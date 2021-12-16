Letters to the editor for December 16, 2021

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Letters are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of the publisher, editor or staff of The Macon County News.

We can see Jesus in all things involving Christmas

This is the time of year that Christmas has a special meaning to us Christians. We see Jesus in all kind of things involving Christmas.

We give gifts that remind us of the wise men giving baby Jesus gifts.

The red berries on the holly tree reminds us of blood that Christ shed for us.

The sharp leaves on the holly tree a symbol of the crown of thorns.

A box of fruit a symbol of fruit of the spirit.

Mistletoe is a symbol of God’s love for us.

Christmas trees cut down and erected is a symbol of Christ resurrection.

Candles are a symbol that Jesus is light of the world.

Candy canes are shaped like a shepherds staff that reminds us the Jesus is the good Shepherd who watches over his sheep.

Candy cane held upside down is a J which is first letter of Jesus and the color red – represents the blood Jesus shed for us and white – represents the purity of Jesus.

Santa Claus who gives gifts remind us of the gift of eternal life that Jesus gives us. Also his suit is red and white like the color of the candy cane.

The wreath is a circle with no end and reminds us that life is eternal and will never end. We sing Christmas carols that focus on Jesus.

We put an angel or star on top of the Christmas tree that reminds us of the angels that announced the birth of Jesus or the star that guided the wise men.

We put out a nativity scene that reminds us that Jesus was born in a stable because there was no room for Jesus at the inn. That scene is still going on today. People are still saying that they have no room for Jesus in their inn (their heart).

Yes, you can see Jesus in all phases of Christmas. I hope this season you look at all the different things that reminds you of the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. God bless.

Mike Townsend – Franklin, N.C.

Does America really want peace on earth?

During this Christmas season, most people will at least give lip service to the ideas of “peace on earth” and “good will toward men.” But, are we as a country really practicing that in regard to our nation’s foreign policy? Is America spreading good will toward men in other parts of the world? Apart from private charities, the evidence is a resounding, “No.”

In today’s America, too many of us get caught up in phony narratives (a la David Snell wrongly believing our republic is a democracy or mindlessly blaming everything on Trump) and are too trusting of an obviously corrupt government.

While most intellectual people understand that any form of socialism or medical tyranny are completely against the ideals that made America great in years past, I’d like to submit to my conservative and Republican friends along with fellow Christians that the current foreign policy of America is also very much against the ideals that made our country great. It seems the military is the sacred cow of the Right, and we have been spoon-fed Islamic boogeyman stories to tickle our fears in the same way as the COVID charade that is exacerbated by lying media scumbags and simpletons repeating those lies. Just like the ongoing mask and vaccine manipulated nonsense, we mistakenly think that we must comply so that it will end. Yet, it’s because we comply that it will never end. Believing Islamist terror narratives creates a false sense of patriotism by cheering world dominance, worshipping the military, and feeling superior when our favorite celebrity politician talks tough on Iran as if the troops were a sports team for global warfare.

Completely lost in America’s policing the world as a bullying “global force for good,” is the fact that we do not belong in this role any more than the Soviets, British, or the Romans. The Constitution clearly states that Congress must declare war before going to war, but America cannot even keep our own house in order. If we are honest with ourselves by searching for truth and common sense, America has become the aggressor towards these other countries – the majority of whom would never be an invading threat to our borders and millions of gun owners. If we truly desire good will toward men, we cannot accomplish it by bombing others into submission, setting up puppet governments, threatening sovereign countries, forcing democracy on non-Westerners, or sanctioning (aka starving/punishing innocent civilians). America has become an immoral empire that is financially and spiritually bankrupt; therefore, our world dominance cannot last.

Someone might say, “We have to spread our military throughout the world for safety because if we don’t, there will be chaos.” Well, there will always be some degree of chaos no matter what, but we must first ask ourselves if the U.S. presence in these other countries (many of which have told us we are not welcome) is actually accomplishing any good whatsoever given the many unintended consequences and killing of innocent life that does not make the headlines. Sure, we all know about Islamic extremists’ hatred for America, but do we understand that they hate us because of our meddling and occupation rather than simply because we are Westerners? It was the self-righteous Crusaders who invaded the middle east only to find that the sovereign inhabitants would actually fight to defend their homeland. Our military is not keeping us safe; in fact, our foreign occupations and secret CIA missions are making us less safe while creating a police state at home. The very real danger is what is known as blowback. The more America intrudes into other country’s affairs, the more Americans are attacked. If our military is scattered throughout the world wasting tax dollars to the tune of $300 million per day as in the 20-year Afghan debacle, it creates that many more targets for terrorists which causes a never-ending cycle of violence. This cycle is exactly what the military industrial complex counts on to generate huge profits from arms sales. President Eisenhower warned America about the Raytheons and Lockheed Martins of the world and implored our nation to mind our own business just as the founders intended, i.e., Monroe Doctrine as well as Jefferson’s philosophy of “peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations … entangling alliances with none” which allowed freedom to thrive at home.

It should be crystal clear that the same government machine who is beholden to Big Pharma companies to generate fear over a virus with 99.9% full recovery rate is also attached at the hip with the military industrial complex to keep the sheeple afraid of a terrorist attack. Meanwhile, these con men on both sides of the aisle keep the Southern border wide open for any Islamic extremist to walk right in. We have been fooled by dishonest men solely for their profit in both the so-called pandemic and never-ending wars.

For the record, I fully support our troops while opposing the unconstitutional policies. We can genuinely support the troops by pressuring government to bring them home and stop using them as pawns in their bankrupt empire. We can support the troops by demanding a non-interventionalist policy. None of the soldiers want to suffer and die on a fool’s errand to make Raytheon more money. We must teach our children historical truth and biblical principles of peace while encouraging them not to join the global military. We need to admit that we have been duped into thinking our soldiers are fighting for our freedoms. This is far from the truth and our founders never intended for America to have a standing federal army to meddle overseas. State militias/National Guard mobilizing was/is the better way to defend against rare invasions. The Islamists are not taking away American freedoms. Only the U.S. government is doing that while giving us a straw man argument that we must support never ending conflict in order to stay free. If the history of mankind is any indication, it is only a matter of time before a tyrannical government (created one tiny step at a time) begins using the military (and police) to control us. I wonder how many Christians will be praying for God to bless the military then? Christians are certainly not praying that in countless other countries today. Even Australia and several European countries have begun using their militaries as authoritarian tools against their own citizens. America is next.

In short, America’s current foreign policy (and COVID tyranny) is not bringing peace on earth. It is hindering it in a devastating way, but we must be able to read between the lines to fully understand the bigger picture. Two of the best books explaining the danger of American imperialism are Murray Rothbard’s “War, Peace, and the State” along with “Anatomy of the State.” They would be great stocking stuffers for freedom-minded people.

But alas, due to sinful man living in a fallen world, there will never be peace on earth until Christ returns. That promise along with the Gospel message is the only sure thing we can trust in and be encouraged by, so come quickly, Lord Jesus. Merry Christmas!

Jim Gaston – Franklin, N.C.