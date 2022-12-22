Letters to the Editor for December 22, 2022

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

Excellent care at Franklin’s Mission Hospital

A recent accident brought me to the ER in our local Mission Hospital. The whole ER staff was professional and caring, making sure I was comfortable and informed of my treatment.

From the ER, I was transferred to a room on the second floor, where I spent several days. My care was excellent. Dr. Franks and the whole nursing staff were competent, efficient, compassionate and friendly. They answered all of my questions while keeping me up to date of my treatment.

The cafeteria and the serving staff were wonderful, making sure each of my meals were vegetarian and checking with me on my future meals. And, I would like to thank one of the occupational therapists for his involvement with my treatment.

And last, but definitely not least, a shout out to the janitors who work day and night to keep our hospital clean.

All in all, I believe our Franklin Mission Hospital offers excellent care with a knowledgeable and compassionate staff. I am very thankful they were there when I needed them.

Linda Graves – Franklin, N.C.

Reminder to pray for this country

I just came across this saved [letter] in your paper by Dan Martin of Franklin. Seems like it is time to print it again as things seem to be getting worse. This was in the Macon County News 6-3-2021.

Country has strayed far from basic tenets

The following is a poem by Rev J.H. Boetcker, an early 20th century opponent of organized labor.

THE 10 CANNOTS:

1. You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift.

2. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong.

3. You cannot help little men by tearing down big men.

4. You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer.

5. You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich.

6. You cannot establish sound security on borrowed money.

7. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting hatred.

8. You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than you earn.

9. You cannot build character and courage by destroying men’s initiative and independence.

10. And you cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they can and should do for themselves.

We are soooo far from these tenets. Boetcker is also credited with the phrase …”A man is judged by the company he keeps, and a company is judged by the men it keeps, and the people of Democratic nations are judged by the type and caliber of officers they elect.”

Pray for this country.

Mary Wardlow Bermke – Franklin, N.C.

Nuisance dog ordinance does need to be addressed

In response to the nuisance dog ordinance everything you said is true and definitely needs to be addressed. I’ve been trying to get something done for years. I’ve been to meetings and they just look at you like you are stupid. Those corrupt good ole boys that sit on the board have hunting dogs and don’t want the ordinance changed because they would have to make their own dogs shut up. I’ve never seen such a panel of worthless commissioners. Like you said … their only in it for themselves. We’ve been dealing with our neighbors’ barking dogs for years and can’t enjoy our home because of it. It is our right and I wish this would change but you have to make sure they won’t be voted back in. If enough of us speak up then maybe they will have to do something. Thanks for speaking out.

Felicia Henderson – Franklin, N.C.