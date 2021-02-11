Letters to the Editor for February 11, 2021

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Email to: maconcountynews@gmail.com

No authoritarians are welcome

Senator Patrick Leahy (Eight-term Democratic Senator from VT) recently wrote a column charging former President Trump with a dozen (well), transgressions, you might say. I’ll paraphrase for simplicity and space.

(1) Donald Trump failed to uphold his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, (2) emerged as the greatest threat to the Constitution and American democracy in a generation, (3) sparked the flames of sedition and fanned them relentlessly, (4) lied about the election in an effort to undermine Americans’ faith in our democracy, (5) promoted division, disruption, and violence, (6) attempted to thwart our nation’s unbroken history of a constitutional and peaceful transfer of power, (7) encited and promoted a riot that laid siege to our Capitol building – the very heart of our democracy, (8) Insurrectionists chanting Trump’s name viciously beat Capitol Police Officers protecting the building, (9) Insurrectionists called for the death of the Vice President, (10) Insurrectionists delayed Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty of certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden, (11) they left a trail of destruction in their wake, including the deaths of five people, and (12) the former President of the United States fueled and exploited the dark undercurrent of insurrection.

Senator Leahy also reminded us that even President Nixon understood he had to resign after his crimes were exposed; and that this former President’s crimes are far worse.

Former President Trump bears accountability for this attack and the fact that he has disavowed any responsibility for the violent assault on our democracy makes clear he was unworthy of the office he held and should have been removed.

That didn’t happen and now it’s once again up to the Senate to convict former President Trump and to prevent him from holding future office. And, as Senator Leahy so eloquently stated, “send a message across the ages; no authoritarians are welcome in the halls of the world’s greatest democracy.

It pains me deeply, as a 20-year Naval veteran, that so many veterans clearly have forgotten what their uniform and oath stand for, and chose (so wrongly) to participate in the insurrection of January 6th and that veterans organizations (American Legion, VFW, DAV and others) continue to remain deafeningly silent. These are not the veterans of WWI, WWII, and Korea.

Having failed to uphold his oath of office (which alone warrants impeachment) senators who vote to acquit former President Trump are irresponsible, derelict in their duty and, having put the interests of their party and their own self-serving welfare above that of the national interest are, in my opinion, accomplices in the wrongdoings for which former President Trump is charged.

David Snell – Franklin, N.C.

Better pull your heads out of the dirt and look around

The news can leave a person speechless. To think that any American will except the fact that our president can committ treason on his own country, and left a few people dead. He had been getting this group ready for a long time. As he said he told them to bring all the amunition they could. It sounds like Mr. Bill O’Reilly, and some others, better pull their heads up out of the dirt and look around. This country has been run buy the Rebublican party and a leader for the past 4 years. Not the Democrats. Since Trump has been the president, who is so full of hatred an lies is why we don’t have a peacefull protests any more. He is the one who has been bent on violence. There has been several investigations, and has been proven the election was legal. He convicted him self of treason when he stood out in the street, and told them to walk up to the white house, and he’d be right there with them. But he hightails it back to the house and watches it on tv, and a party going on. He has such love and admiration for himself he can’t beleive not everyone loves him like he does. It’s called narcissism. He can’t face reality. Most historians have stated that he is the worst president in the 232-year history of the United States. Worse than R. Nixon. He is so in love with him self, he thinks he should be on Mt. Rushmore. God forbid, great men like Lincoln and Jefferson in Washington an Roosevelt, would come tummbling down being disgraced. Trump even has what looks like the two dollar bill out trying to sell, it has him and his wife standing in front of Mt. Rushmore on it, and a coin. After you realize that Trump has been president for the past 4 yrs. This country has never been more divied. He admirs Hitler an L Putin. of Russia. He want to destoy are Democracy, that so mamy men and women in military have fought and died for. Which he doesn’t even know about. Remember Pearl Harbor, how the Japs came bombing it. If it wasn’t for those brave men and women, we could be flying their Japanese flag or a German flag after that war. We wouldn’t have our Democracy. We better pray that Biden can straighten up the mess that Trump has left for him, and he can bring this country back to gether. Oh yes, protect human rights. From what I hear the baby is not taken after they hear a heart beat. But when a woman don’t want the baby, she will kill it after its got life after its born. Is that ok? It’s happend right here in Franklin.

Kathy Whitley – Franklin, N.C.

