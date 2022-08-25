Letters to the Editor for August 25, 2022

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Art Association appreciative of support for ArtFest

Thank you for celebrating our 60th Anniversary with the Macon County Art Association and its Uptown Gallery this month.

For three days, more than 425 children, adults, residents, returning visitors and tourists from all over participated in the 30 art experiences at the Macon County Public Library, and at our capstone fundraising concert at Tartan Hall featuring Blue Jazz.

It was a fantastic weekend! The visiting and local artists who shared their time and talents at the library were wonderful. Adults attending the sessions said they learned new tips and techniques; children got really creative and smiled a lot; and many parents said they hoped we would do it again.

But the event wasn’t just about fun. It was also about fundraising: To support art programs and art teacher professional development in the Macon County Public Schools.

ArtFest developed from a desire for MCAA to step beyond its continuing community support for art enthusiasts, school students and veterans, with portraits to celebrate their service.

We are so appreciative of the financial support we received from advertisers in our event program, in-kind contributions from supporters, the media, and from sponsors, who encouraged us throughout our planning and execution. Special thanks to the Macon County Tourist Development Committee (TDA), Town of Franklin Tourist Development Authority (TDA) and the Arts Council of Macon County ARTReach Program, Highlander Roofing Services, Smoky Mountain Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, and Mossy Rock & the new Pink Peonies on Main Street.

Thank you to Library Director Karen Wallace, and Library Assistant Kristina Moe, and the library staff for their support in promoting and sharing space for our art events. Thank you to the First Presbyterian Church for allowing us to use their Tartan Hall venue, and Blue Jazz trio.

Thank you all for helping our community ensure our public school students have what they need to learn about the visual arts and to develop their own creative expressions.

Maryellen Tully, MCAA President

NCSBE website cantains variety of election facts

I’ve been a casual visitor to Highlands for years, becoming more of a seasonal visitor and now contemplating becoming a full-time resident. I love that North Carolina is a purple state—I remember when most states were. My other state is very much one color, which means that voters of both parties have very little incentive to vote, because it seems your vote doesn’t matter. Honestly, it barely resembles a democracy.

I’m writing to express my appreciation of the recent letter to the editor discussing the importance of electing judges who are impartial, knowledgeable, and experienced, regardless of party affiliation. The list of characteristics and meaningful experience to look for is very insightful. I would also like to remind voters to “follow the money.” Who are the large donors and PACs backing each candidate? Are they hoping to gain something?

I found a very useful website that collects and posts a wide variety of election facts and figures, including campaign finance information, and belonging to the North Carolina State Board of Elections online at NCSBE.gov. As I am learning and familiarizing myself with local and state government and candidates, this site has been very helpful. It’s worth visiting and digging into the trove of information there. I encourage voters to take a look for themselves.

Nan Cummins – Highlands, N.C

Most politicians corrupt in one way or another

Let me start by saying I am neither Democrat or Republican.

In reading Mr. Snell’s letter it seems that the Republican Party is the only corrupt party in Washington, DC. I myself think most politicians are corrupt in one way or another. You mentioned that McConnell wanted to make Obama a one term president, well the Democrats have been trying to make sure that Trump does not get elected again since he was elected in 2016.

As far as donations go, I would think Democrats get donations also. Does Accountable.US track donations made to Democrats?

What we need to remember is that above everything else we are Americans before we are Democrats or Republicans.

Skip Keener – Franklin, N.C.

Another North Carolina county joins lawsuit

Folks, we have “good news” and “bad news.” Which one do we want to hear first? Being a positive kind of person I’m always inclined to prefer hearing something good!

Last time [7/28] I wrote to you about the Asheville/Buncombe County lawsuit against the cruel corporate raiders, aka HCA/Mission, and others that had joined the suit. Good news today! Madison County, North Carolina has joined the suit as well. Wow! It’s time to Praise God and thank Jesus! Our prayers are being heard. A small victory but if you add them all up we have a major chance of correcting a horrible, greedy mistake.

Sure there is enough guilt to go around but no time to point fingers. We just have to change that ill-begotten decision that some politicians made without considering all the people.

Bad news! Last Friday I was waiting at the bank and struck up a conversation with a pretty lady and her kids. She said she was “local” so of course I asked if she had read the paper the day before (my article). She, like so many others I’ve asked said “No.” I asked why? She said, “They don’t tell us what we need to hear.” I was shocked. I pushed a little further to hear her opinion of the HCA/Mission take-over and the new hospital. She said, “I worked as a nurse at Angel Hospital for six years and loved it but when those [expletives] from HCA took over I quit! I would never work for those people.”

I could see the anger that she was still dealing with. She’s local, has a family, spent all those years no doubt getting her education in a wonderful career and then because of the corruption of a few it’s all gone. Now multiply her times 17 counties of healthcare workers giving up their calling because of the Devil’s greed. How many families do you think this has affected? No one really cared about them.

It must have been a hard decision for hundreds of doctors to quit a lifetime profession and put their Hippocratic Oath before HCA/Mission profits. They have my sincere admiration.

It takes a heartless stockholder to deny a chemotherapy patient a juice box and crackers during their IV treatments at the Asheville Cancer Center operated by HCA/Mission. “Corporate” says it costs too much money to continue the food service. Really? HCA’s PROFIT last year was $6,960,000,000. You would think they could give a sick kid a damn cracker.

While we the folks are living and dying in 3/4 time, HCA’s stock is trading at $212 per share and the company is worth $61,000,000,000, the largest private, for-profit healthcare corporation on the planet.

I’m looking forward to touring the new hospital here in Franklin but I sure hope I don’t have to suffer and die in all that new state-of-the-art technology because there was no one there to turn it on.

Folks keep praying. God still performs miracles. Remember David and Goliath.

God bless all y’all. In the Spirit,

G.M.Newton – Franklin, N.C.