Letters to the Editor for August 5, 2021

Grassroots movement addresses food insecurity

Last month I saw an article in the August 2021 Taste of Home Magazine titled “Kindness and Compassion in a Pan.” The article was about a nonprofit organization called “Lasagna Love” and is all about helping folks dealing with food insecurity. The concept is simple: If you need help putting food on the table, log in to the Lasagna Love website (www.lasagnalove.org) and request a home cooked lasagna. You will be matched to a local Lasagna Love volunteer chef, and s/he will contact you to coordinate a deliver date and time, and arrange a safe, contactless delivery.

Lasagna Love is a nationwide grassroots movement that aims to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors with neighbors through homemade meal delivery. Lasagna Love seeks to eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help when it is needed most. It is about making and delivering meals to families in the neighborhood who are struggling, whether that struggle is financial, emotional, or simply a feeling of overwhelm.

I volunteered to be a “Lasagna Chef” and waited to be matched to a family. My closest matches are in Swain County. According to the Feeding America website, 15.7% of families living in Macon County were food insecure in 2019. Let’s help support our local families and friends by providing a simple act of love and kindness during a time of uncertainty and stress. If you have a neighbor, friend, or colleague who could use help putting food on the table, please let them know about the www.lasagnalove.org website. If the family does not have internet access, you can log in and nominate the family.

If you love to cook and want to support families in the community, consider becoming a volunteer lasagna chef. You can get your whole family involved and join the kindness project. Together we can work to reduce hunger in our community.

Teresa M. Falzone – Franklin, N.C.