Seniors getting pushed back on vaccine list

Are you a senior and trying to get your virus shot? Good luck if you’re trying in Macon County. After trying for the last two weeks to get through the online application I finally got registered. However, I have been told that it may not be until early March before I get the shot. The fact that I’m 84 matters not. It seems that it depends on when you actually get signed up. No priority on age. The nice lady that registered me told me that Macon County receives only 300 doses of serum at a time, and this shortfall backs up those waiting. Imagine what this will do to those scheduled for the second shot. Who is going to get pushed back? Me and all those seniors that are still waiting for their first shot. You may notice that the online registration form tells you to contact their Family Health Care person. My doctor knew of this erroneous statement but assures me that he is not authorized to do the virus shots. He also mentioned that I should check with Jackson County, apparently get considerably more vaccines. Who is to blame for this debacle, Biden or the Governor? Maybe both!

G.G. Puckett – Franklin, N.C.

Ignorance a disease spread by misinformation

It is sad but true that many well-intentioned people are being deceived by the current events in society today. Whether it’s the bogus notion that we have systemic racism even though a black man attained the highest office in the land from 2008-2016, or that “mostly peaceful protests” were justified in mob burning, looting, and killing, or whether January 6 was an actual insurrection where security guards are on camera removing the barricades and unarmed citizens neatly filed through the velvet ropes inside the building while carrying American flags; the masses are being ordered to believe the phony narratives of the ruling elite. Even in Western North Carolina where we enjoy a better lifestyle than the corrupted big cities, there are a handful of what I call dumb-smart people here. For example, the way that some are so deranged in hoping for an impeachment of Donald Trump is embarrassing to the rest of us who have critical thinking skills. The man is no longer holding office. Impeachment is for removing a magistrate that is actively in office; not for an emotional axe to grind in order to further divide a nation. It is the machine of federal government that is everyone’s danger on both left and right. It has never been “blue states vs red states.” It is the federal government vs. We the People. Human history should have taught us this fact long ago.

As far as the so-called impeachment trial of Donald Trump taking place this week, the left is frenzied in their excitement to stick it to a man they hate so much even though there is absolutely no constitutional grounds to impeach a former president. Even the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is distancing himself from this monkey show. I had to laugh out loud reading someone’s attempt at eloquence by his saying, “it remains to be seen whether the U.S. Senate has the courage, dignity, and integrity to do the right thing” in a previous letter to the editor. First of all, those characteristics left Washington DC a very long time ago and have been replaced by corruption, lies, self-serving agendas, and unconstitutional chaos. If a person truly understands foundational principles such as Natural Law and our US Constitution, it is crystal clear that the den of thieves in Washington has repeatedly been guilty of real treason. This reality is merely a symptom of the overall problem of society’s total ignorance of history and complete lack of holding government accountable in our once self-governing republic. Ignorance is a disease that spreads through misinformation by virtually all of the MSM that spoon feeds society into dividing a nation so that the foxes have full roam of the henhouse.

The vast majority of Americans, especially Trump supporters, do not want to overthrow the government, we just want the government to stop stealing our money and stop stealing our freedoms and actually uphold the rule of law. They are doing exactly the opposite of their constitutional jobs. It should be apparent to everyone that the federal government is too big and too controlling to ever have society’s best interests as their motivation. Time does not allow for all the examples of their atrocities over the years, but the facts are there for anyone willing to dig past the smoke screens and mirrors… After a very obvious fraudulent presidential election with mountains of proof that is being blatantly ignored by the information gatekeepers, isn’t it time for everyone on both sides to unite in our opposition to evil? Isn’t it time for We the People to pursue truth and freedom instead of allowing the government to divide us? We do that by first learning historical truth as well as the truth of human nature and then act on this new understanding accordingly. We put it into practice at the proverbial water cooler, voting booth, fighting for individual and state’s rights (9th and 10th Amendments), and with civil disobedience when government refuses to comply with democracy in any given geographical area. If that fails or the government takes us over the edge into unprecedented financial catastrophe, then we will in fact see true insurrection, the likes of which January 6 will look like a picnic to the over-reacting simpletons. However, it will be completely justified just as it was in 1776, 1836, and 1861.

Jim Gaston – Franklin, N.C.

The reality is that not all election cases were lost

A lot of people think that “Trump lost all his court cases regarding the 2020 election.”

The reality is rather different. As of Feb. 4, 2021, there have been 80 court cases based on the 2020 presidential election, of which 25 remain active.

Of the 55 others, 34 were thrown out on legal technicalities, with no evidence actually heard.

Of the 21 cases decided on the merits to date, Trump has won 14 and lost seven.

If only more cases could have been heard on the merits, and more quickly, things might look very different today.

One of several good websites related to this is hereistheevidence.com.

Patrick Wallace – Franklin, N.C.

