on Line, Student Okay. (706)782-5883.

EXPERIENCED KITCHEN HELP Wanted 2-3 Years Experience on Grill, Plating and Prep. Please come by Ms. Lois Restaurant, 145 Highlands Rd. and pickup an application.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH Franklin is Seeking Part-time Director of Music and Worship. Call Page McCurry (828)360-4503.

GRACE PRESBYTERIAN Church, a conservative con- gregation with musical potential, is seeking a pianist and choir director. A small but capable choir, talented instrumentalists, coupled with a love for traditional hymnody and a willingness to try new hymns and songs, will give the applicant ample opportunity to lead and develop a ministry of music to God’s people. Salary will be DOE. Please contact Pastor Toby Pope, (828)342- 6994

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full- time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individ- ual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200- 9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for part- time RN. flexible schedule. contact Heather (828)524- 6444.