Advice on vaccine varies from all sources

It is difficult these days to make choices concerning health when contradictory advice is given by different scientists and doctors. We want to trust experts, but which ones? Do we accept personal responsibility for researching on our own? Do we question whether experts may have agendas behind their advice? I am conerned when I read of many anxiously waiting to get vaccines which supposedly will protect them from COVID-19, an experimental vaccine which has been rushed to market without the lengthy testing usually required. It is said that knowledge is power. My purpose in writing is to question some of what we may or may not have been told in the media.

Have we weighed pros and cons of getting this mRNA vaccine when COVID-19 has been survived by 99.98% of those who have gotten the illness? Do we know what an mRNA vaccine is or what it does in our bodies? Do we know that serious side effects have been reported, including anaphylactic shock, neurological damage, and death? I read that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reported 40,000 adverse reactions in the first 30 days of the vaccine being given in the U.S. In Norway, numerous serious reactions led to the recommendation that those over 75 not be vaccinated. Today I read about a CNA who, at personal risk, reported on deaths after residents got the Pfizer vaccine at his nursing home.

“James reports that in 2020 very few residents in the nursing home where he works got sick with COVID, and none of them died during the entire year of 2020. However, shortly after administering the Pfizer experimental mRNA injections, 14 died within two weeks, and he reports that many others are near death.” His video is here: https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/01/nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out-video-3037541.html

Do we know about treatments that have successfully treated people who got COVID-19? In early stages of the outbreak in the US, doctors reported how they were successfully treating patients. Many doctors, including America’s Frontline Doctors, shared protocols for early treatment in public presentation. Their website http://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com, has information on medications and protocols, as well as information about the vaccines.

Dr. Joseph Mercola, in his online analysis, “Seniors Dying after Covid Vaccine Labeled as Natural Causes,” on 2/2/21, states that, “Around the world, reports are pouring in of people dying shortly after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. In many cases, they die suddenly within hours of getting the shot. In others, death occurs within the span of a couple of weeks. Ironically, when seniors die before vaccination, it’s due to COVID-19 and something must be done to prevent it, but when they die after vaccination, they die of natural causes and no preventive action is necessary.”

On Feb. 1, 2021, Dr. Mercola analyzed an article “Journal of Medicine Says HCQ + Zinc Reduces COVID Deaths.” He stated, “Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors around the world reported high success rates using an inexpensive treatment protocol of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and zinc, typically in combination with an antibiotic to treat secondary bacterial infections….[The] medical review in the January 2021 issue of The American Journal of Medicine now urges early use of HCQ and zinc to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”

Dr. Mercola’s complete articles with references are at https://articles.mercola.com.

I hope that fear of COVID-19 will soon be a thing of the past, that my fellow Maconians who contract it will recover quickly, and that any who have taken or choose to take the vaccine will not experience serious side effects. In addition, I hope that those who read this and choose to take the vaccine have researched the pros and cons

Panthea Crawford – Franklin, N.C.

Company adds garlic and onion to favorite bread

Everyone, I need community input to find my footing regarding recent changes to Arnold Bread Co. products. Last week the Horsham, Pa., company altered all their rye breads to now contain garlic and onion. Research showed they were responding to Pepperidge Farm doing the same a couple of weeks ago. While I’m sure many people would prefer this change, I absolutely hate it. Why couldn’t the company make a new version with garlic and onion, or change merely ONE of their breads; why do it across the board? If there are others out there who feel as I do, email me at narellekirkland@gmail.com and let me know that I am not alone.

Narelle Kirkland – Franklin, N.C.

Research reveals plenty of evidence of election fraud

For those skeptical, delusional and obviously lazy people drunk on the Socialist/Communist kool aid who do not think there is proof of election fraud in the Nov. 3, 2020, election, please explain away the following:

There are people who do research using various open source Secretary of State voter registration and results data bases, driver’s license registration data bases, U.S. Post Office open data bases, and have the skills to use LEXUS/NEXUS, a massive legal resource website used by attorneys and the open source government www.paed.uscourts.gov, also known as PACER, website for various Federal District, Appeals, and U.S. Supreme Court dockets and filings to look for relevant data.

What these extensive research efforts reveal:

Georgia:

• Over 65,000 underaged people illegally voted and their illegal votes were counted

• 1,043 people registered illegally using a P.O. box

• 4,926 voted after illegally registering late

• 40,279 people voted after moving out of state at least 30 days before the Nov. 3rd election and are illegal

• 10,315 dead people registered and voted

• Many voter addresses are vacant lots

• There is photographic evidence of a commercial shredding service truck shredding bag after bag of something coming out of the counting center in the middle of the night

What was in the four roll-around cases that were pulled out from under the table after poll watchers were sent out of the area?

What was the woman doing when she was seen on surveillance tape repeatedly putting the same stack of ballots through a tabulating machine multiple times?

Pennsylvania:

• At least 220,000 more people voted that were actually registered to vote

• USPS employee Jesse Morgan testified he drove over 144,000 ballots from New York to Pennsylvania and then when he parked for the night, his truck mysteriously disappeared.

• 100,000 ballots had no return date or the date was earlier than the date records show they were mailed

• Nearly 40,000 requested ballots from heavily Republican districts were not logged in as returned

• In Delaware County, all logs and records showing chain of custody and tabulation have disappeared

• Over 8,780 dead people registered and voted

• In Delaware County over 100,000 ballots are impossible to verify

• In Delaware County in excess of 200,000 ballots have disappeared from storage

Nevada:

• 42,284 people voted twice

• Over 78,000 illegal aliens or out of state voters voted

• Over 20,000 ballots have no mailing address

• Over 10,000 dead people registered and voted

With respect to the specious Woke Folks’ arguments about no evidence in the courts, in virtually all of the Trump Campaign filings the judges immediately dismissed the cases without a single hearing or requiring a counter filing by the Defendant party. This is clearly coordinated judicial tyranny, misfeasance and malfeasance of office on a massive scale and a clear violation of 5th Amendment Due Process clause and the 7th Amendment Right to Jury Trial clause.

This clearly demonstrates the corrupt judiciary aided and abetted the Socialist/Democratic Party in stealing the election and covering up the direct evidence proving that happened.

If you were to take the time to go up on the dockets for the filings in Federal U.S. District Courts, as I did, you would find literally hundreds of Sworn Affidavits tendered as evidence of the fraud and illegalities listed as Exhibits in every one of the Trump Campaign filings. The evidence is on the record. The corrupt judges simply are co-conspirators in the cover up hoping you will be too busy, distracted or too lazy to actually check the record.

The Main Stream Media depends on you taking everything they tell you as “Gospel Truth” when they are actually lying.

If you were to take the time to go on LEXUS/NEXUS, and search for the Trump Campaign’s court filings in various State courts, as I did, you would also find that you can see the same large stacks of Sworn Affidavits, the highest form of evidence except for direct testimony, filed as evidence exhibits.

None of the filings was ever allowed to be heard in open court nor tested on the merits of the case so y’all “stuff it” on the claims that “no evidence was presented.”

While I could table more statistical evidence of election fraud in other states, if this does not change the minds of the Woke folks fellow travelers who hate America and who are parroting the Socialist/Democratic Party line spewed by the Main Stream media, trying to get their neighbors to buy into the Communist scheme, more clear evidence won’t.

I am taking time to give my neighbors the truth of this matter so you won’t be hoodwinked by those who care so little for our precious liberty and rights that they won’t defend them.

Yea therefore and verily I say unto you, the Truth shall set you free, but first it will make you very angry.

Peter K. Stern, U.S.A.F. Retired – Franklin, N.C.

President Trump sacrificed for the good of America

For those who still believe that President Trump went into politics for his own gain, like the majority of politicians from both major parties, I want to share this.

When he decided to run in 2015, President Trump was listed as #121 of the wealthiest Americans by Forbes magazine. He was the first billionaire to run for president. Today his rank is #339. His net worth was $4.5 billion in 2015. Now it is $2.5 billion according to the Washington Examiner. He sacrificed nearly half of his wealth to serve the country he loves. Trump donated all his annual salary of $400,000 each quarter to various causes like the Office of the Surgeon General, the Department of Homeland Security, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse, and more recently, the National Park Service to “repair and restore” national monuments. President Trump entered politics to improve the lives of millions of Americans and he was enormously successful even though he was under constant attack by the Democrats and many members of his own party. He was also viciously attacked and mischaracterized by the so-called mainstream media. As we all are painfully aware, he endured three years of torment over a phony “Russian dossier” paid for by Hillary Clinton. The FBI knew it was false but they obtained four FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court warrants to spy on his administration by lying to the court. We all helped pay for that hoax to the tune of $40 million. To my knowledge, none of the perpetrators have paid anything for their crimes.

President Trump won the 2020 election by a massive landslide only to have it stolen by bad actors in China and other countries, aided and abetted by many traitors in our own country. To see some of the evidence of the largest cyber attack in history, watch the documentary “Absolute Proof” by Michael Lindell, CEO of My Pillow here: https://michaeljlindell.com/ If you don’t feel you have time to watch it all, start at 1:36:00. The last half hour of the video was shocking to me.

I am not a Republican or a Democrat, but I love America and I am grateful to President Trump for the sacrifices he made for me and for you. I pray that God will vindicate him in the days ahead.

Ed Hill – Franklin, N.C.